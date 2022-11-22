AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections as well as those from Adams City, Boulder, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League first and second teams plus honorable mention for the 2022 girls volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ashley Betancourt, jr. and Sofia Castillo Pavon, sr., Aurora Central; Aaliyah Jones, sr., Gateway

Other selections: Marcela Calderon, jr., Jeweliana Barron, jr. and Alexandria King, sr., Skyview; Camryn Montelongo, soph., Thornton

Player of the Year: Marcela Calderon, Skyview. Coach of the Year: Rosie Calderon, Skyview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Alexandra Flores, jr., Aurora Central; Aaliyah Taylor, sr., Gateway

Other selections: Cassidy Margetts, sr., Skyview; Catalina Alcaraz, jr., Thornton

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Cymone Chin, sr., Kassandra Flores, jr. and Shaya Kelley, sr., Aurora Central; Ahnijah Dawson, jr. and Tarik Embaye, jr., Gateway

Other selections: Jazmin Garfio and Marisa Lopez, Adams City; Marissa Becerra, fr., Kayla Chavez, sr. and Jaileene Rivera, sr., Skyview; Miranda Solis, sr., Thornton