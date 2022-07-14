AURORA | Double-digit girls swimmers from Aurora prep programs earned Academic All-American honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA), which issued its nation-wide list Thursday.

Nine members of the Regis Jesuit team that finished third at the Class 5A girls state swim meet and two more from a Grandview team that placed sixth (and also got recognized as a team by NISCA) made the list, giving the large area a huge increase over the four selections from the previous season.

NISCA Academic All-Americans must be graduating seniors and lettered that season with a high school program (in swimming, diving or water polo), while they also must have a minimum Grade Point Average of 3.750 on a 4 point scale or 93.7500% of the grade scale your school uses for 7 semesters/11 trimesters.

Coach Nick Frasersmith had nine seniors that fit that criteria in the group of Caroline Armistead, Kenna Cashman, Caroline Clouatre, Amelie Colsman, Grace Dale, Greta Leege, Chiara Lopach, Faith Marsicek and Allie Sanchez. Cashman, Colsman, Dale, Leege, Marsicek and Sanchez also earned All-American honors in the pool as part of relay teams that finished in the top 100 across the country (story, here).

Dale has signed to compete at Tulane, Sanchez is Georgetown-bound, Armistead is set to compete at Ithaca College, Cashman is headed to Saint Lewis and Lopach is headed to dive at Dartmouth.

On Wednesday, Grandview received NISCA Scholar Award honors (landing in the Silver category) with a team GPA that ranked 97th-best in the country among programs with 12 or more athletes.

Part of that group of coach Karen Ammon’s Wolves were Lauren Linnebur and Skylar Nollenberger, who also achieved Academic All-American status. Linnebur is headed to Texas Tech, while Nollenberger (who attended Colorado Early Colleges Parker) is going to Colorado State.

Thirty-three Colorado girls swimmers from seven Colorado programs (Arapahoe, Fairview, Fossil Ridge, Mountain Vista and Niwot in addition to the Aurora schools) earned Academic All-American accolades, while 12 boys between Arapahoe, Discovery Canyon, Fossil Ridge and Windsor also made it.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021-22 NISCA COLORADO SWIMMING/DIVING ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

Boys: Luke Bosley, Arapahoe; Christopher Clay Jr., Windsor; Benjamin Clayton, Fossil Ridge; Aiden Coon, Discovery Canyon; Collier Dyer, Arapahoe; Austin Holt, Fossil Ridge; Daniel Kim, Fossil Ridge; Dennis Kondratenko, Fossil Ridge; Quintin McCarty, Discovery Canyon; Aditya Pillai, Fossil Ridge; Riley Tichenor, Discovery Canyon; Owen Watkins, Fossil Ridge;

Girls: CAROLINE ARMISTEAD, REGIS JESUIT; Lucerne Bell, Fossil Ridge; Tierney Brown, Fairview; KENNA CASHMAN, REGIS JESUIT; CAROLINE CLOUATRE, REGIS JESUIT; Mary Codevilla, Niwot; AMELIE COLSMAN, REGIS JESUIT; GRACE DALE, REGIS JESUIT; Isabella DeBoer, Mountain Vista; Renee Gillilan, Fossil Ridge; Abigail Grell, Fossil Ridge; Tali Hendrickson, Fossil Ridge; Caralea Holmberg, Fairview; Julianne Jones, Fairview; GRETA LEEGE, REGIS JESUIT; LAUREN LINNEBUR, GRANDVIEW; CHIARA LOPACH, REGIS JESUIT; Zoe Malin, Fairview; Nia Mantle, Arapahoe; FAITH MARSICEK, REGIS JESUIT; Amber Martus, Mountain Vista; April Martus, Mountain Vista; Hailey Nichols, Fairview; SKYLAR NOLLENBERGER, GRANDVIEW; Ashlyn Price, Mountain Vista; Lena Rosario, Fairview; ALLIE SANCHEZ, REGIS JESUIT; Allison Sanders, Fairview; Allison Stockford, Mountain Vista; Claire Sznewajs, Fairview; Renee Trombley, Fossil Ridge; Hannah Wang, Fairview; Shayda Zarrin, Mountain Vista