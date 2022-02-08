Grandview senior diver Madeleine Hemstreet is one of four divers from Aurora girls swim programs that appears in the top 20 in Class 5A according to rankings complied by PrepSwimCo.com through Feb. 6, 2022. Swimmers, divers and relay teams from Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill appear in the last rankings ahead of the 5A state meet. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Feb. 6, 2022. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (FEB. 6, 2022)

Team rankings/points: 1. Cherry Creek 385 points; 2. Legacy 344; 3. Fairview 328; 4. Fossil Ridge 235; 5. REGIS JESUIT 230; 6. Arapahoe 193; 7. Columbine 183; 8. Fort Collins 173; 9. GRANDVIEW 169; 10. Lewis-Palmer 139; 11. Valor Christian 130; 12. Rock Canyon 129; 13. CHEROKEE TRAIL 124; 14. Rocky Mountain 101; 15. Mountain Range 64; 16. Monarch 53; 17. Mountain Vista 48; 18. Doherty 45; 19. Chaparral 44; 20. Legend 42

200 Yard Medley Relay (state qualification, 2:03.00) — 1. REGIS JESUIT, 1 minute, 42.72 seconds; 2. Fossil Ridge, 1:43.29; 3. Legacy, 1:43.41; 4. Fairview, 1:44.17; 5. Cherry Creek, 1:45.22 . Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Grandview, 1:47.33; 12. Cherokee Trail, 1:50.03

200 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 2:03.00) — 1. M. Nikanorov (Castle View/Douglas County), 1 minute, 51.99 seconds; 2. L. Louder (Arapahoe), 1:52.73 seconds; 3. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1:52.82; 4. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1:53.50; 5. K. Bank (Fairview), 1:53.60; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 1:54.99; 10. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 1:55.13

200 Yard Individual Medley (state qualification, 2:18.50) — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 59.07 seconds; 2. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2:05.30; 3. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:06.00; 4. J. Jones (Fairview), 2:06.11; 5. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 2:06.42; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 2:08.71; 19. Ella Drakulich (Cherokee Trail), 2:10.84

50 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 25.80) — 1. I. Armon (Legacy), 23.47 seconds; 2. A. Rojas (Doherty), 23.55; 3. A. Mason (Fairview), 23.86; 4. M. Waldron (Rocky Mountain), 23.89; 5. L. Ficken (Cherry Creek), 23.91; Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 17. Amelia Brown (Grandview), 24.28

1-meter diving (state qualifier, 11-dive 345 (12.3 dd) — 1. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 564.15 points; 2. G. Pauly (Arvada West), 509.65; 3. M. Manley (Denver East), 463.95; 4. A. Griffith (Lewis-Palmer0, 458.35; 5. J. Okomoto (Ralston Valley), 458.10; Aurora divers in top 20 — 6. Chiara Lopach (Regis Jesuit), 454.70; 8. Mia Henninger (Regis Jesuit), 424.00; 12. Sarah Mann (Regis Jesuit), 409.45; 18. Madeline Hemstreet (Grandview), 383.35

100 Yard Butterfly (state qualification, 1:02.50) — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 52.77 seconds; 2. A. Mason (Fairview), 55.07; 3. Q. Hinerfeld (Rocky Mountain), 55.18; 4. S. Bales (Legacy), 55.19; 5. E. Simecek (Fairview), 55.30; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 6. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 55.90; 9. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 56.36; 10. Sophia Frei (Regis Jesuit), 56.61; 12. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 57.16; 20. Allie Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 57.96

100 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 56.40) — 1. M. Montiel (Lakewood), 41.15 seconds; 2. A. Rogers (Valor Christian), 43.07; 3. J. Raskay (Legacy), 45.08; 4. I. Eide (Valor Christian), 46.62; 5. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 50.66; Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 19. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 52.89

500 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 5:32.00) — 1. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 5 minutes, 1.53 seconds; 2. M. Inouye (Mountain Range), 5:05.51; 3. A. Gardner (Rock Canyon), 5:09.23; 4. A. Perry (Lewis-Palmer), 5:09.38; 5. Q. Hinerfeld (Rocky Mountain), 5:09.48. Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 15. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 5:14.34; 18. Kya Guikema (Grandview), 5:15.43

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 1:50.00) — 1. Legacy, 1 minute, 35.07 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:35.97; 3. Cherry Creek, 1:36.49; 4. Fort Collins, 1:37.84; 5. Columbine, 1:38.65; Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Grandview, 1:39.69; 9. Cherokee Trail, 1:39.81; 11. Regis Jesuit, 1:39.97

100 Yard Backstroke (state qualification, 1:03.00) — 1. A. Rojas (Doherty), 54.75 seconds; 2. S. Bales (Legacy), 55.08; 3. R. Gillillan (Fossil Ridge), 55.23; 4. A. Kehmeier (Legacy), 55.88; 5. C. Wilson (Cherry Creek), 56.41; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 12. Ava Zadigan (Grandview), 57.75; 14. Allie Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 58.11; 16. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 58.21

100 Yard Breaststroke (state qualification, 1:12.30) — 1. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 1 minute, 3.27 seconds; 2. R. Johnston (Arapahoe), 1:03.44; 3. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 1:04.11; 4. K. Cohen (Cherry Creek), 1:04.32; 5. PAIGE DAILEY (GRANDVIEW), 1:04.43. Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Kaitlyn Hafer (Grandview), 1:06.28; 18. Olivia Roumph (Regis Jesuit), 1:07.03

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 4:00.00) — 1. Fairview, 3 minutes, 25.19 seconds; 2. Fossil Ridge, 3:26.49; 3. Legacy, 3:27.05; 4. Cherry Creek, 3:31.51; 5. Chatfield, 3:35.00; Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Regis Jesuit, 3:36.33; 8. Cherokee Trail, 3:36.51; 9. Grandview, 3:38.02

