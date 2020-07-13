AURORA | The Smoky Hill girls swim team had a strong season in the pool in the winter, but exceeded that performance in the classroom.

Coach Scott Cohen’s Buffaloes have a tradition of academic excellence and added to that last week when they received a Gold Award from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) and Swimoutlet.com.

Bolstered by four seniors who garnered individual Academic All-American accolades — and all were part of their team’s tie for 18th place as a team at the Class 5A girls state swim meet in February at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center — Smoky Hill accrued a team Grade Point Average of 3.928, which ranked it eighth in the entire country among teams that submitted applications.

Another traditional academic powerhouse program, Grandview, was the only other Colorado girls program to make the NISCA/Swimoutlet.com list with a 3.704 GPA that brought with it a Silver Award.

Smoky Hill’s contingent of Academic All-Americans — who had to be seniors who lettered during the season and earned an individual GPA of 3.750 or higher — is made up of Gabrielle Goris, Blythe Iverson, Katherine Power and Maggie Robben.

Robben, a Seattle University signee, earned top-20 5A state places in both the 200 yard freestyle (10th) and 100 yard breaststroke (19th), while she also contributed to the Buffaloes’ 15th-place 400 yard freestyle relay team, as well as their 17th-place 200 yard medley relay squad.

Iverson (bound for Trinity (Texas) University) matched Robben with a 10th-place finish, hers coming in the 500 yard freestyle, while Power (Smoky Hill’s Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year) swam on both of Smoky Hill’s scoring relays. Goris — one of her school’s Valedictorians — was a four-time letterwinner and a relay stalwart.

