AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the 2023 Class 5A girls state swim meet Feb. 7, 9-10 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psyche sheets released Feb. 6. The entire 5A diving competition takes place starting at 5 p.m. Feb. 7, swim prelims are scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 9 and swim finals for 5 p.m. Feb. 10. All events are in yards:

AURORA’S 2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIMMING QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

Feb. 7, 9-10 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton

CHEROKEE TRAIL (10): Aria Clouse, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (24th, 2:14.79) & 100 yard breaststroke (19th, 1:08.56); Ella Drakulich, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (23rd, 2:14.72) & 100 yard breaststroke (30th, 1:10.36); Olivia Jisa, soph., 100 yard freestyle (46th, 56.05) & 500 yard freestyle (42nd, 5:34.31); Bella Lane, fr., 50 yard freestyle (19th, 24.68) & & 100 yard freestyle (22nd, 54.29); Mckenna Mazeski, sr., 200 yard freestyle (46th, 2:02.40) & & 100 yard freestyle (41st, 55.85); Emme Metzmaker, jr., 200 yard freestyle (19th, 1:57.69) & 100 yard butterfly (27th, 1:00.28); Sage Trusler, soph., 500 yard freestyle (36th, 5:32.35); Morgan Walker, sr., 100 yard butterfly (18th, 59.28) & 100 yard backstroke (17th, 59.82); Sarah Woren, jr., 50 yard freestyle (14th, 24.50) & 100 yard freestyle (15th, 53.23); Jameson Young, fr., 50 yard freestyle (17th, 24.59) & 100 yard breaststroke (14th, 1:08.09); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (13th, 1:50.33), 200 yard freestyle (6th, 1:39.19) & 400 yard freestyle (11th, 3:37.78)

EAGLECREST: Relays (3): 200 yard medley (32nd, 2:01.32), 200 yard freestyle (30th, 1:48.09) & 400 yard freestyle (27th, 3:56.50)

GRANDVIEW (13): Amelia Brown, jr., 50 yard freestyle (4th, 23.65) & 100 yard freestyle (5th, 52.10); Hailey-Cate Bull, jr., 1-meter diving; Addison Campbell, soph., 1-meter diving; Paige Dailey, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (29th, 2:16.03) & 100 yard breaststroke (2nd, 1:03.12); Megan Doubrava, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (16th, 2:11.72) & 500 yard freestyle (11th, 5:17.31); Kya Guikema, sr., 200 yard freestyle (15th, 1:56.66) & & 100 yard freestyle (18th, 53.72); Kaitlyn Hafer, jr., 100 yard butterfly (52nd, 1:01.86) & 100 yard breaststroke (7th, 1:05.70); Rebecca Hildebrand, sr., 50 yard freestyle (30th, 25.20) & & 100 yard freestyle (38th, 55.45); Tanvi Jitta, jr., 1-meter diving; Brynn Koehler, sr., 200 yard freestyle (26th, 1:58.86) & 500 yard freestyle (33rd, 5:31.07); Caroline Payne, sr., 100 yard butterfly (29th, 1:00.54) & 100 yard backstroke (44th, 1:02.22); Baylie Renner, soph., 100 yard butterfly (57th, 1:02.03); Keira Vail, jr., 50 yard freestyle (29th, 25.14) & & 100 yard freestyle (13th, 53.23); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (8th, 1:48.03), 200 yard freestyle (7th, 1:39.37) & 400 yard freestyle (7th, 3:33.99)

REGIS JESUIT (17): Samantha Aguirre, sr., 200 yard freestyle (7th, 1:53.71) & 100 yard butterfly (11th, 58.19); Charlotte Burnham, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (6th, 2:06.85) & 100 yard breaststroke (8th, 1:05.84); Sophia Frei, sr., 100 yard butterfly (3rd, 56.09) & 100 yard backstroke (1st, 54.34); Taylor Hoffman, soph., 50 yard freestyle (31st, 25.21) & 100 yard freestyle (55th, 56.29); Kathryn Jewell, jr., 1-meter diving; Taylor Johannsen, fr., 200 yard freestyle (9th, 1:54.03) & 500 yard freestyle (5th, 5:06.10); Elise Kittleson, soph., 100 yard freestyle (33rd, 55.09 seconds) & 100 yard breaststroke (36th, 1:11.16); Tierney Kohl, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (18th, 2:11.79) & 100 yard breaststroke (12th, 1:06.83); Maya Kriz, jr., 1-meter diving; Vivian Leege, soph., 100 yard butterfly (56th, 1:02.03); Sarah Mann, jr., 1-meter diving; Amelia Marsicek, jr., 100 yard butterfly (44th, 1:01.62) & 100 yard backstroke (27th, 1:00.44); Sophia Mitsuoka, sr., 100 yard butterfly (54th, 1:01.96) & 100 yard backstroke (20th, 59.95); Jasmine Munn, soph., 1-meter diving; Marian Penry, jr., 100 yard butterfly (43rd, 1:01.54) & 100 yard breaststroke (23rd, 1:09.33); Avery Stanga, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (40th, 2:17.77) & 100 yard breaststroke (35th, 1:10.98); Lexi Stramel, fr., 200 yard freestyle (21st, 1:58.26) & 500 yard freestyle (17th, 5:21.94); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (2nd, 1:44.93), 200 yard freestyle (13th, 1:40.68) & 400 yard freestyle (8th, 3:34.75)

SMOKY HILL (4): Tess Durrell, jr., 100 yard backstroke (42nd, 100 yard backstroke); Eve Niemann, fr., 100 yard breaststroke (40th, 1:11.68); Mya Noffsinger, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (19th, 2:12.14) & 100 yard backstroke (19th, 59.88); Cameryn Walkup, fr., 500 yard freestyle (7th, 5:09.20) & 100 yard breaststroke (15th, 1:08.27); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (17th, 1:52.60), 200 yard freestyle (26th, 1:46.33) & 400 yard freestyle (21st, 3:49.67)