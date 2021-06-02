The first postseason contests of Season D take place in girls tennis, with regional tournaments scheduled to run Tuesday through Friday at various sites.

Based on the final league standings at the recent conclusion of the regular season, 11 Aurora teams got divvied up among six Class 5A regionals and one 4A regional with the opportunity to qualify for their respective state tournaments June 11-12.

Region 2 at Denver City Park June 2 (Eaglecrest and Hinkley) and Region 4 at Colorado Mesa University June 4 (Rangeview and Smoky Hill) feature multiple Aurora teams in 5A play, while Overland was part of the Region 1 tournament June 1-2 at Cherry Creek H.S., Regis Jesuit is in the field of Region 6 June 2-3 at Ken Caryl Ranch, Grandview landed in Region 2 June 2 at Fairview H.S. and Cherokee Trail ended up in Region 4 June 2 at Fossil Ridge H.S.

Three Aurora programs ended up in the same 4A regional, with Kent Denver’s June 3-4 Region 2 tournament set to include Aurora Central, Gateway and Vista PEAK.

As with the boys season in the fall, only the regional champion and runner-up advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled for the Gates Tennis Center in 5A and Pueblo City Park in 4A.

State tournaments will be single-elimination and only championship matches will be contested with no playbacks.

2021 CLASS 5A GIRLS TENNIS REGIONALS

Region 1 (June 1-2 at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Aurora team: Overland. Other teams: Boulder, Cherry Creek, Columbine, Legend, Northglenn

Region 2 (June 2 at Fairview H.S.)

Aurora team: Grandview. Other teams: Fairview, Highlands Ranch, Horizon, ThunderRidge, Valor Christian

Region 3 (June 2 at Denver City Park)

Aurora teams: Eaglecrest, Hinkley. Other teams: Castle View, Denver East, FNE Warriors, Legacy

Region 4 (June 2 at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Aurora team: Cherokee Trail. Other teams: Adams City, Arvada West, Chaparral, Fossil Ridge, Rocky Mountain

Region 5 (June 2 at Mountain Vista H.S.)

Other teams: Arapahoe, Fountain-Fort Carson, Monarch, Mountain Range, Mountain Vista

Region 6 (June 2-3 at Ken Caryl Ranch)

Aurora team: Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Chatfield, Doherty, Fort Collins, Lakewood

Region 7 (June 2-3 at APEX)

Other teams: Douglas County, Poudre, Prairie View, Ralston Valley, Rock Canyon

Region 8 (June 4 at Colorado Mesa University)

Aurora teams: Rangeview and Smoky Hill. Other teams: Broomfield, Fruita Monument, Heritage

Class 4A Region 2 (June 3-4 at Kent Denver)

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Gateway and Vista PEAK. Other teams: Denver South, George Washington, Kent Denver, Littleton, Thomas Jefferson