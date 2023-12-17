AURORA | The Regis Jesuit girls swim team hopes to get a victory over Cherry Creek at the end of the season, but the early season one it got Saturday at The REX Coaches Invitational meet felt pretty good.

Coach Nick Frasersmith’s Raiders finished the multi-classification meet at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in a strong way with a victory by senior Charlotte Burnham in the 100 yard breaststroke and a runner-up finish in 400 yard freestyle relay that sealed a significant win over the Bruins, who finished in front of them at last season’s state meet.

In a strong showing for Aurora programs, Cherokee Trail finished fifth, Grandview sixth and Smoky Hill 14th, while Rangeview got on the board with points in the diving competition that took place a day earlier.

2023 THE REX COACHES INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET

Dec. 16 at VMAC

Class 5A team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 702 points; 2. Cherry Creek 520; 3. Heritage 436.50; 4. Fairview 416; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 412; 6. GRANDVIEW 377; 7. Legacy 357; 8. Fossil Ridge 308.50; 9. Arapahoe 304; 10. Brighton 290; 11. Columbine 287; 12. Rock Canyon 256; 13. Legend 231; 14. SMOKY HILL 206; 15. Mountain Range 205; 16. Denver East 139; 17. Ralston Valley 109; 18. Douglas County 70; 19. Chaparral 66; 20. Horizon 58; 21. Rocky Mountain 48; 22. Chatfield 44; 23. Valor Christian 43; 24. Fort Collins 30; 25. Arvada West 21; 26. RANGEVIEW 9