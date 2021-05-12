AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2021 Season C Class 5A girls state volleyball tournament, which began on May 12, 2021. The single-elimination tournament concludes May 13 at the World Arena in Colorado Springs. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 SEASON C CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, May 13 at World Arena

Championship

Match 7: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. NO. 8 GRANDVIEW (13-4), 8 a.m.

Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, May 12 at World Arena

Match 1: NO. 8 GRANDVIEW def. No. 1 Mountain Vista 27-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15

Match 2: No. 5 Cherry Creek (15-1) vs. No. 4 Columbine (12-1), 11 a.m.



Match 3: No. 6 Chatfield (9-4) vs. No. 3 Ralston Valley (16-0), 8 p.m.

Match 4: No. 7 Legend (10-3) vs. No. 2 Rampart (10-1), 5 p.m.