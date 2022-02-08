AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Feb. 6, 2022. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (FEB. 6, 2022)

Team rankings/points: 1. Cherry Creek 385 points; 2. Legacy 344; 3. Fairview 328; 4. Fossil Ridge 235; 5. REGIS JESUIT 230; 6. Arapahoe 193; 7. Columbine 183; 8. Fort Collins 173; 9. GRANDVIEW 169; 10. Lewis-Palmer 139; 11. Valor Christian 130; 12. Rock Canyon 129; 13. CHEROKEE TRAIL 124; 14. Rocky Mountain 101; 15. Mountain Range 64; 16. Monarch 53; 17. Mountain Vista 48; 18. Doherty 45; 19. Chaparral 44; 20. Legend 42

200 Yard Medley Relay (state qualification, 2:03.00) — 1. REGIS JESUIT, 1 minute, 42.72 seconds; 2. Fossil Ridge, 1:43.29; 3. Legacy, 1:43.41; 4. Fairview, 1:44.17; 5. Cherry Creek, 1:45.22 . Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Grandview, 1:47.33; 12. Cherokee Trail, 1:50.03

200 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 2:03.00) — 1. M. Nikanorov (Castle View/Douglas County), 1 minute, 51.99 seconds; 2. L. Louder (Arapahoe), 1:52.73 seconds; 3. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1:52.82; 4. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1:53.50; 5. K. Bank (Fairview), 1:53.60; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 1:54.99; 10. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 1:55.13

200 Yard Individual Medley (state qualification, 2:18.50) — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 59.07 seconds; 2. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2:05.30; 3. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:06.00; 4. J. Jones (Fairview), 2:06.11; 5. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 2:06.42; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 2:08.71; 19. Ella Drakulich (Cherokee Trail), 2:10.84

50 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 25.80) — 1. I. Armon (Legacy), 23.47 seconds; 2. A. Rojas (Doherty), 23.55; 3. A. Mason (Fairview), 23.86; 4. M. Waldron (Rocky Mountain), 23.89; 5. L. Ficken (Cherry Creek), 23.91; Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 17. Amelia Brown (Grandview), 24.28

1-meter diving (state qualifier, 11-dive 345 (12.3 dd) — 1. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 564.15 points; 2. G. Pauly (Arvada West), 509.65; 3. M. Manley (Denver East), 463.95; 4. A. Griffith (Lewis-Palmer0, 458.35; 5. J. Okomoto (Ralston Valley), 458.10; Aurora divers in top 20 — 6. Chiara Lopach (Regis Jesuit), 454.70; 8. Mia Henninger (Regis Jesuit), 424.00; 12. Sarah Mann (Regis Jesuit), 409.45; 18. Madeline Hemstreet (Grandview), 383.35

100 Yard Butterfly (state qualification, 1:02.50) — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 52.77 seconds; 2. A. Mason (Fairview), 55.07; 3. Q. Hinerfeld (Rocky Mountain), 55.18; 4. S. Bales (Legacy), 55.19; 5. E. Simecek (Fairview), 55.30; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 6. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 55.90; 9. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 56.36; 10. Sophia Frei (Regis Jesuit), 56.61; 12. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 57.16; 20. Allie Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 57.96

100 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 56.40) — 1. M. Montiel (Lakewood), 41.15 seconds; 2. A. Rogers (Valor Christian), 43.07; 3. J. Raskay (Legacy), 45.08; 4. I. Eide (Valor Christian), 46.62; 5. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 50.66; Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 19. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 52.89

500 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 5:32.00) — 1. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 5 minutes, 1.53 seconds; 2. M. Inouye (Mountain Range), 5:05.51; 3. A. Gardner (Rock Canyon), 5:09.23; 4. A. Perry (Lewis-Palmer), 5:09.38; 5. Q. Hinerfeld (Rocky Mountain), 5:09.48. Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 15. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 5:14.34; 18. Kya Guikema (Grandview), 5:15.43

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 1:50.00) — 1. Legacy, 1 minute, 35.07 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:35.97; 3. Cherry Creek, 1:36.49; 4. Fort Collins, 1:37.84; 5. Columbine, 1:38.65; Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Grandview, 1:39.69; 9. Cherokee Trail, 1:39.81; 11. Regis Jesuit, 1:39.97

100 Yard Backstroke (state qualification, 1:03.00) — 1. A. Rojas (Doherty), 54.75 seconds; 2. S. Bales (Legacy), 55.08; 3. R. Gillillan (Fossil Ridge), 55.23; 4. A. Kehmeier (Legacy), 55.88; 5. C. Wilson (Cherry Creek), 56.41; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 12. Ava Zadigan (Grandview), 57.75; 14. Allie Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 58.11; 16. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 58.21

100 Yard Breaststroke (state qualification, 1:12.30) — 1. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 1 minute, 3.27 seconds; 2. R. Johnston (Arapahoe), 1:03.44; 3. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 1:04.11; 4. K. Cohen (Cherry Creek), 1:04.32; 5. PAIGE DAILEY (GRANDVIEW), 1:04.43. Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Kaitlyn Hafer (Grandview), 1:06.28; 18. Olivia Roumph (Regis Jesuit), 1:07.03

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 4:00.00) — 1. Fairview, 3 minutes, 25.19 seconds; 2. Fossil Ridge, 3:26.49; 3. Legacy, 3:27.05; 4. Cherry Creek, 3:31.51; 5. Chatfield, 3:35.00; Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Regis Jesuit, 3:36.33; 8. Cherokee Trail, 3:36.51; 9. Grandview, 3:38.02