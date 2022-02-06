AURORA | Brighton swam away with the title at the EMAC Championship girls swim meet Saturday with Rangeview grabbing the runner-up spot in a meet in which a slew of league records fell in the finals at Hinkley High School.

The Bulldogs had swimmers or relay teams that were responsible for setting five of the seven new EMAC standards in the final meet before the league members move into new conferences next year and won 10 of the 12 events in all to pile up 737 points.

Coach Robin Allen’s Rangeview team — coming off a sizeable victory in the Aurora Public Schools Championship meet a week earlier — finished with 495 points as all three of its relay teams finished in the top three and junior Savannah Snow and freshman Kayla Allen made two championship finals apiece.

Snow finished fourth in the 100 yard backstroke and fifth in the 200 freestyle and Allen grabbed fifth place in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while freshman Hailey McDonald finished 3rd in the diving competition and Lexi Finnimore and Phoenix Hug qualified for the championship finals in the 500 freestyle.

Coach Beth Himes’ Hinkley team had both the EMAC Swimmer of the Year in Alyssa Lutz and Diver of the Year in Elizabeth Mayo, who helped the Thunderbirds to fourth place.

Lutz — who swam in just her second meet since returning after she was in a car accident earlier in the season — touched the wall in fourth place in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle, while Mayo came in fifth on the diving board.

Gateway’s Jenny Lorie, who won the APS championship in the 100 breaststroke, made the league championship finals in that event as well and placed fourth and also earned sixth place in the 100 freestyle.

Brighton’s victory came complete with EMAC records in the 200 yard medley and 200 freestyle relays as well as from Makenna Reiner in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke plus Emily Aten in the 100 butterfly. Reiner and Aten topped themselves to set the new EMAC standards.

Two more EMAC records were established by Cheyanna Cordova of Westminster, who surpassed her own existing marks from 2020 in both the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 EMAC GIRLS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb. 5 at Hinkley High School

Team scores: 1. Brighton 737 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 495; 3. Northglenn 316; 4. HINKLEY 206; 5. AURORA CENTRAL 164; 6. Westminster 149; 7. GATEWAY 109; 8. Adams City 101

200 yard medley relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 52.39 seconds (EMAC record, previous 1:55.55 by Brighton in 2014); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Cheyanna Cordova (Westminster), 1 minute, 57.80 seconds (EMAC record, previous 1:59.71 by Cheyanna Cordova in 2020); 200 yard individual medley — 1. Makenna Reiner (Brighton), 2 minutes, 11.99 seconds (EMAC record, previous 2:13.39 by Makenna Reiner in 2022 prelims); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Anna Jorstad (Brighton), 25.16 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Arianna Wiser (Brighton), 351.40 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Emily Aten (Brighton), 58.84 seconds (EMAC record, previous 59.63 by Emily Aten in 2021); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Anna Jorstad (Brighton), 55.36 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Cheyanna Cordova (Westminster), 5 minutes, 15.81 seconds (EMAC record, previous 5:17.32 by Cheyenna Cordova in 2020); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 44.11 seconds (EMAC record, previous 1:45.11 by Brighton in 2014); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Isabella Perkins (Brighton), 1 minute, 2.04 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Makenna Reiner (Brighton), 1 minute, 8.56 seconds (EMAC record, previous 1:09.99 by Makenna Reiner in 2021); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 4 minutes, 4.18 seconds