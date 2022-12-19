THORNTON | Aurora girls swimmers took some of their final strokes ahead of the upcoming winter break Friday and Saturday at the The REX (Abelein) Coaches Invitational meet.

At the same venue where the Class 5A state championship meet will be decided in a few months — the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center — four city teams finished in the top 12 among the 5A teams that competed in the meet that included teams from multiple classifications.

Regis Jesuit senior Sophia Frei provided the only victory among the swimming events for Aurora programs and her win in the 100 yard backstroke provided a late meet highlight for coach Nick Frasersmith’s Raiders, who scored 673 points to finish behind only winner Cherry Creek (731.50).

The other event win for a local competitive came in the 1-meter diving competition (which was held Friday) as Grandview’s Addison Campbell earned a score of 436.65 points to edge Regis Jesuit’s Saran Mann (432.6) for top honors on the board. Coach Karen Ammon’s Wolves had an event runner-up in senior Paige Dailey (who took second in the 100 yard breaststroke) and collected 462 points to finish in fifth place.

Additionally, Dailey was one of three finalists for the prestigious Hoyt Brawner Award, which is given to the top senior swimmer/scholar/citizen as voted by coaches.

Cherokee Trail swam to eighth with a total of 340 points on the strength of a trio of relays that finished in the top eight. Jameson Young, Bella Lane, Aria Clouse and Emme Metzmaker finished a city-best third in the 200 freestyle relay for coach Kevin Chatham’s Cougars.

Smoky Hill claimed 12th place with a fifth-place finish from freshman Cameryn Walkup in the 500 yard freestyle as the top result for coach Susan Stone’s team.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports