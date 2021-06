DENVER | Results and schedule for the Class 5A girls state tennis tournament, which began on June 11, 2021, at Gates Tennis Center and continues June 12. Aurora players and teams bold and uppercased. Will be updated:

2021 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE TENNIS SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

NO. 1 SINGLES

Quarterfinals (12:45 p.m.): Upper bracket — Kristen Thomas, jr. (Heritage) vs. VALERIE NEGIN, SR. (SMOKY HILL); Julia Rydel, sr. (Arapahoe) vs. Alexis Bernthal, sr. (Fairview); Lower bracket — Lily Chitamber, jr. (Boulder) vs. Makenna Collins, soph. (Fossil Ridge); Ally Lowe, fr. (Ralston Valley) vs. Jacque Pearsall, jr. (Cherry Creek)

First round: Upper bracket — VALERIE NEGIN (SMOKY HILL) def. Tatum Thurstone (Valor Christian), 6-0, 6-1; Kristen Thomas (Heritage) def. Lauren Hayes (Mountain Vista), 6-4, 6-4; Julia Rydel (Arapahoe) def. Mikaela Mueller (Chatfield), 7-6, 6-1; Alexis Bernthal (Fairview) def. Annie Hartman (Chaparral), 6-0, 6-1; Lower bracket — Lily Chitambar (Boulder) def. Avery Hickman (Poudre), 6-1, 6-4; Makenna Collins (Fossil Ridge) def. Kari Leach (Denver East), 6-2, 6-1; Ally Lowe (Ralston Valley) def. Elieen Tran (Legacy), 6-4, 6-2; Jacque Pearsall (Cherry Creek) def. Alyssa Kawakami (Fort Collins), 6-0, 6-3

NO. 2 SINGLES

Quarterfinals (12:45 p.m.): Upper bracket — Natalie Stone, sr. (Fairview) vs. Ashley Treat, jr. (Fossil Ridge); Mikaela Haas, sr. (Lakewood) vs. Paige Beauchamp, sr. (Ralston Valley); Lower bracket — Chloe Knape, sr. (Poudre) vs. Wesley Sternberg, jr. (Chatfield); Charlotte Barker, jr. (Heritage) vs. Lorena Cedeno, jr. (Cherry Creek)

First round: Upper bracket — Natalie Stone (Fairview) def. Ashley Attai (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-1; Ashley Treat (Fossil Ridge) def. Madeline Trenovich (Valor Christian), 6-0, 6-4; Mikaela Haas (Lakewood) def. Abby Deeths (Fruita Monument), 6-2, 6-0; Paige Beauchamp (Ralston Valley) def. Lily Kasic (Legacy), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — Chloe Knape (Poudre) def. ARZOO AGGARWAL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-0, 6-0; Wesley Sternberg (Chatfield) def. Elizabeth Probest (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 6-1; Charlotte Barker (Heritage) def. Makayla Clemons (Northglenn), 6-0, 6-0; Lorena Cedeno (Cherry Creek) def. Eleanor McGovern (Castle View), 6-0, 6-1

NO. 3 SINGLES

Quarterfinals (2 p.m.): Upper bracket — Anika Sharma (Cherry Creek) vs. MARIANA MATOS (CHEROKEE TRAIL); Fabi Alvarez (Legacy) vs. Evy Sadeh (Fort Collins); Lower bracket — Megan Johnson (Heritage) vs. Olivia Ivankoe (Mountain Vista); Samantha Sedillo (Ralston Valley) vs. Quinn Bernthal (Fairview)

First round: Upper bracket — Anika Sharma (Cherry Creek) def. MADISON WEI (REGIS JESUIT), 6-1, 6-0; MARIANA MATOS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) def. Margaux Dufrene (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-2; Fabi Alvarez (Legacy) def. Summer Nash (ThunderRidge), 6-2, 6-4; Evy Sadeh (Fort Collins) def. Lucie Paul (Boulder), 6-1, 7-5; Lower bracket — Megan Johnson (Heritage) def. Emma Basta (Poudre), 6-4, 6-1; Olivia Ivankoe (Mountain Vista) def. Eliana LaClare (Castle View), 6-1, 6-0; Samantha Sedillo (Ralston Valley) def. Jaidynn Maynard (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 6-3; Quinn Bernthal (Fairview) def. Elle Sowitch (Fossil Ridge), 6-0, 6-0

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals (2 p.m.): Upper bracket — ELLA CHERVENY/TARA CONNOLLY (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Eliza Hill/Nicole Hill (Cherry Creek); TBD vs. Leah Byrne/Claire Potter (Fort Collins); Lower bracket — Amelia Wenger/Stevie Vigil (Valor Christian) vs. Julia Scimeca/Audrey Stefanski (Fossil Ridge); Gretta Hoeven/Ai Li George (Poudre) vs. Virginia Gomulka/Elizabeth Roth (Fairview)

First round: Upper bracket — Eliza Hill/Nicole Hill (Cherry Creek) def. METALI DESAI/RISHA GOEL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-0, 6-1; ELLA CHERVENY/TARA CONNOLLY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Maya Fink/Makenna Kemper (Broomfield), 6-3, 6-0; Leah Byrne/Claire Potter (Fort Collins) def. Gracie Stapleton/Megan Mari (Legacy), 7-5, 7-6; Lower bracket — Julia Scimeca/Audrey Stefanski (Fossil Ridge) def. Rachal Fry/Peyton Hostelly (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-1; Amelia Wenger/Stevie Vigil (Valor Christian) def. Grace Franzen/Marisa Williams (Arapahoe), 6-2, 7-6; Gretta Hoeven/Ai Li George (Poudre) def. Melissa Giesen/Mae Stirrup (Heritage), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Virginia Gomulka/Elizabeth Roth (Fairview) def. Liesel Wilkinson/Addie Uhl (Denver East), 6-4, 6-1

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals (2 p.m.): Upper bracket — Maria Seybert/Cameron Sternberg (Chatfield) vs. Halley Mackiernan/Anna Fusaris (Cherry Creek); TBD vs. Ally Meland/Madeleine Colbert (Poudre); Lower bracket — TBD vs. Jane Roth/Maya Brakhage (Fairview)

First round: Upper bracket — Halley Mackiernan/Anna Fusaris (Cherry Creek) def. Emma Nguyen/Aisha Prasad (Legacy), 6-2, 6-1; Maria Seybert/Cameron Sternberg (Chatfield) def. Brook Tilghman/Addie Gonzales (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-1; Ally Meland/Madeleine Colbert (Poudre) def. Emily Leane/Savanna Mattas (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 7-6; Lower bracket — Jane Roth/Maya Brakhage (Fairview) def. Lindsay Muilenburg/Parker Lucas (Ralston Valley), 6-3, 6-0

NO. 3 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals (2 p.m.): Upper bracket — TBD vs. Victoria Moldovan/Jisele Boker (Cherry Creek)

First round: Upper bracket — Victoria Moldovan/Jisele Boker (Cherry Creek) def. Morgan Smith/Hailey Zimmerman (Valor Christian), 6-1, 6-1