THORNTON | Individual and relay top 20 placers from Aurora schools at the 2023 Class 5A girls swim & diving championships at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center:

2023 CLASS 5A AURORA GIRLS STATE SWIM/DIVE MEET TOP 20 PLACERS

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Morgan Walker, sr. (16th, 100 yard butterfly/19th, 100 yard backstroke); Sarah Woren, jr. (15th, 50 yard freestyle/17th, 100 yard freestyle); Jameson Young, fr. (13th, 50 yard freestyle). Relays: Morgan Walker, Jameson Young, Emme Metzmaker, Mckenna Mazeski (10th, 200 yard medley); Jameson Young, Bella Lane, Mckenna Mazeski, Sarah Woren (9th, 200 yard freestyle) and Bella Lane, Emme Metzmaker, Sarah Woren, Morgan Walker (12th, 400 yard freestyle)

GRANDVIEW: Amelia Brown, jr. (3rd, 50 yard freestyle/5th, 100 yard freestyle); Hailey-Cate Bull, jr. (14th, 1-meter diving); Addison Campbell, soph. (4th, 1-meter diving); Paige Dailey, sr. (2nd, 100 yard breaststroke); Megan Doubrava, sr. (14th, 500 yard freestyle/17th, 200 yard indiv. medley); Kya Guikema, sr. (10th, 200 yard freestyle/16th, 100 yard freestyle); Kaitlyn Hafer, jr. (8th, 100 yard breaststroke); Brynn Koehler, sr. (18th, 500 yard freestyle); Keira Vail, jr. (10th, 100 yard freestyle/17th, 50 yard freestyle). Relays: Caroline Payne, Paige Dailey, Rebecca Hildebrand, Keira Vail (9th, 200 yard medley); Megan Doubrava, Rebecca Hildebrand, Kya Guikema, Amelia Brown (8th, 200 yard freestyle) and Kya Guikema, Megan Doubrava, Keira Vail, Amelia Brown (10th, 400 yard freestyle)

REGIS JESUIT: Samantha Aguirre, sr. (7th, 100 yard butterfly/9th, 200 yard freestyle); Charlotte Burnham, jr. (state champion, 100 yard breaststroke/3rd, 200 yard individual medley); Sophia Frei, sr. (2nd, 100 yard backstroke/7th, 100 yard butterfly); Taylor Hoffman, soph. (20th, 100 yard freestyle); Kathryn Jewell, jr. (6th, 1-meter diving); Taylor Johannsen, fr. (4th, 200 yard freestyle/5th, 500 yard freestyle); Tierney Kohl, jr. (10th, 100 yard breaststroke/18th, 200 yard individual medley); Maya Kriz, jr. (7th, 1-meter diving); Sarah Mann, jr., (3rd, 1-meter diving); Amelia Marsicek, jr. (13th, 100 yard backstroke); Marian Penry, jr. (T17, 100 yard breaststroke); Lexi Stramel, fr. (10th, 500 yard freestyle/16th, 200 yard freestyle). Relays: Sophia Frei, Charlotte Burnham, Sophia Mitsuoka, Taylor Hoffman (2nd, 200 yard medley); Samantha Aguirre, Elise Kittleson, Taylor Hoffman, Taylor Johannsen (6th, 200 yard freestyle) and Samantha Aguirre, Sophia Frei, Charlotte Burnham, Taylor Johannsen (2nd, 400 yard freestyle)

SMOKY HILL: Cameryn Walkup, fr. (8th, 500 yard freestyle). Relays: Mya Noffsinger, Cameryn Walkup, Eve Niemann, Alana Behrens (18th, 200 yard medley)