AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Jan. 25, 2022. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (JAN. 25, 2022)

Team rankings/points: 1. Cherry Creek 468 points; 2. Fairview 416; 3. REGIS JESUIT 263; 4. Legacy 227; 5. GRANDVIEW 220; 6. Arapahoe 192; 7. Fossil Ridge 187; 8. Columbine 181; 9. Fort Collins 148; 10. Lewis-Palmer 147; 11. CHEROKEE TRAIL 146; 12. Rock Canyon 132; 13. Valor Christian 105; 14. Mountain Range 80; 15. Brighton 67; 16. Chaparral 62; 17. Monarch 49; 18. Ralston Valley 46; 19. Doherty 45; 20. Legend 44

200 Yard Medley Relay (state qualification, 2:03.00) — 1. Fairview, 1 minute, 44.17 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 1:45.22; 3. Fossil Ridge, 1:46.15; 4. Legacy, 1:46.80; 5. GRANDVIEW, 1:47.33. Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Regis Jesuit, 1:47.47; 11. Cherokee Trail, 1:50.03

200 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 2:03.00) — 1. L. Louder (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 52.73 seconds; 2. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1:52.82; 3. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1:53.50; 4. K. Bank (Fairview), 1:53.60; 5. A. Perry (Lewis-Palmer), 1:54.06; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 1:54.99; 9. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 1:55.13

200 Yard Individual Medley (state qualification, 2:18.50) — 1. J. Jones (Fairview), 2 minutes, 6.11 seconds; 2. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 2:06.96; 3. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2:07.73; 4. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:08.17; 5. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 2:08.20; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 2:08.71; 9. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 2:09.54; 16. Ella Drakulich (Cherokee Trail), 2:10.84; 19. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 2:11.62; 20. Ava Zadigan (Grandview), 2:11.65

50 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 25.80) — 1. A. Mason (Fairview), 23.86 seconds; 2. L. Ficken (Cherry Creek), 23.91; 3. I. Armon (Legacy), 23.93; 4. A. Rojas (Doherty), 23.94; 5. M. Lukinac (Fairview), 23.99; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Amelia Brown (Grandview), 24.28; 15. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 24.46; 20. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 24.65

1-meter diving (state qualifier, 11-dive 345 (12.3 dd) — 1. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 539.45 points; 2. G. Pauly (Arvada West), 509.65; 3. J. Okotomo (Ralston Valley), 458.10; 4. CHIARA LOPACH (REGIS JESUIT), 454.70; 5. M. Manley (Denver East), 446.30; Other Aurora divers in top 20 — 7. Mia Henninger (Regis Jesuit), 424.00; 9. Sarah Mann (Regis Jesuit), 396.45

100 Yard Butterfly (state qualification, 1:02.50) — 1. A. Mason (Fairview), 55.07 seconds; 2. E. Simecek (Fairview), 55.30; 3. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 55.70; 4. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 55.90; 5. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 56.28; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 6. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 56.36; 8. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 57.34; 14. Allie Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 57.96

100 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 56.40) — 1. M. Lukinac (Fairview), 51.30 seconds; 2. A. Mason (Fairview), 51.87; 3. A. Rojas (Doherty), 52.16; 4. R. Ballard (Columbine), 52.29; 5. A. Loveridge (Cherry Creek), 52.68; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 52.89; 14. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 53.32; 16. Emme Metzmaker (Cherokee Trail), 53.74

500 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 5:32.00) — 1. M. Inouye (Mountain Range), 5 minutes, 5.51 seconds; 2. A. Perry (Lewis-Palmer), 5:09.38; 3. H. Ross (Cherry Creek), 5:10.29; 4. S. Inman (Fairview), 5:11.98; 5. C. Cordova (Mountain Range), 5:12.58. Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 5:14.34; 13. Brynn Koehler (Grandview), 5:19.67; 14. Camille Shifrin (Regis Jesuit), 5:19.73; 16. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 5:20.75; 17. Emma Weber (Regis Jesuit), 5:20.87; 19. Kya Guikema (Grandview), 5:22.82; 20. Sophia Frei (Regis Jesuit), 5:23.12

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 1:50.00) — 1. Fairview, 1 minute, 35.97 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 1:36.49; 3. Legacy, 1:38.96; 4. Fort Collins, 1:39.04; 5. Arapahoe, 1:39.24; Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Grandview, 1:39.69; 9. Cherokee Trail, 1:39.81; 10. Regis Jesuit, 1:39.97

100 Yard Backstroke (state qualification, 1:03.00) — 1. A. Rojas (Doherty), 55.60 seconds; 2. C. Wilson (Cherry Creek), 56.41; 3. A. Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 56.73; 4. D. Colon (Valor Christian), 57.28; 5. A. Kehmeier (Legacy), 57.46. Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Ava Zadigan (Grandview), 57.75; 10. Allie Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 58.11; 17. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 59.03

100 Yard Breaststroke (state qualification, 1:12.30) — 1. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 1 minute, 3.27 seconds; 2. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 1:04.11; 3. R. Johnston (Arapahoe), 1:04.31; 4. K. Cohen (Cherry Creek), 1:04.32; 5. PAIGE DAILEY (GRANDVIEW), 1:04.43. Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Kaitlyn Hafer (Grandview), 1:06.28; 15. Olivia Roumph (Regis Jesuit), 1:07.03

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 4:00.00) — 1. Fairview, 3 minutes, 25.19 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 3:31.90; 3. Fossil Ridge, 3:35.68; 4. Columbine, 3:36.77; 5. REGIS JESUIT, 3:37.20; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Cherokee Trail, 3:38.15; 9. Grandview, 3:39.04; 19. Smoky Hill, 3:50.15