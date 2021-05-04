AURORA | The bracket and time schedule for the 2021 Season C Class 5A girls state volleyball tournament as released on May 3, 2021, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. The single-elimination tournament runs May 12-13 at the World Arena in Colorado Springs. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 SEASON C CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, May 12 at World Arena



Court 2



Match 1: NO. 8 GRANDVIEW (12-4) vs. No. 1 Mountain Vista (15-0), 8 a.m.

Match 2: No. 5 Cherry Creek (15-1) vs. No. 4 Columbine (12-1), 11 a.m.



Match 3: No. 6 Chatfield (9-4) vs. No. 3 Ralston Valley (16-0), 8 p.m.

Match 4: No. 7 Legend (10-3) vs. No. 2 Rampart (10-1), 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 at World Arena



Semifinals

Match 5: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 8 a.m.

Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 8 a.m.

Championship

Match 7: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 5 p.m.