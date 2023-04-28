AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2023 Class 5A team girls tennis state tournament, which began on April 26, 2022. Higher seeded teams have home court in each matchup through the semifinals. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS TENNIS TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT

First round

Upper bracket

No. 1 Cherry Creek 7, No. 16 Legacy 0

NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT 5, No. 9 Heritage 2



No. 4 Ralston Valley 7, No. 13 Chaparral 0

No. 5 Mountain Vista 6, No. 12 Poudre 1

Lower bracket

No. 15 Arapahoe at No. 2 Fairview, April 26

No. 7 Rock Canyon 5, No. 10 Chatfield 2

No. 3 Valor Christian 7, No. 14 Denver East 0

No. 6 Fossil Ridge 7, No. 11 Boulder 0

Quarterfinals (April 28)

NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT at No. 1 Cherry Creek

No. 5 Mountain Vista at No. 4 Ralston Valley, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Rock Canyon at No. 2 Fairview, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Fossil Ridge at No. 3 Valor Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals (May 9)

Quarterfinal winners

Championship (May 16)



Semifinal winners at City Park