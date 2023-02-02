The Class 5A girls state swim meet is scheduled for Feb. 9-10 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center and local teams have one more chance to increase their number of qualifiers and get tuned up as league championship meets arrive.

With the EMAC now defunct, Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley and Rangeview will compete in the City League “A” meet, which will be held at Hinkley. Swim prelims begin at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 3 with diving prelims at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 followed by swim and dive finals at 12:15 p.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill head to the Centennial “A” League at Arapahoe High School. Swim prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 with diving prelims set for 9 a.m. Feb. 4, followed by swim and dive finals at 3 p.m.

Regis Jesuit is set to take part in the Continental “A” League meet, which will again be held at Heritage High School. Swim prelims begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 with finals scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 4.

