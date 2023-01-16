AURORA | The Cherokee Trail girls swim team enjoys swimming in the Smoky Hill pool and also enjoyed taking home some hardware Saturday.

The Cougars accrued 690.5 points over two days of competition to finish as the runner-up behind runaway winner Columbine at the top of the 12-team field in the annual Smoky Hill Invitational, a result that sent them home with a trophy.

Freshman Bella Lane finished in a tie for the championship of the 50 yard freestyle and later came in third in the 100 freestyle as the top individual results for coach Kevin Chatham’s Cherokee Trail team, which had all three relay teams finish in the top four. Senior Morgan Walker and junior Emme Metzmaker made two individual event finals apiece as well and sophomores Ella Drakulich and Olivia Jisa one apiece for the Cougars.

Host Smoky Hill picked 405 points to finished in sixth place in the team standings with freshman Mya Noffsinger leading the way. In her first Smoky Hill Invitational, Noffsinger turned in runner-up finishes in the 500 yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Coach Susan Stone’s Buffaloes also qualified for the championship finals in two events.

Eaglecrest rounded out the Aurora area representation in the field and came in 11th place with a total of 160 points. The Raptors’ top result came with the ninth-place finish of the 200 yard freestyle relay team of senior Nalani Fierro, junior Shannon Beaulieu and sophomores Alex Jones and Lauren Menefee.

2023 SMOKY HILL INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET

Jan. 13-14 at Smoky Hill High School

Team scores: 1. Columbine 786 points; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 690.5; 3. Cherry Creek 650; 4. Legend 648.5; 5. Cherry Creek Blue 614; 6. SMOKY HILL 405; 7. Denver East 390; 8. D’Evelyn Jaguars 211; 9. Chatfield 199; 10. Kent Denver 184; 11. EAGLECREST 160; 12. SMOKY HILL GREEN 109