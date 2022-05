DENVER | Team scores and results from the opening day of the Class 5A girls state tennis tournament played on May 12, 2022, at Gates Tennis Center. Aurora players/teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores (through quarterfinals): 1. Cherry Creek 21 points; 2. Fairview 19; 3. Ralston Valley 14; 4. Fossil Ridge 12, 5. Mountain Vista 10; 6. Valor Christian 9; T7. REGIS JESUIT 6; T7. Heritage 6; T9. Boulder 3; T9. Legacy 3; 11. Arapahoe 2; T12. Chatfield 1; T12. Denver East 1; T12. Rocky Mountain 1; T12. Legend 1; T12. Doherty 1; T12. Chaparral 1; T12. Poudre 1; CHEROKEE TRAIL and GRANDVIEW no score

NO. 1 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Lily Chitambar (Boulder) def. Avery Hickman (Poudre), 6-4, 6-1; Ally Lowe (Ralston Valley) def. Remy Nguyen (Chaparral) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Lower bracket — Quinn Bernthal (Fairview) def. MADISON WEI (REGIS JESUIT), 6-1, 6-4; Jacqueline Pearsall (Cherry Creek) def. Eileen Tran (Legacy), 6-0, 6-1

First round: Upper bracket — Lily Chitambar (Boulder) def. Abby Deeths (Fruita Monument), 6-0, 6-0; Avery Hickman (Poudre) def. Kristen Thomas (Heritage), 6-1, 2-6, 7-5; Remy Nguyen (Chaparral) def. SHRIYA GINJUPALLI (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-3; Ally Lowe (Ralston Valley) def. Addie Uhl (Denver East), 6-0, 6-1; Lower bracket — Quinn Bernthal (Fairview) def. Addison Leasure (Doherty), 6-0, 6-0; MADISON WEI (REGIS JESUIT) def. Sidney Kuhl (Monarch), 6-1, 6-4; Eileen Tran (Legacy) def. Evy Sadeh (Fort Collins), 6-2, 6-1; Jacqueline Pearsall (Cherry Creek) def. Lauren Hayes (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-1

NO. 2 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Lorena Cedeno (Cherry Creek) def. Sophie Hartman (Fossil Ridge); Sammie Sedillo (Ralston Valley) def. Malia Weaver (Doherty), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — Marian Hayes (Mountain Vista) def. Abbie Gallant (Chatfield), 6-1, 6-3; Stella Laird (Fairview) def. QUINN BINAXAS (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 6-1

First round: Upper bracket — Lorena Cedeno (Cherry Creek) def. Isabella Massena (Denver East), 6-1, 6-0; Sophie Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Megan Clason (Rock Canyon), 6-3, 6-2; Malia Weaver (Doherty) def. Tessa Reimer (Fruita Monument), 7-6, 6-0; Sammie Sedillo (Ralston Valley) def. HALIA PENA (GRANDVIEW), 6-2, 6-2; Lower bracket — Marian Hayes (Mountain Vista) def. SIERRA MARTIN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-0, 6-0; Abbie Gallant (Chatfield) def. Annie Hartman (Chaparral), 6-4, 6-0; QUINN BINAXAS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Liliana Tarud (Valor Christian), 6-3, 6-3; Stella Laird (Fairview) def. Sandra Redak (Boulder), 6-1, 6-2

NO. 3 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Elle Middleton (Fairview) def. Kate Davis (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-3; Kylie Engelsman (Ralston Valley) def. Elizabeth Probst (Mountain Vista), 7-6, 6-3; Megan Johnson (Heritage) def. Berkeley McKinnon (Arapahoe), 6-0, 6-0; Jisele Boker (Cherry Creek) def. PEYTON TINSLEY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-1, 6-1

