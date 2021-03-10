AURORA | Individual and relay qualifiers for each Aurora school for the Class 5A girls state swim meet on March 11, 2021, at VMAC with their events and seedings:

2021 AURORA CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET QUALIFIERS

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Individuals (2) — Skylar Brgoch, jr. (200 yard freestyle, 16th/100 yard butterfly, 4th); Autumn Ivester, sr. (1-meter diving, 19th); Relays (3): 200 yard medley relay (2nd), 200 yard freestyle relay (18th) and 400 yard freestyle relay (18th)

EAGLECREST — Individual: Catie Rodocker, sr. (1-meter diving, 4th)

GRANDVIEW: Individuals (6) — Amelia Brown, fr. (200 yard freestyle, 3rd/50 yard freestyle, 10th); Paige Dailey, soph. (100 yard breaststroke, 16th); Megan Doubrava, soph. (200 yard indiv. medley, 17th/500 yard freestyle, 18th); Madeleine Hemstreet, jr. (1-meter diving, 20th); Julia Matney, jr. (50 yard freestyle, 11th/100 yard butterfly, 5th); Hailey Matthews, sr. (500 yard freestyle, 4th/100 yard backstroke, 16th); Relays (3): 200 yard medley relay (12th), 200 yard freestyle relay (4th) and 400 yard freestyle relay (6th)

REGIS JESUIT: Individuals (12, 1 alternate) — Samantha Aguirre, soph. (200 yard freestyle, 20th/100 yard butterfly, 15th); Catherine Bradac, sr. (100 yard breaststroke, 15th); Kenna Cashman, jr. (500 yard freestyle, 14th/100 yard breaststroke, 14th); Grace Dale, jr. (50 yard freestyle, 13th/100 yard freestyle, 9th); Sophia Frei, soph. (100 yard backstroke, 14th); Mia Henninger, fr. (1-meter diving, 18th); Victoria Holck (100 yard backstroke, 22nd (alternate)); Rosie Jump, soph. (200 yard freestyle, 20th/); Greta Leege, jr. (50 yard freestyle, 17th/100 yard butterfly, 18th); Chiara Lopach, jr. (1-meter diving, 8th); Ellie Lopez, sr. (200 yard indiv. medley, 14th/100 yard backstroke, 18th); Olivia Roumph, soph. (100 yard breaststroke, 9th); Allie Sanchez, jr. (200 yard freestyle, 13th/100 yard backstroke, 9th); Emma Weber, jr. (200 yard indiv. medley, 9th/100 yard breaststroke, 3rd); Relays (3): 200 yard medley relay (2nd), 200 yard freestyle relay (9th) and 400 yard freestyle relay (8th)

SMOKY HILL: Individuals (2) — Jadyn Phillips, sr. (200 yard freestyle, 14th/100 yard freestyle, 17th); Annelise Thomas, jr. (200 yard indiv. medley, 8th/100 yard butterfly, 19th); Relays (3): 200 yard medley relay (2nd), 200 yard freestyle relay (14th) and 400 yard freestyle relay (14th)