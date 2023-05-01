AURORA | The girls tennis regional tournaments involving Aurora teams in Class 5A and 4A and approximate schedule (weather permitting): Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports 2023 CLASS 5A/4A GIRLS TENNIS REGIONALS 5A Region 1 (at Cherry Creek H.S.) Date(s): May 3-4. Aurora teams: Eaglecrest and Rangeview. Other teams: Broomfield, Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Heritage

5A Region 2 (at Fairview H.S./South Boulder Rec Center)

Date: May 5. Other teams: Arvada, Chaparral, Doherty, Fairview, Loveland

5A Region 3 (at Valor Christian H.S. & Highlands Ranch H.S.)

Date: May 3, 8 a.m. (Nos. 1-3 singles & No. 1 doubles at Valor Christian, Nos. 2-4 doubles at Highlands Ranch) Aurora team: Grandview. Other teams: Fort Collins, Highlands Ranch, Legacy, Mountain Range, Valor Christian

5A Region 4 (at Mountain Vista H.S. & ThunderRidge H.S.)

Date(s): May 3. Aurora team: Cherokee Trail. Other teams: Boulder, Fountain-Fort Carson, Highlands Ranch, Legacy, Mountain Range, Valor Christian

5A Region 5 (at North Lake Park, Loveland)

Date(s): May 3-4. Other teams: Columbine, Denver East, Fossil Ridge, Prairie View, Rocky Mountain, ThunderRidge

5A Region 6 (at APEX Tennis Center, Arvada)

Date(s): May 3-4. Aurora team: Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Douglas County, Fruita Monument, Liberty, Ralston Valley, Rampart

5A Region 7 (at Rock Canyon H.S. & Southridge Rec Center)

Date (s): May 3-4. Aurora teams: Hinkley and Overland. Other teams: Greeley West, Monarch, Pine Creek, Rock Canyoun

5A Region 8 (at Colorado Athletic Club Monaco)

Date(s): May 3-4. Aurora team: Smoky Hill. Other teams: Arapahoe, Castle View, Lakewood, Northglenn, Poudre

4A Region 2 (at Kent Denver & Thomas Jefferson H.S.)