First round: Upper bracket — Elle Middleton (Fairview) def. Margaux D’Amato (Chaparral), 6-3, 6-0; Kate Davis (Fossil Ridge) def. Mandarava Kawaguchi (Boulder), 6-3, 6-0; Kylie Engelsman (Ralston Valley) def. Nora Johnson (Rocky Mountain), 6-2, 6-1; Elizabeth Probst (Mountain Vista) def. Riley Lanziner (Rock Canyon), 6-2, 6-1; Lower bracket — Megan Johnson (Heritage) def. Cameron Sternberg (Chatfield), 6-2, 1-6, 6-3; Berkeley McKinnon (Arapahoe) def. Annika Riley (Valor Christian), 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; PEYTON TINSLEY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Taylor Eddy (Legend), 6-1, 7-6; Jisele Boker (Cherry Creek) def. Breckyn Dunn (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 6-0

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Vivienne Bersin/Victoria Moldovan (Cherry Creek) def. Lenoire Lawing/Ashley Morris (Rocky Mountain), 6-3, 6-2; MARY CLARE WATTS/LUCY FILIPPINI (REGIS JESUIT) def. Sara Scherff/Adia Faling (Ralston Valley), 6-4, 2-6, 8-6; Lower bracket — Ashley Treat/Audrey Stefanski (Fossil Ridge) def. Ava Antonlinez/Ashleigh Olson (Heritage), 6-0, 6-4; Lizzy Roth/Virginia Gomulka (Fairview) def. Peyton Hostelley/Olivia Ivankoe (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — Vivienne Bersin/Victoria Moldovan (Cherry Creek) def. Addi Burns/Makenna Schneider (Columbine), 6-0, 6-0; Lenoire Lawing/Ashley Morris (Rocky Mountain) def. Eme Warburton/Stevie Vigil (Valor Christian), 6-4, 7-5; MARY CLARE WATTS/LUCY FILIPPINI (REGIS JESUIT) def. Penny Jensen/Mara Nguyen (Boulder), 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; Sara Scherff/Adia Faling (Ralston Valley) def. Kat Austin/Emily Leane (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 2-6, 7-5; Lower bracket — Ashley Treat/Audrey Stefanski (Fossil Ridge) def. Kyla Fouts/Lena Wootoon (Chatfield), 6-3, 6-0; Ava Antonlinez/Ashleigh Olson (Heritage) def. Jasmine Cheng/Maggie Linnenbauer (Poudre), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Peyton Hostelley/Olivia Ivankoe (Mountain Vista) def. Megan Mari/Gracie Stapleton (Legacy), 6-3, 6-3; Lizzy Roth/Virginia Gomulka (Fairview) def. Ali Taliaferro/Addie Gonzales (Arapahoe), 6-0, 6-1

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Jane Roth/Maya Brakhage (Fairview) def. Emma Nguyen/Ava Klein (Legacy), 6-0, 6-3; Haley Zimmerman/Hannah Schumaker (Valor Christian) def. Melissa Giesen/Sydney Mansfield (Heritage), 6-3, 6-1; Lower bracket — Devree Van Tassell/Becca Fahner (Fossil Ridge) def. Rachel Fry/Allison Pruitt (Mountain Vista), 6-4, 6-0; Farrah Bendell/Sayeesha Garud (Cherry Creek) def. Alexa MacDonald/Katie Crimmins (Denver East), 6-4, 6-0

First round: Upper bracket — Jane Roth/Maya Brakhage (Fairview) def. Aylya FiskeAvery Johnson (Arapahoe), 6-3, 6-0; Emma Nguyen/Ava Klein (Legacy) def. Alina Mali/Caitlyn Mortimer (Legend), 6-0, 6-3; Melissa Giesen/Sydney Mansfield (Heritage) def. Izze Barsch/Evie Paul (Boulder), 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Haley Zimmerman/Hannah Schumaker (Valor Christian) def. BRENNA RADEBAUGH/EBBA SVARD (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-4; Lower bracket — Devree Van Tassell/Becca Fahrner (Fossil Ridge) def. Alyssa Song/Peyton Maurer (Rock Canyon), 6-2, 7-5; Rachel Fry/Allison Pruitt (Mountain Vista) def. Abby Hawkins/Emily Richardson (Fruita Monument), 6-2, 6-3; Alexa MacDonald/Katie Crimmins (Denver East) def. Zsa Zsa Mueller/Eva Gallant (Chatfield), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Farrah Bendell/Sayeesha Garud (Cherry Creek) def. Grace Sjaastad/Beatriz Romero (Chaparral), 6-3, 6-4

