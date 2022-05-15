DENVER | A young Regis Jesuit girls tennis team got a good number of matches over three days at the Class 5A state tournament and ended up in ninth place when it wrapped up Saturday at the Gates Tennis Center.

Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders saw all three of their singles players get multiple matches between the opening rounds and playbacks, but it was the No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Mary Clare Watts and Lucy Filippini that produced the majority of the team’s 12 points.

Watts and Filippini — two of only three players among the 11 state qualifiers that had been to state before — played a total of five matches over three days and ended up in fourth place at their position after a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Mountain Vista’s Peyton Hostelley and Olivia Ivankoe, who they also fell to during the regular season Continental League play.

The Raiders’ duo won their first two matches in three sets, bounced back from a semifinal defeat against eventual state champions from Cherry Creek to win the consolation semifinals and earn a shot at third place.

Regis Jesuit’s singles players — junior No. 1 Madison Wei, junior No. 2 Quinn Binaxas and senior No. 3 Peyton Tinsley — all generated points from first-round wins, while Wei and Tinsley gained another apiece with playback wins before coming up a win shy of playing for third place.

The Raiders scored their most points at the state tournament since they accrued 15 back in 2018. Regis Jesuit tallied just two in 2021.

Grandview’s two singles players (No. 1 Shriya Ginjupalli and No. 2 Halia Pena) and Cherokee Trail’s No. 2 singles player Sierra Martin lost opening round matches and did not get playback chances.

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Final team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 90 points; 2. Fairview 69; 3. Ralston Valley 33; 4. Mountain Vista 30; 5. Fossil Ridge 22; 6. Boulder 18; 7. Valor Christian 16; 8. Heritage 14; 9. REGIS JESUIT 12; 10. Poudre 9; T11. Arapahoe 4; T11. Legacy 4; 13. Denver East 2; T14. Chatfield 1; T14. Rocky Mountain 1; T14. Legend 1; T14. Columbine 1; T14. Doherty 1; T14. Chaparral 1

Championship matches

No. 1 singles — Lily Chitambar (Boulder) def. Quinn Bernthal (Fairview), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Lorena Cedeno (Cherry Creek) def. Stella Laird (Fairview), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Jisele Boker (Cherry Creek) def. Elle Middleton (Fairview), 6-3, 7-5; No. 1 doubles — Vivienne Bersin/Victoria Moldovan (Cherry Creek) def. Lizzy Roth/Virginia Gomulka (Fairview), 6-3, 2-6, 7-6; No. 2 doubles — Jane Roth/Maya Brakhage (Fairview) def. Farrah Bendell/Sayessha Garud (Cherry Creek), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 doubles — Riley Loehr/Sabrina Shama (Cherry Creek) def. Zoey Prokopyschyn/Parker Lucas (Ralston Valley), 7-5, 7-6; No. 4 doubles — Kate Erickson/Zoey Hao (Cherry Creek) def. Elle Crockett/Bri Underwood (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 6-3

Third-place matches

No. 1 singles — Jacqueline Pearsall (Cherry Creek) def. Avery Hickman (Poudre), 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Marian Hayes (Mountain Vista) def. Sammie Sedillo (Ralston Valley), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Megan Johnson (Heritage) def. Kylie Engelsman (Ralston Valley), 7-6, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Peyton Hostelley/Olivia Ivankoe (Mountain Vista) def. MARY CLARE WATTS/LUCY FILIPPINI (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Devree Van Tassell/Becca Fahrner (Fossil Ridge) def. Haley Zimmerman/Hannah Schumaker (Valor Christian), 6-3, 7-6; No. 3 doubles — Amelia Wenger/Sienna DeGhetto (Valor Christian) def. Mia Grayson/Emily Hao (Fairview), 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Afton Sidwell/Avery MacKenzie (Fossil Ridge) def. Drew Felderman/Alex Mable (Ralston Valley), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2