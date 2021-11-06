AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 12 three-team 2021 Class 5A regional volleyball tournaments at various sites Nov. 5-6, 2021. The winning team from each regional qualifies for the 5A state volleyball tournament at the World Arena in Colorado Springs. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports



2021 CLASS 5A VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE



State qualifiers (will be updated): No. 2 Chaparral (Region 2), No. 4 Mountain Vista (Region 4), No. 8 Ralston Valley (Region 8)

REGION 1 (Nov. 6 at Cherry Creek H.S.)

No. 1 Cherry Creek def. No. 36 Westminster 25-9, 25-5, 25-10

No. 36 Westminster vs. No. 24 Chatfield, immed. following

No. 24 Chatfield vs. No. 1 Cherry Creek, immed. following

REGION 2 (Nov. 5 at Chaparral H.S.)

No. 2 Chaparral def. No. 35 Fountain-Fort Carson 25-12, 25-9, 25-12

No. 23 Legacy def. No. 35 Fountain-Fort Carson 25-13, 25-20, 25-10

No. 2 Chaparral def. No. 23 Legacy 25-17, 25-22, 25-11

(No. 2 Chaparral qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 3 (Nov. 6 at GRANDVIEW H.S.)

NO. 3 GRANDVIEW def. No. 34 Horizon 25-12, 25-15, 25-20

No. 34 Horizon vs. No. 22 Heritage, immed. following

No. 22 Heritage vs. NO. 3 GRANDVIEW, immed. following

REGION 4 (Nov. 5 at Mountain Vista H.S.)

No. 4 Mountain Vista def. No. 33 Doherty, 3-0

NO. 21 EAGLECREST def. No. 33 Doherty 24-26, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

No. 4 Mountain Vista def. NO. 21 EAGLECREST, 3-0

(No. 4 Mountain Vista qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 5 (Nov. 6 at Highlands Ranch H.S. (Valor Christian host)

Schedule: No. 32 Arapahoe vs. No. 5 Valor Christian, 3 p.m.; No. 32 Arapahoe vs. No. 20 Fruita Monument, immed. following; No. 20 Fruita Monument vs. No. 5 Valor Christian, immed. following

REGION 6 (Nov. 6 at Rampart H.S.)

No. 6 Rampart def. No. 31 Columbine 25-19, 25-22, 25-17

No. 31 Columbine vs. NO. 19 CHEROKEE TRAIL, immed. following

NO. 19 CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. No. 6 Rampart, immed. following

REGION 7 (Nov. 6 at Broomfield H.S.)

No. 7 Broomfield def. No. 30 Castle View 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14

No. 30 Bear Creek vs. No. 18 Denver East, immed. following

No. 18 Denver East vs. No. 7 Broomfield, immed. following

REGION 8 (Nov. 5 at Ralston Valley H.S.)

No. 8 Ralston Valley def. No. 29 Douglas County 20-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13, 15-7

No. 17 Liberty def. No. 29 Douglas County 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21

No. 8 Ralston Valley def. No. 17 Liberty 25-13, 25-12, 25-19

(No. 8 Ralston Valley qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 9 (Nov. 6 at Highlands Ranch H.S.)

Teams: No. 9 Highlands Ranch, No. 16 Brighton, No. 28 Monarch

Schedule: No. 28 Monarch vs. No. 9 Highlands Ranch, 9 a.m.; No. 28 Monarch vs. No. 16 Brighton, immed. following; No. 16 Brighton vs. No. 9 Highlands Ranch, immed. following

REGION 10 (Nov. 6 at Pueblo West H.S.)

No. 10 Pueblo West def. No. 27 Rocky Mountain 25-23, 25-17, 25-13

No. 27 Rocky Mountain vs. NO. 15 REGIS JESUIT, immed. following

NO. 15 REGIS JESUIT vs. No. 10 Pueblo West, immed. following

REGION 11 (Nov. 6 at Pine Creek H.S.)

Teams: No. 11 Pine Creek, No. 14 Legend, No. 26 Fort Collins

Schedule: No. 26 Fort Collins vs. No. 11 Pine Creek, 3 p.m.; No. 26 Fort Collins vs. No. 14 Legend, immed. following; No. 14 Legend vs. No. 11 Pine Creek, immed. following

REGION 12 (Nov. 9 at Denver South H.S.)

Teams: No. 12 Denver South, No. 13 Fossil Ridge, No. 25 Rock Canyon



Schedule: No. 25 Rock Canyon vs. No. 12 Denver South, 11 a.m.; No. 25 Rock Canyon vs. No. 13 Fossil Ridge, immed. following; No. 13 Fossil Ridge vs. No. 12 Denver South, immed. following