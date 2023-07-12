A step forward in the pool in the 2022-23 season didn’t come with any sacrifice in the classroom for the Grandview girls swim team, which again ranked among the nation’s best in team Grade Point Average.

The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association released its list of team scholar award winners from across the country and coach Karen Ammon’s Wolves earned their accustomed spot near the top among programs with at least 12 or more athletes.

Grandview achieved a team GPA of 3.807 to land in the Gold Scholar category and ranked 50th in the nation. The Wolves had won Silver Scholar awards in each of the previous two seasons and had a 3.712 GPA last season that ranked 97th in the country.

No other Colorado girls team appeared in the rankings.

The Wolves’ team excellence in the classroom was in part fueled by a senior class that included three swimmers who earned NISCA Academic All-American honors in Paige Dailey, Megan Doubrava and Kya Guikema.

Dailey, who is headed to Cal-Davis, also was an All-American in the pool.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports