AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2022 girls volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Zoe Ackerman, sr., Kassie Cooley, soph. and Sanaa Grant, sr., Cherokee Trail; Alysse Marcoso, jr. and Claudia Rossi, sr., Eaglecrest; Emerson Deferme, jr., Evelyn Klumker, jr. and Gabi Placide, sr., Grandview; Desiré Young, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Megan Baker, jr., Arapahoe; Jaida Johnson, sr. and Anna Van Wyk, sr., Cherry Creek; Maddie Karr, sr., Mullen

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Gwen Mitchell, jr., Cherokee Trail; Janna Preskorn, sr., Eaglecrest; Keona Bui, jr., Grandview; Brianna Hazak, soph. and Rina Maiava, soph., Overland

Other selections: Kiana Adamson, soph., Arapahoe; Gracie Fleming, sr. and Addie Kanouff, jr., Cherry Creek; Liv Beckish, sr., Mullen