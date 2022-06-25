Regis Jesuit’s three singles players and four doubles teams all performed the best at their respective positions and combine on the 2022 Sentinel Colorado All-Aurora Girls Tennis Team, which is based primarily on play at the Class 5A state tournament.

Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders won a regional title and advanced all seven positions to state despite a large turnover that saw only three players return with state experience from the previous season in junior Madison Wei and sophomores Mary Clare Watts and Lucy Filippini, who both earned All-Aurora honors in 2021.

Watts and Filippini ended up playing with each other as Regis Jesuit’s top doubles team — up from Nos. 3 and 4 doubles a year ago — and the duo had an outstanding season that included a regional championship as well as the team’s only top-four state place.

Watts and Filippini won their first two matches before they were stopped by Cherry Creek’s Vivienne Bersin and Victoria Moldovan — the eventual state championship who had also won a regular season meeting between the teams — in the semifinals. The Raiders rebounded with a consolation semifinal win, then fell to Mountain Vista’s Peyton Hostelley and Olivia Ivankoe for the second time on the season in the third-place match.

The Raiders scored 12 points to finish with their most points at the state tournament since 2018 (when they had 15) and all three singles players (Wei at No. 1, junior No. 2 Quinn Binaxas and senior No. 3 Peyton Tinsley) tallied at least one for their team.

The three singles players all returned from the previous season, but all were in different positions as Wei went from No. 3 to No. 1, Binaxas dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 and Tinsley dropped from No. 2 to No. 3.

Wei and Tinsley accounted for two points apiece as both were victorious in their opening round matches as well as in playback wins when the opponent they lost to in the quarterfinals made the finals.

Wei ran into Cherry Creek star Jacqueline Pearsall in the consolation semifinals to fall a win short of playing for third place, while Tinsley — who lost to eventual state champion Jisele Boker of Cherry Creek in the quarterfinals — lost to Heritage’s Megan Johnson in the consolation semifinals. Binaxas won her first match and then dropped her next two.

Regis Jesuit’s No. 3 doubles team of senior Anna Neff and sophomore Elise Holt won a regional championship to give themselves a good position in the draw, then cruised to a 6-1 win over Arapahoe’s Maddie Malcolm and Kira Dyer in their first round match. The Raiders dropped their next two sets, however, 6-4 and 6-2 and never got a playback when the Warriors turned around and lost in the next round.

The Regis Jesuit No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Brenna Radebaugh and freshman Ebba Svard and the No. 4 team of senior Elise Duffield and freshman Cait Carolan both finished as runners-up at regionals, pitting them against champions from other regionals in the opening round.

Both duos played competitively, but ultimately lost, as the No. 2 duo took a 6-4, 6-4 defeat from an opponent from Valor Christian and the No. 4 team fell 6-3, 6-4 to a Heritage team it had played to a third-set tiebreak during Continental League play.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 SENTINEL COLORADO ALL-AURORA GIRLS TENNIS TEAM

First team

No. 1 singles — Madison Wei, jr., Regis Jesuit

No. 2 singles — Quinn Binaxas, jr., Regis Jesuit

No. 3 singles — Peyton Tinsley, sr., Regis Jesuit

No. 1 doubles — Mary Clare Watts/Lucy Filippini, Regis Jesuit

No. 2 doubles — Brenna Radebaugh/Ebba Svard, Regis Jesuit

No. 3 doubles — Elise Holt/Anna Neff, Regis Jesuit

No. 4 doubles — Cait Carolan/Elise Duffield, Regis Jesuit

Honorable mention: Shriya Ginjupalli, fr., Grandview; Sierra Martin, soph., Cherokee Trail; Halia Pena, sr., Grandview