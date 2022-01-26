Regis Jesuit senior Grace Dale appears in the top 20 in multiple events in PrepSwimCo.com’s Class 5A girls swimming rankings complied as of Jan. 25, 2022. Regis Jesuit, Grandview and Cherokee Trail appear in the top 20 team rankings and all have multiple swimmers in the top 20 of individual events, while Smoky Hill also has one. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Jan. 25, 2022. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (JAN. 25, 2022)

Team rankings/points: 1. Cherry Creek 468 points; 2. Fairview 416; 3. REGIS JESUIT 263; 4. Legacy 227; 5. GRANDVIEW 220; 6. Arapahoe 192; 7. Fossil Ridge 187; 8. Columbine 181; 9. Fort Collins 148; 10. Lewis-Palmer 147; 11. CHEROKEE TRAIL 146; 12. Rock Canyon 132; 13. Valor Christian 105; 14. Mountain Range 80; 15. Brighton 67; 16. Chaparral 62; 17. Monarch 49; 18. Ralston Valley 46; 19. Doherty 45; 20. Legend 44

200 Yard Medley Relay (state qualification, 2:03.00) — 1. Fairview, 1 minute, 44.17 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 1:45.22; 3. Fossil Ridge, 1:46.15; 4. Legacy, 1:46.80; 5. GRANDVIEW, 1:47.33. Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Regis Jesuit, 1:47.47; 11. Cherokee Trail, 1:50.03

200 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 2:03.00) — 1. L. Louder (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 52.73 seconds; 2. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1:52.82; 3. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1:53.50; 4. K. Bank (Fairview), 1:53.60; 5. A. Perry (Lewis-Palmer), 1:54.06; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 1:54.99; 9. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 1:55.13

200 Yard Individual Medley (state qualification, 2:18.50) — 1. J. Jones (Fairview), 2 minutes, 6.11 seconds; 2. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 2:06.96; 3. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2:07.73; 4. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:08.17; 5. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 2:08.20; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 2:08.71; 9. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 2:09.54; 16. Ella Drakulich (Cherokee Trail), 2:10.84; 19. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 2:11.62; 20. Ava Zadigan (Grandview), 2:11.65

50 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 25.80) — 1. A. Mason (Fairview), 23.86 seconds; 2. L. Ficken (Cherry Creek), 23.91; 3. I. Armon (Legacy), 23.93; 4. A. Rojas (Doherty), 23.94; 5. M. Lukinac (Fairview), 23.99; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Amelia Brown (Grandview), 24.28; 15. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 24.46; 20. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 24.65

1-meter diving (state qualifier, 11-dive 345 (12.3 dd) — 1. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 539.45 points; 2. G. Pauly (Arvada West), 509.65; 3. J. Okotomo (Ralston Valley), 458.10; 4. CHIARA LOPACH (REGIS JESUIT), 454.70; 5. M. Manley (Denver East), 446.30; Other Aurora divers in top 20 — 7. Mia Henninger (Regis Jesuit), 424.00; 9. Sarah Mann (Regis Jesuit), 396.45

100 Yard Butterfly (state qualification, 1:02.50) — 1. A. Mason (Fairview), 55.07 seconds; 2. E. Simecek (Fairview), 55.30; 3. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 55.70; 4. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 55.90; 5. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 56.28; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 6. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 56.36; 8. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 57.34; 14. Allie Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 57.96

100 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 56.40) — 1. M. Lukinac (Fairview), 51.30 seconds; 2. A. Mason (Fairview), 51.87; 3. A. Rojas (Doherty), 52.16; 4. R. Ballard (Columbine), 52.29; 5. A. Loveridge (Cherry Creek), 52.68; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 52.89; 14. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 53.32; 16. Emme Metzmaker (Cherokee Trail), 53.74

500 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 5:32.00) — 1. M. Inouye (Mountain Range), 5 minutes, 5.51 seconds; 2. A. Perry (Lewis-Palmer), 5:09.38; 3. H. Ross (Cherry Creek), 5:10.29; 4. S. Inman (Fairview), 5:11.98; 5. C. Cordova (Mountain Range), 5:12.58. Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 5:14.34; 13. Brynn Koehler (Grandview), 5:19.67; 14. Camille Shifrin (Regis Jesuit), 5:19.73; 16. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 5:20.75; 17. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 5:20.87; 19. Kya Guikema (Grandview), 5:22.82; 20. Sophia Frei (Regis Jesuit), 5:23.12

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 1:50.00) — 1. Fairview, 1 minute, 35.97 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 1:36.49; 3. Legacy, 1:38.96; 4. Fort Collins, 1:39.04; 5. Arapahoe, 1:39.24; Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Grandview, 1:39.69; 9. Cherokee Trail, 1:39.81; 10. Regis Jesuit, 1:39.97

100 Yard Backstroke (state qualification, 1:03.00) — 1. A. Rojas (Doherty), 55.60 seconds; 2. C. Wilson (Cherry Creek), 56.41; 3. A. Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 56.73; 4. D. Colon (Valor Christian), 57.28; 5. A. Kehmeier (Legacy), 57.46. Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Ava Zadigan (Grandview), 57.75; 10. Allie Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 58.11; 17. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 59.03

100 Yard Breaststroke (state qualification, 1:12.30) — 1. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 1 minute, 3.27 seconds; 2. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 1:04.11; 3. R. Johnston (Arapahoe), 1:04.31; 4. K. Cohen (Cherry Creek), 1:04.32; 5. PAIGE DAILEY (GRANDVIEW), 1:04.43. Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Kaitlyn Hafer (Grandview), 1:06.28; 15. Olivia Roumph (Regis Jesuit), 1:07.03

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 4:00.00) — 1. Fairview, 3 minutes, 25.19 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 3:31.90; 3. Fossil Ridge, 3:35.68; 4. Columbine, 3:36.77; 5. REGIS JESUIT, 3:37.20; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Cherokee Trail, 3:38.15; 9. Grandview, 3:39.04; 19. Smoky Hill, 3:50.15

