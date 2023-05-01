AURORA | The girls tennis regional tournaments involving Aurora teams in Class 5A and 4A and approximate schedule (weather permitting):
2023 CLASS 5A/4A GIRLS TENNIS REGIONALS
5A Region 1 (at Cherry Creek H.S.)
Date(s): May 3-4. Aurora teams: Eaglecrest and Rangeview. Other teams: Broomfield, Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Heritage
5A Region 2 (at Fairview H.S./South Boulder Rec Center)
Date: May 5. Other teams: Arvada, Chaparral, Doherty, Fairview, Loveland
5A Region 3 (at Valor Christian H.S. & Highlands Ranch H.S.)
Date: May 3, 8 a.m. (Nos. 1-3 singles & No. 1 doubles at Valor Christian, Nos. 2-4 doubles at Highlands Ranch) Aurora team: Grandview. Other teams: Fort Collins, Highlands Ranch, Legacy, Mountain Range, Valor Christian
5A Region 4 (at Mountain Vista H.S. & ThunderRidge H.S.)
Date(s): May 3. Aurora team: Cherokee Trail. Other teams: Boulder, Fountain-Fort Carson, Highlands Ranch, Legacy, Mountain Range, Valor Christian
5A Region 5 (at North Lake Park, Loveland)
Date(s): May 3-4. Other teams: Columbine, Denver East, Fossil Ridge, Prairie View, Rocky Mountain, ThunderRidge
5A Region 6 (at APEX Tennis Center, Arvada)
Date(s): May 3-4. Aurora team: Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Douglas County, Fruita Monument, Liberty, Ralston Valley, Rampart
5A Region 7 (at Rock Canyon H.S. & Southridge Rec Center)
Date (s): May 3-4. Aurora teams: Hinkley and Overland. Other teams: Greeley West, Monarch, Pine Creek, Rock Canyoun
5A Region 8 (at Colorado Athletic Club Monaco)
Date(s): May 3-4. Aurora team: Smoky Hill. Other teams: Arapahoe, Castle View, Lakewood, Northglenn, Poudre
4A Region 2 (at Kent Denver & Thomas Jefferson H.S.)
Date(s): May 4-5. Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK. Other teams: Adams City, Denver South, Kent Denver, Littleton, Thomas Jefferson