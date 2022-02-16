THORNTON | Just as they did the previous week at the Continental “A” League Championship meet, Regis Jesuit divers came up big Wednesday in the 1-meter competition at Class 5A state meet.

In a competition held separately from the swim finals due to the impending weather, the Raiders had four divers earn top-20 places — including three in the top nine — and racked up 52 points to put them in the team lead going into the swim finals later.

Senior Chiara Lopach racked up a season-high 462.25 points over 11 dives to finish in third place, while sophomores Mia Henninger (422.40) and Sarah Mann (403.15) scored slightly below their season-bests, but finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Sophomore Maya Kriz scored 28 more points than her best coming in and scored as well with her 18th-place finish.

Both of Grandview’s state qualifiers — freshman Addison Campbell and senior Madeleine Hemstreet — also scored by finishing 11th and 13th, respectively.