THRONTON | Meet results from the Class 5A girls state swim meet at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center (will be updated as events are completed). Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET RESULTS

Thursday at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center

1-meter diving: 1. Dahlia Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 503.10 points; 2. Isabel Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 483.45; 3. CATIE RODOCKER (EAGLECREST), 469.20; 4. Danielle Killeen (Columbine), 427.70; 5. Morgan Manley (Denver East), 425.70; 6. Aspen Warmygora (Fossil Ridge), 425.40; 7. Kyndall Tatum (Arapahoe), 423.75; 8. Presley Dorsett (ThunderRidge), 422.75; 9. Geneva Pauly (Arvada West), 422.55; 10. Jordan Okamoto (Ralston Valley), 410.90; 11. Genevieve Rump (Arapahoe), 388.35; 12. CHIARA LOPACH (REGIS JESUIT), 383.50; 13. Juju Reed (Denver East), 368.25; 14. Reilly Jones (Fairview), 354.20; 15. MADELEINE HEMSTREET (GRANDVIEW), 350.40; 16. Haley Like (Horizon), 341.30; 17. Kennedy Duff (Chatfield), 332.85; 18. AUTUMN IVESTER (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 330.10; 19. MIA HENNINGER (REGIS JESUIT), 320.10

200 yard medley relay: 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 40.88 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:41.54; 3. REGIS JESUIT (Allie Sanchez, Emma Weber, Greta Leege, Rosie Jump), 1:43.12; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:43.26; 5. Legacy, 1:43.79; 6. Lewis-Palmer, 1:45.53; 7. Valor Christian, 1:47.16; 8. GRANDVIEW (Hailey Matthews, Paige Dailey, Jenna Moss, Keira Vail), 1:47.58; 9. Rock Canyon, 1:47.74; 10. Arapahoe, 1:47.93; 11. Fort Collins, 1:49.22; 12. Rocky Mountain, 1:49.75; 13. ThunderRidge, 1:49.88; 14. Columbine, 1:49.90; 15. Ralston Valley, 1:50.00; 16. Chatfield, 1:50.01; 17. Chaparral, 1:52.18; 18. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Claire Whitner, Kiyah Dotson, Skylar Brgoch, Emma Metzmaker), 1:52.26; 19. Fruita Monument, 1:52.27; 20. Doherty, 1:53.08

200 yard freestyle: 1. Kathryn Shanley (Chatfield), 1 minute, 48.65 seconds; 2. Karolina Bank (Fairview), 1:49.93; 3. Elizabeth Brock (Cherry Creek), 1:50.77; 4. Emily Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 1:52.70; 5. SAMANTHA AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:53.12; 6. Madison Saldanha (Cherry Creek), 1:53.86; 7. Rachel Ballard (Columbine), 1:54.16; 8. Ella Ziegert (Fairview), 1:54.20; 9. Lydia Genson (Fort Collins), 1:54.28; 10. Sydney Inman (Fairview), 1:54.45; 11. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1:54.56; 12. Mila Nikanorov (Douglas County), 1:54.66; 13. Bena Koehn (Boulder), 1:54.98; 14. Samantha Mosier (Fairview), 1:55.15; 15. AJ Adams (Valor Christian), 1:55.40; 16. JADYN PHILLIPS (SMOKY HILL), 1:55.66; 17. ALLIE SANCHEZ (REGIS JESUIT), 1:55.86; T18. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:56.30; T18. Megan Bergstrom (Arapahoe), 1:56.30; 20. Julia Petrino (Fossil Ridge), 1:56.71

200 yard individual medley: 1. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 2 minutes, 1.71 seconds; 2. Mahala Erlandson (Fossil Ridge), 2:02.51; 3. Sabrina Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2:04.16; 4. Julianne Jones (Fairview), 2:04.59; 5. Teagan Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:05.04; 6. Kate Baker (ThunderRidge), 2:05.32; 7. Quinlan Hinerfeld (Rocky Mountain), 2:05.73; 8. Katelyn McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 2:06.01; 9. ANNELISE THOMAS (SMOKY HILL), 2:07.69; 10. Abbi Crum (Fort Collins), 2:07.73; 11. Mirielle Griffin (Arapahoe), 2:07.78; 12. ELLIE LOPEZ (REGIS JESUIT), 2:08.34; 13. Rachel Ballard (Columbine), 2:08.44; 14. Emma Forbes (Columbine), 2:09.12; 15. Makenna Lindeman (Legacy), 2:10.05; 16. Piper Prince (Arapahoe), 2:10.33; 17. Sydney Inman (Fairview), 2:10.51; 18. Kate Goldtrap (Chatfield), 2:11.28; 19. MEGAN DOUBRAVA (GRANDVIEW), 2:11.42; 20. Kate Mallory (ThunderRidge), 2:11.63

50 yard freestyle: 1. Lyndsey Wehr (Arapahoe), 23.22 seconds; 2. Lawson Ficken (Cherry Creek), 23.32; 3. Morgan Lukinac (Fairview), 23.46; 4. GRACE DALE (REGIS JESUIT), 23.48; 5. Avery Turney (Chatfield), 23.50; 6. Indigo Armon (Legacy), 23.56; 7. Ella Riccio (Boulder), 23.79; 8. Jenna Smith (Cherry Creek), 23.81; 9. Ashley Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 24.04; 10. Alexis Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 24.06; T11. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 24.15; T11. JULIA MATNEY (GRANDVIEW), 24.15; 13. Avery Hall (Cherry Creek), 24.35; 14. Mackenzie Long (Mountain Vista), 24.41; 15. Abigail Zadorozny (Legacy), 24.44; 16. Katherine Ketter (Legend), 24.46; 17. GRETA LEEGE (REGIS JESUIT), 24.65; 18. Morgan Edstrom (Rock Canyon), 24.76; 19. Ryan Johnston (Arapahoe), 24.77; 20. Meghan Mulvihill (Chatfield), 24.78