THORNTON | The Class 5A girls state swim meet gets off to an early start with the diving competition, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday — two days before the rest of the meet — at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.

The entire 1-meter competition is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. for 42 divers from 19 programs and progress to its conclusion with awards set for approximately 8:30 p.m.

Seven divers from two Aurora programs — Grandview and Regis Jesuit — have qualified, including two that won their respective league championships over the past weekend.

Grandview sophomore Addison Campbell and Regis Jesuit junior Sarah Mann, who finished No. 1 and 2 at The REX Coaches Invitational meet at VMAC just prior to winter break, captured the Centennial “A” League and Continental “A” League crowns, respectively.

Campbell racked up a season-high score of 488.95 points at the league meet, which is the second-highest score recorded in 5A this season behind only the 513.30 posted by Fort Collins sophomore Elle Gray at the Fort Collins City meet Jan. 23. Campbell — who placed 11th last season her in state debut — will be joined in the competition by junior teammates Tanvi Jitta and Hailey-Cate Bull.

Mann was one of three top-10 finishers last season for Regis Jesuit and on pace for another such finish. She won her league title with a score of 412.10 points, but she has ranked in the top 10 in 5A for most of the season with the 432.60 she earned at The REX meet.

Regis Jesuit’s state contingent includes a returning state scorer in junior Maya Kriz, plus junior Kathryn Jewell — the Continental “A” League runner-up — and sophomore Jasmine Munn.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports