Cherokee Trail sophomore Sarah Woren, center, is seeded in the top 21 of two events going into the Class 5A girls state swim meet according to psyche sheets released by the Colorado High School Activities Association Wednesday. Fifty-three individual swimmers/divers and 14 relay teams from five Aurora programs (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill) have qualified to compete. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the 2022 Class 5A girls state swim meet Feb. 15-16 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psyche sheets released Feb. 9. Swimming prelims are scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 15, with  diving prelims at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 16 and swim and diving finals set for 5 p.m. All events are in yards:

AURORA’S 2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIMMING QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

Feb. 15-16 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton

CHEROKEE TRAIL (6): Skylar Brgoch, sr., 200 yard freestyle (5th, 1 minute, 54.99 seconds) & 100 yard butterfly (4th, 55.90); Ella Drakulich, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (15th, 2:10.84) & 100 yard breaststroke (24th, 1:08.13); Mckenna Mazeski, jr., 100 yard freestyle (44th, 56.13); Emme Metzmaker, soph. 200 yard freestyle (17th, 1:57.70) & 100 yard freestyle (12th, 53.74); Morgan Walker, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (27th, 2:14.01) & 100 yard backstroke (29th, 1:00.78); Sarah Woren, soph., 50 yard freestyle (21st, 24.95) & 100 yard freestyle (15th, 53.78); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (12th, 1:50.03), 200 yard freestyle (9th, 1:39.81) and 400 yard freestyle (8th, 3:36.51)

EAGLECREST: Relays (2): 200 yard medley (30th, 2:01.24) and 200 yard freestyle (30th, 1:48.81)

GRANDVIEW (13): Peyton Belcher, soph., 50 yard freestyle (29th, 25.45) & 100 yard butterfly (25th, 1:00.69); Addison Campbell, fr., 1-meter diving (29th, 342.30); Paige Dailey, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (41st, 2:16.71) & 100 yard breaststroke (5th, 1:04.43); Megan Doubrava, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (18th, 2:11.62) & 500 yard freestyle (13th, 5:14.34); Kya Guikema, jr., 200 yard freestyle (44th, 2:02.03) & 100 yard backstroke (25th, 1:00.63); Kaitlyn Hafer, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (45th, 2:17.45) & 100 yard breaststroke (11th, 1:06.28); Madeleine Hemstreet, sr., 1-meter diving (18th, 383.35); Rebecca Hildebrand, jr., 200 yard freestyle (35th, 2:01.27) & 100 yard freestyle (40th, 55.92); Brynn Koehler, jr., 200 yard freestyle (36th, 2:01.41) & 500 yard freestyle (18th, 5:19.67); Skylar Nollenberger, sr., 50 yard freestyle (38th, 25.60) & 100 yard freestyle (38th, 55.87); Caroline Payne, jr., 100 yard butterfly (42nd, 1:01.70) & 100 yard backstroke (55th, 1:02.88); Keira Vail, soph., 50 yard freestyle (36th, 25.57) & 100 yard freestyle (37th, 55.83); Ava Zadigan, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (19th, 2:11.65) & 100 yard backstroke (12th, 57.75); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (8th, 1:47.33), 200 yard freestyle (8th, 1:39.69) and 400 yard freestyle (9th, 3:38,02)

REGIS JESUIT (32): Samantha Aguirre, jr., 200 yard freestyle (6th, 59.79) & 100 yard butterfly (17th); Caroline Armistead, sr., 100 yard butterfly (29th, 1:01.04); Kenna Cashman, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (31st, 2:15.36) & 100 yard breaststroke (33rd, 1:09.83); Caroline Clouatre, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (33rd, 2:15.58) & 100 yard butterfly (51st, 1:02.13); Amelie Colsman, sr., 50 yard freestyle (47th, 25.71) & 100 yard breaststroke (53rd, 1:11.79); Grace Dale, sr., 50 yard freestyle (15th, 24.46) & 100 yard freestyle (17th, 53.88); Claudia Donez, jr., 100 yard backstroke (56th, 1:02.93); Shelby Enderlein, sr., 50 yard freestyle (37th, 25.60) & 100 yard butterfly (55th, 1:02.41); Sophia Frei, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (36th, 2:16.03) & 100 yard backstroke (23rd, 1:00.21); Mia Henninger, soph., 1-meter diving (8th, 424.00); Gabriella Herrera, sr., 1-meter diving (26th, 359.70); Taylor Hoffman, fr., 50 yard freestyle (28th, 25.43) & 100 yard butterfly (26th, 1:00.92); Kathryn Jewell, soph., 1-meter diving (20th, 372.65); Rosie Jump, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (24th, 2:13.63) & 100 yard breaststroke (48th, 1:11.21); Elise Kittleson, fr., 200 yard freestyle (50th, 2:02.84) & 100 yard breaststroke (57th, 1:12.09); Tierney Kohl, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (29th, 2:14.55) & 100 yard breaststroke (34th, 1:09.89); Maya Kriz, soph., 1-meter diving (30th, 341.25); Greta Leege, sr., 50 yard freestyle (45th, 25.70) & 100 yard butterfly (24th, 1:00.68); Vivian Leege, fr., 100 yard butterfly (49th, 1:02.07); Chiara Lopach, sr., 1-meter diving (6th, 454.70); Sarah Mann, soph., 1-meter diving (12th, 409.45); Amelia Marsicek, soph., 100 yard butterfly (50th, 1:02.33) & 100 yard backstroke (34th, 1:01.39); Faith Marsicek, sr., 50 yard freestyle (52nd, 25.76) & 100 yard freestyle (43rd, 56.06); Sophia Mitsuoka, jr., 50 yard freestyle (48th, 25.71) & 100 yard butterfly (22nd, 1:00.64); Molly Nichols, jr., 50 yard freestyle (42nd, 25.67) & 100 yard freestyle (47th, 56.36); Marian Penry, soph., 100 yard breaststroke (36th, 1:10.06); Olivia Roumph, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (16th, 1:07.03); Allie Sanchez, sr., 100 yard butterfly (12th, 57.96) & 100 yard backstroke (14th, 58.11); Camille Shifrin, sr. 200 yard freestyle (22nd, 1:58.84) & 500 yard freestyle (19th, 5:19.73); Avery Stanga, fr., 100 yard breaststroke (52nd, 1:11.69); Emma Weber, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (5th, 2:06.42) & 100 yard breaststroke (3rd, 1:04.11); Ava Wiley, sr., 200 yard freestyle (33rd, 2:01.12) & 500 yard freestyle (29th, 5:27.67); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (1st, 1:42.72), 200 yard freestyle (11th, 1:39.97) & 400 yard freestyle (7th, 3:36.33)

SMOKY HILL (2):  Virginia Berglund, soph., 100 yard freestyle (42nd, 55.99); Annelise Thomas, sr., 100 yard butterfly (7th, 57.16) & 100 yard backstroke (16th, 58.21); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (27th, 1:56.09), 200 yard freestyle (27th, 1:46.73) and 400 yard freestyle (26th, 3:49.01)