NO. 3 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Riley Loehr/Sabrina Shame (Cherry Creek) def. Maddie Malcolm/Kira Dyer (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-0; Amelia Wenger/Sienna DeGhetto (Valor Christian) vs. Aly Callister/Sahithi Mathukumilli (Mountain Vista), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — Zoey Prokopyschyn/Parker Lucas (Ralston Valley) def. Kady Vu/Emily Smith (Legacy), 6-4, 6-3; Mia Grayson/Emily Hao (Fairview) def. Abby Seager/Katie Sollenberger (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 7-6

First round: Upper bracket — Riley Loehr/Sabrina Shame (Cherry Creek) def. Michaela Quinn/Abigail Wheeling (Fort Collins), 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Malcolm/Kira Dyer (Arapahoe) def. ELISE HOLT/ANNA NEFF (REGIS JESUIT), 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Aly Callister/Sahithi Mathukumilli (Mountain Vista) def. Sammy Harvey/Izzy Paduska (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-1; Amelia Wenger/Sienna DeGhetto (Valor Christian) def. Emily Endes/Lucia Tanguma (Arvada West), 6-3, 6-1; Lower bracket — Zoey Prokopyschyn/Parker Lucas (Ralston Valley) def. Tyler Bills/Kathryn Thompson (ThunderRidge), 6-0, 6-1; Kady Vu/Emily Smith (Legacy) def. Sienna Gechter/Savanna Mattas (Fruita Monument), 6-2, 6-3; Abby Seager/Katie Sollenberger (Fossil Ridge) def. Gretchen Metz/Amanda Miller (Broomfield), 6-1, 6-0; Mia Grayson/Emily Hao (Fairview) def. Madison Weeks/Alexis Lopez (Chaparral), 6-1, 6-2

NO. 4 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Katie Erickson/Zoey Hao (Cherry Creek) def. Katherine Sarko/Kora Ziegler (Heritage), 6-0, 6-2; Afton Sidwell/Avery MacKenzie (Fossil Ridge) def. Ansley Edelbrock/Riley Munster (Legend), 6-1, 6-0; Lower bracket — Elle Crockett/Bri Underwood (Mountain Vista) def. Drew Felderman/Alex Mable (Ralston Valley), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6; Morgan Smith/Claire Pfaff (Valor Christian) def. Rose Aweida/Clara Kursinski (Fairview), 7-5, 7-5

First round: Upper bracket — Katie Erickson/Zoey Hao (Cherry Creek) def. Sydney Williams/Megan Anthony (Legacy), 6-1, 6-2; Katherine Sarko/Kora Ziegler (Heritage) def. CAIT CAROLAN/ELISE DUFFIELD (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 6-4; Ansley Edelbrock/Riley Munster (Legend) def. Audrey Connelly/Bryn Robinson (Denver East), 6-1, 6-3; Afton Sidwell/Avery MacKenzie (Fossil Ridge) def. Elise Duty/Abby Szabo (Chatfield), 6-1, 6-3; Lower bracket — Drew Felderman/Alex Mable (Ralston Valley) def. Mandi Runyan/Keira Wilhelm (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 7-5; Elle Crockett/Bri Underwood (Mountain Vista) def. Logan Watson/Vanessa Antolakis (Lakewood), 6-4, 6-2; Morgan Smith/Claire Pfaff (Valor Christian) def. Judy Appel/Finley Wheeler (Boulder), 6-2, 6-2; Rose Aweida/Clara Kursinski (Fairview) def. Lindsey Rundell/Lizzy Walker (Arapahoe), 7-5, 6-4