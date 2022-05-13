DENVER | The Regis Jesuit No. 1 doubles team of Mary Clare Watts and Lucy Filippini prevailed in two grueling three-set matches on the opening day of the Class 5A girls state tennis tournament.

The Raiders’ semifinal match at Gates Tennis Center Friday morning went much quicker and unfortunately in the other direction.

Watts and Filippini — two of the three players on Regis Jesuit’s full state contingent who had been at the tournament previously — dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Cherry Creek’s Vivienne Bersin and Victoria Moldovan to end their championship hopes.

The loss did not eliminate the Raiders, however, as they moved into the consolation semifinals. They faced a team from Columbine in an afternoon match that would determine which team played in the third-place on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

All three of Regis Jesuit’s singles players — No. 1 Madison Wei, No. 2 Quinn Binaxas and No. 3 Peyton Tinsley — were brought back into the playback brackets at their respective positions when the opponent they lost to in Thursday’s quarterfinals advanced to the final.

The results of the semifinals eliminated the other Aurora qualifiers in the field: Grandview’s Shriya Ginjupalli (No. 1 singles) and Halia Pena (No. 2 singles), as well as Cherokee Trail’s Sierra Martin (No. 2 singles).

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports