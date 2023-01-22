AURORA | Robin Allen is so used to her Rangeview team winning the annual Aurora Public Schools Championship girls swim meet that she knows a celebratory dip in the pool is coming.

Allen — in her second stint as head coach of the Raiders — came to her home pool Saturday prepared for the very likely chance that the Raiders would win the annual gathering with the Aurora Central, Gateway and Hinkley for the 19th straight time.

With help from two individual championships apiece from senior Savannah Snow and sophomore Kayla Allen and wins from five others, Rangeview did so by winning 11 of 12 events for a total of 469 points, which put them well in front of the Thunder (179), Olympians (138) and Trojans (134).

“I brought an extra set of clothes this time,” Allen joked.

Junior Kateland Rodriguez, sophomores Hailey McDonald, Shemiah Turner and Bella Gonzalez and freshman Fernanda Recio also won events for Rangeview, which also took two of the three relays. The Raiders haven’t been beaten at the meet for the last two decades with the 2021 meet lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two teams of Raiders were disqualified from the meet opening 200 yard medley relay, which resulted in an event title for the Aurora Central team of Persais De Haro, Audrey Sandoval, Bernice Guerrero and Lizzett Mireles.

Coach Beth Himes’ runner-up Hinkley team — which swam without graduated Alyssa Lutz, a two-event winner at the meet in 2022 — got two championship finals appears from Vicky Castellon and Janelle Hawley, plus a third place from Lizzie Baker in diving.

Gateway had a runner-up in the 200 yard individual medley in junior Fenix D’Zorn, who also swam on all three of the Olys’ relays, including the 200 medley and 400 yard freestyle teams that finished as runners-up.

Aside from the championship in the 200 yard medley relay, Aurora Central got two championship finals swim from Guerrero and De Haro.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

33RD AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET



Jan. 21 at Rangeview H.S.

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 469 points; 2. Hinkley 179; 3. Gateway 138; 4. Aurora Central 134

Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Aurora Central (Persais De Haro, Audrey Sandoval, Bernice Guerrero, Lizzett Mireles), 2 minutes, 43.42 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Kateland Rodriguez (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 31.43 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Kayla Allen (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 45.26 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Savannah Snow (Rangeview), 27.54 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Hailey McDonald (Rangeview), 315.75 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Kayla Allen (Rangeview), 1 minute, 13.09 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Shemiah Turner (Rangeview), 1 minute, 7.29 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Fernanda Recio (Rangeview), 6 minutes, 48.13 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Shemiah Turner, Kayla Allen, Lexi Finnimore, Savannah Snow), 2 minutes, 1.06 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Savannah Snow (Rangeview), 1 minute, 13.90 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Bella Gonzalez (Rangeview), 1 minute, 29.07 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Kateland Rodriguez, Fernanda Recio, Lexi Finnimore, Hailey McDonald), 4 minutes, 40.48 seconds

— Full APS Championship meet results, here