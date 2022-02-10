AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the 2022 Class 5A girls state swim meet Feb. 15-16 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psyche sheets released Feb. 9. Swimming prelims are scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 15, with diving prelims at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 16 and swim and diving finals set for 5 p.m. All events are in yards:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S 2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIMMING QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

Feb. 15-16 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton

CHEROKEE TRAIL (6): Skylar Brgoch, sr., 200 yard freestyle (5th, 1 minute, 54.99 seconds) & 100 yard butterfly (4th, 55.90); Ella Drakulich, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (15th, 2:10.84) & 100 yard breaststroke (24th, 1:08.13); Mckenna Mazeski, jr., 100 yard freestyle (44th, 56.13); Emme Metzmaker, soph. 200 yard freestyle (17th, 1:57.70) & 100 yard freestyle (12th, 53.74); Morgan Walker, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (27th, 2:14.01) & 100 yard backstroke (29th, 1:00.78); Sarah Woren, soph., 50 yard freestyle (21st, 24.95) & 100 yard freestyle (15th, 53.78); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (12th, 1:50.03), 200 yard freestyle (9th, 1:39.81) and 400 yard freestyle (8th, 3:36.51)

EAGLECREST: Relays (2): 200 yard medley (30th, 2:01.24) and 200 yard freestyle (30th, 1:48.81)

GRANDVIEW (13): Peyton Belcher, soph., 50 yard freestyle (29th, 25.45) & 100 yard butterfly (25th, 1:00.69); Addison Campbell, fr., 1-meter diving (29th, 342.30); Paige Dailey, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (41st, 2:16.71) & 100 yard breaststroke (5th, 1:04.43); Megan Doubrava, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (18th, 2:11.62) & 500 yard freestyle (13th, 5:14.34); Kya Guikema, jr., 200 yard freestyle (44th, 2:02.03) & 100 yard backstroke (25th, 1:00.63); Kaitlyn Hafer, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (45th, 2:17.45) & 100 yard breaststroke (11th, 1:06.28); Madeleine Hemstreet, sr., 1-meter diving (18th, 383.35); Rebecca Hildebrand, jr., 200 yard freestyle (35th, 2:01.27) & 100 yard freestyle (40th, 55.92); Brynn Koehler, jr., 200 yard freestyle (36th, 2:01.41) & 500 yard freestyle (18th, 5:19.67); Skylar Nollenberger, sr., 50 yard freestyle (38th, 25.60) & 100 yard freestyle (38th, 55.87); Caroline Payne, jr., 100 yard butterfly (42nd, 1:01.70) & 100 yard backstroke (55th, 1:02.88); Keira Vail, soph., 50 yard freestyle (36th, 25.57) & 100 yard freestyle (37th, 55.83); Ava Zadigan, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (19th, 2:11.65) & 100 yard backstroke (12th, 57.75); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (8th, 1:47.33), 200 yard freestyle (8th, 1:39.69) and 400 yard freestyle (9th, 3:38,02)

REGIS JESUIT (32): Samantha Aguirre, jr., 200 yard freestyle (6th, 59.79) & 100 yard butterfly (17th); Caroline Armistead, sr., 100 yard butterfly (29th, 1:01.04); Kenna Cashman, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (31st, 2:15.36) & 100 yard breaststroke (33rd, 1:09.83); Caroline Clouatre, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (33rd, 2:15.58) & 100 yard butterfly (51st, 1:02.13); Amelie Colsman, sr., 50 yard freestyle (47th, 25.71) & 100 yard breaststroke (53rd, 1:11.79); Grace Dale, sr., 50 yard freestyle (15th, 24.46) & 100 yard freestyle (17th, 53.88); Claudia Donez, jr., 100 yard backstroke (56th, 1:02.93); Shelby Enderlein, sr., 50 yard freestyle (37th, 25.60) & 100 yard butterfly (55th, 1:02.41); Sophia Frei, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (36th, 2:16.03) & 100 yard backstroke (23rd, 1:00.21); Mia Henninger, soph., 1-meter diving (8th, 424.00); Gabriella Herrera, sr., 1-meter diving (26th, 359.70); Taylor Hoffman, fr., 50 yard freestyle (28th, 25.43) & 100 yard butterfly (26th, 1:00.92); Kathryn Jewell, soph., 1-meter diving (20th, 372.65); Rosie Jump, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (24th, 2:13.63) & 100 yard breaststroke (48th, 1:11.21); Elise Kittleson, fr., 200 yard freestyle (50th, 2:02.84) & 100 yard breaststroke (57th, 1:12.09); Tierney Kohl, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (29th, 2:14.55) & 100 yard breaststroke (34th, 1:09.89); Maya Kriz, soph., 1-meter diving (30th, 341.25); Greta Leege, sr., 50 yard freestyle (45th, 25.70) & 100 yard butterfly (24th, 1:00.68); Vivian Leege, fr., 100 yard butterfly (49th, 1:02.07); Chiara Lopach, sr., 1-meter diving (6th, 454.70); Sarah Mann, soph., 1-meter diving (12th, 409.45); Amelia Marsicek, soph., 100 yard butterfly (50th, 1:02.33) & 100 yard backstroke (34th, 1:01.39); Faith Marsicek, sr., 50 yard freestyle (52nd, 25.76) & 100 yard freestyle (43rd, 56.06); Sophia Mitsuoka, jr., 50 yard freestyle (48th, 25.71) & 100 yard butterfly (22nd, 1:00.64); Molly Nichols, jr., 50 yard freestyle (42nd, 25.67) & 100 yard freestyle (47th, 56.36); Marian Penry, soph., 100 yard breaststroke (36th, 1:10.06); Olivia Roumph, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (16th, 1:07.03); Allie Sanchez, sr., 100 yard butterfly (12th, 57.96) & 100 yard backstroke (14th, 58.11); Camille Shifrin, sr. 200 yard freestyle (22nd, 1:58.84) & 500 yard freestyle (19th, 5:19.73); Avery Stanga, fr., 100 yard breaststroke (52nd, 1:11.69); Emma Weber, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (5th, 2:06.42) & 100 yard breaststroke (3rd, 1:04.11); Ava Wiley, sr., 200 yard freestyle (33rd, 2:01.12) & 500 yard freestyle (29th, 5:27.67); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (1st, 1:42.72), 200 yard freestyle (11th, 1:39.97) & 400 yard freestyle (7th, 3:36.33)

SMOKY HILL (2): Virginia Berglund, soph., 100 yard freestyle (42nd, 55.99); Annelise Thomas, sr., 100 yard butterfly (7th, 57.16) & 100 yard backstroke (16th, 58.21); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (27th, 1:56.09), 200 yard freestyle (27th, 1:46.73) and 400 yard freestyle (26th, 3:49.01)