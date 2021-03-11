The Regis Jesuit team of Allie Sanchez, Emma Weber, Greta Leege, Rosie Jump finished third in the 200 yard medley relay at the Class 5A girls state swim meet on March 11, 2021, at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

THRONTON | Meet results from the Class 5A girls state swim meet at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center (will be updated as events are completed). Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET RESULTS

Thursday at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center

1-meter diving: 1. Dahlia Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 503.10 points; 2. Isabel Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 483.45; 3. CATIE RODOCKER (EAGLECREST), 469.20; 4. Danielle Killeen (Columbine), 427.70; 5. Morgan Manley (Denver East), 425.70; 6. Aspen Warmygora (Fossil Ridge), 425.40; 7. Kyndall Tatum (Arapahoe), 423.75; 8. Presley Dorsett (ThunderRidge), 422.75; 9. Geneva Pauly (Arvada West), 422.55; 10. Jordan Okamoto (Ralston Valley), 410.90; 11. Genevieve Rump (Arapahoe), 388.35; 12. CHIARA LOPACH (REGIS JESUIT), 383.50; 13. Juju Reed (Denver East), 368.25; 14. Reilly Jones (Fairview), 354.20; 15. MADELEINE HEMSTREET (GRANDVIEW), 350.40; 16. Haley Like (Horizon), 341.30; 17. Kennedy Duff (Chatfield), 332.85; 18. AUTUMN IVESTER (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 330.10; 19. MIA HENNINGER (REGIS JESUIT), 320.10

200 yard medley relay: 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 40.88 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:41.54; 3. REGIS JESUIT (Allie Sanchez, Emma Weber, Greta Leege, Rosie Jump), 1:43.12; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:43.26; 5. Legacy, 1:43.79; 6. Lewis-Palmer, 1:45.53; 7. Valor Christian, 1:47.16; 8. GRANDVIEW (Hailey Matthews, Paige Dailey, Jenna Moss, Keira Vail), 1:47.58; 9. Rock Canyon, 1:47.74; 10. Arapahoe, 1:47.93; 11. Fort Collins, 1:49.22; 12. Rocky Mountain, 1:49.75; 13. ThunderRidge, 1:49.88; 14. Columbine, 1:49.90; 15. Ralston Valley, 1:50.00; 16. Chatfield, 1:50.01; 17. Chaparral, 1:52.18; 18. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Claire Whitner, Kiyah Dotson, Skylar Brgoch, Emma Metzmaker), 1:52.26; 19. Fruita Monument, 1:52.27; 20. Doherty, 1:53.08

200 yard freestyle: 1. Kathryn Shanley (Chatfield), 1 minute, 48.65 seconds; 2. Karolina Bank (Fairview), 1:49.93; 3. Elizabeth Brock (Cherry Creek), 1:50.77; 4. Emily Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 1:52.70; 5. SAMANTHA AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:53.12; 6. Madison Saldanha (Cherry Creek), 1:53.86; 7. Rachel Ballard (Columbine), 1:54.16; 8. Ella Ziegert (Fairview), 1:54.20; 9. Lydia Genson (Fort Collins), 1:54.28; 10. Sydney Inman (Fairview), 1:54.45; 11. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1:54.56; 12. Mila Nikanorov (Douglas County), 1:54.66; 13. Bena Koehn (Boulder), 1:54.98; 14. Samantha Mosier (Fairview), 1:55.15; 15. AJ Adams (Valor Christian), 1:55.40; 16. JADYN PHILLIPS (SMOKY HILL), 1:55.66; 17. ALLIE SANCHEZ (REGIS JESUIT), 1:55.86; T18. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:56.30; T18. Megan Bergstrom (Arapahoe), 1:56.30; 20. Julia Petrino (Fossil Ridge), 1:56.71

200 yard individual medley: 1. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 2 minutes, 1.71 seconds; 2. Mahala Erlandson (Fossil Ridge), 2:02.51; 3. Sabrina Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2:04.16; 4. Julianne Jones (Fairview), 2:04.59; 5. Teagan Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:05.04; 6. Kate Baker (ThunderRidge), 2:05.32; 7. Quinlan Hinerfeld (Rocky Mountain), 2:05.73; 8. Katelyn McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 2:06.01; 9. ANNELISE THOMAS (SMOKY HILL), 2:07.69; 10. Abbi Crum (Fort Collins), 2:07.73; 11. Mirielle Griffin (Arapahoe), 2:07.78; 12. ELLIE LOPEZ (REGIS JESUIT), 2:08.34; 13. Rachel Ballard (Columbine), 2:08.44; 14. Emma Forbes (Columbine), 2:09.12; 15. Makenna Lindeman (Legacy), 2:10.05; 16. Piper Prince (Arapahoe), 2:10.33; 17. Sydney Inman (Fairview), 2:10.51; 18. Kate Goldtrap (Chatfield), 2:11.28; 19. MEGAN DOUBRAVA (GRANDVIEW), 2:11.42; 20. Kate Mallory (ThunderRidge), 2:11.63

50 yard freestyle: 1. Lyndsey Wehr (Arapahoe), 23.22 seconds; 2. Lawson Ficken (Cherry Creek), 23.32; 3. Morgan Lukinac (Fairview), 23.46; 4. GRACE DALE (REGIS JESUIT), 23.48; 5. Avery Turney (Chatfield), 23.50; 6. Indigo Armon (Legacy), 23.56; 7. Ella Riccio (Boulder), 23.79; 8. Jenna Smith (Cherry Creek), 23.81; 9. Ashley Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 24.04; 10. Alexis Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 24.06; T11. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 24.15; T11. JULIA MATNEY (GRANDVIEW), 24.15; 13. Avery Hall (Cherry Creek), 24.35; 14. Mackenzie Long (Mountain Vista), 24.41; 15. Abigail Zadorozny (Legacy), 24.44; 16. Katherine Ketter (Legend), 24.46; 17. GRETA LEEGE (REGIS JESUIT), 24.65; 18. Morgan Edstrom (Rock Canyon), 24.76; 19. Ryan Johnston (Arapahoe), 24.77; 20. Meghan Mulvihill (Chatfield), 24.78

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments