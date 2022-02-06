LITTLETON | The Regis Jesuit girls swim team continued to build toward the upcoming Class 5A state meet with its performance Saturday in the finals of the Continental “A” League Championship meet.

Coach Nick Frasersmith’s Raiders collected three event championships, dominated on the diving board and bolstered its list of state qualifiers on the way to a third-place finish behind Heritage and Rock Canyon when competition concluded at Heritage High School.

Regis Jesuit opened the meet in grand fashion when the 200 yard medley relay team of seniors Grace Dale, Allie Sanchez and Emma Weber and junior Sophia Frei swam a scalding time of 1 minute, 42.72 seconds that won the race by nearly five seconds and earned them Automatic All-American honors in the process. The Raiders had gone 1:46 in prelims.

A short time later, Weber — a University of Virginia signee — posted a significant victory in the 200 yard individual medley, the event she won at last season’s 5A state meet. Weber dropped two seconds from her prelim time to swim 2:06.42 in the finals, which put her comfortably ahead of runner-up Mai Kawahata of Mountain Vista.

Frei captured her own individual Continental League crown in the 100 yard butterfly as she dropped 2.31 seconds from her prelim time to win the race in 56.61 as she touched out Heritage’s Inge Ehm, who had the top time in prelims. Frye also placed fourth in the 50 freestyle.

Dale posted the second-fastest prelim time in the 100 yard backstroke of 59.09 seconds, but she did not swim in the finals, but then teamed with Sanchez, sophomore Tierney Kohl and freshman Samantha Smith on the 400 yard freestyle relay team that posted a time of 3:36.33 to finish behind Heritage. The Raiders had the top prelim time in the event, but that came with Weber and junior Samantha Aguirre swimming.

The Continental “A” League diving event took place at Littleton High School and allowed Regis Jesuit to show its tremendous depth on the board, though Heritage had the individual champion in senior Morgan Divita.

Divita squeaked out the title by a mere 1.1 points over senior Chiara Lopach, who led a sweep of places 2-5 by the Raiders. Lopach finished with a score of 448.70 points (to Divita’s 449.80) and was followed by sophomore’s Sarah Mann (409.45) and Kathryn Jewell (372.65) and senior Gabriella Herrera (359.70).

Regis Jesuit also had four other divers that finished in the top 19, but did not count in the team score, which is capped in the number of scorers for each team. Mia Henninger finished 12th, Maya Kriz 14th, Jasmine Munn 18th and Keely Haas 19th for the Raiders.

Regis Jesuit fortified its group that is headed to the 5A state meet Feb. 15-16 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.

2022 CONTINENTAL “A” LEAGUE GIRLS SWIM CHAMPIONSHIP

Feb. 5 at Heritage High School

Team scores: 1. Heritage 709 points; 2. Rock Canyon 498; 3. REGIS JESUIT 464.5; 4. Mountain Vista 277.5; 5. Chaparral 269.5; 6. ThunderRidge 246; 7. Legend 237.5; 8. Highlands Ranch 186; 9. Douglas County 166; 10. Ponderosa 74

200 yard medley relay — 1. REGIS JESUIT (Sophia Frei, Emma Weber, Allie Sanchez, Grace Dale), 1 minute, 42.72 seconds (Automatic All-American); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Mila Nikanorov (Douglas County), 1 minute, 51.99 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 2 minutes, 6.42 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Sophia Capp (Heritage), 24.03 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Morgan Davita (Heritage), 449.80 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. SOPHIA FREI (REGIS JESUIT), 56.61 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Mary Macaulay (Heritage), 51.82 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Abigail Gardner (Rock Canyon), 5 minutes, 9.23 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Heritage, 1 minute, 36.16 seconds (All-America Consideration); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Meg Mallory (ThunderRidge), 57.66 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Sophia Capp (Heritage), 1 minute, 3.10 seconds (All-America Consideration); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Heritage, 3 minutes, 29.91 seconds (All-America Consideration)