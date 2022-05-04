AURORA | The girls tennis regional tournaments involving Aurora teams in Class 5A and 4A and approximate schedule (weather permitting):

2022 CLASS 5A/4A GIRLS TENNIS REGIONALS

5A Region 1 (at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Date(s): May 4-5 (postponed May 4 due to weather). Aurora team: Eaglecrest: Other teams: Arvada West, Boulder, Castle View, Cherry Creek, Northglenn

5A Region 2 (at Fairview H.S. & South Boulder Rec Center)

Date(s): May 5-6. Aurora team: Smoky Hill. Other teams: Chatfield, Fairview, Monarch, ThunderRidge

5A Region 3 (at Denver City Park)

Date(s): May 5-6. Aurora teams: Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Denver East, Rocky Mountain

5A Region 4 (at North Lake Tennis Park)

Date(s): May 5-6. Aurora teams: Grandview, Hinkley. Other teams: Columbine, Fort Collins, Fossil RIdge, Legend

5A Region 8 (at Ken Caryl Ranch House)

Date(s): May 5. Aurora team: Cherokee Trail. Other teams: Adams City, Broomfield, Fruita Monument, Heritage

4A Region 2 (at Kent Denver & Thomas Jefferson H.S.)

Date(s): May 4-5 (postponed May 4 due to weather). Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK. Other teams: Denver South, George Washington, Kent Denver, Littleton, Thomas Jefferson