DENVER | Championship and third-place match results for the 2023 Class 5A girls state tennis tournament that concluded on May 13, 2023, at City Park:

2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS

May 13 at Denver City Park

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

No. 1 singles — Quinn Bernthal (Fairview) def. Lorena Cedeno (Cherry Creek), 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 singles — Anika Sharma (Cherry Creek) def. Stella Laird (Fairview), 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Jisele Boker (Cherry Creek) def. Elle Middleton (Fairview), 6-4, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Virginia Gomulka/Elizabeth Roth (Fairview) def. QUINN BINAXAS/MARY CLARE WATTS (REGIS JESUIT), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Maya Brakage/Jane Roth (Fairview) def. Sayeesha Garud/Anika Laxminariyan (Cherry Creek), 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 doubles — Farrah Bendell/Karissa Manley (Cherry Creek) def. Avery MacKenzie/Afton Sidwell (Fossil Ridge), 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 doubles — Julia Karlberg/Zoey Hao (Cherry Creek) def. Anna Schouten/Sawyer Cruickshank (Valor Christian), 6-1, 0-6, 6-3

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

No. 1 singles — Avery Hickman (Poudre) def. Caroline Daugherty (Valor Christian), 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 singles — Marian Hayes (Mountain Vista) def. Emerson Bonner (Ralston Valley), 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

No. 3 singles — Kate Davis (Fossil Ridge) def. Kylie Englishman (Ralston Valley), 6-2, 6-4

No. 1 doubles — Lilliana Taarud/Sahithi Mathukamuli (Mountain Vista) def. Becca Fahrner/Abby Seager (Fossil Ridge), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 doubles — Avery Jaggers/Sienna DeGhetto (Valor Christian) def. Allison Pruitt/Elle Crockett (Mountain Vista), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 doubles — Annika Riley/Claire Pfaff (Valor Christian) def. Drew Felderman/Elaina Roboff (Ralston Valley), 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 doubles — Alexis Stolley/Lauren Vick (Rock Canyon) def. Bella Pope/Shree Vegesna (Fairview), 6-0, 4-6, 6-4