AURORA | Team scores and individual event results for the 2023 City “A” League Championship girls swim meet on Feb. 4, 2023, at Hinkley High School. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

2023 CITY “A” LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET RESULTS

Feb. 4 at Hinkley High School

Team scores: 1. Denver East 688 points; 2. George Washington 472; 3. Northfield 372; 4. Denver South 334; 5. Denver North 204; 6. RANGEVIEW 200; 7. Thomas Jefferson 125; 8. HINKLEY 54; 9. AURORA CENTRAL 48; 10. Westminster 46; 11. GATEWAY 31

200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY: A Final — 1. Denver East, 1 minute, 54.99 seconds; 2. Northfield, 1:58.24; 3. Denver South, 1:58.93; 4. George Washington, 1:59.46; 5. Denver North, 2:03.67; 6. Thomas Jefferson, 2:12.74

B Final — 7. RANGEVIEW (Savannah Snow, Kayla Allen, Hailey McDonald, Leilani Ransburg), 2:14.49; 8. Westminster, 3:13.10; AURORA CENTRAL & GATEWAY DQ

200 YARD FREESTYLE: A Final — 1. Paige Reilly (George Washingont), 1 minute, 58.87 seconds; 2. Summer Banaszewski (Denver South), 2:04.27; 3. Rowan Hillhouse (Denver East), 2:07.93; 4. Greta Bellamy (Geo. Wash), 2:09.08; 5. Katherine Barker (Denver East), 2:11.55; 6. Leah Welborn (Northfield), 2:13.45

B Final — 7. Dahlia Linkow (Geo. Wash), 2:13.58; 8. Aaliyah Henry (Denver East), 2:13.95; 9. Matreya Junta (Denver East), 2:14.81; 10. Kate Parsons (Geo. Wash), 2:14.87; 11. Cassidy Johnson (Northfield), 2:16.00; 12. Sydney Williams (Northfield), 2:21.46

C Final — 13. Ingrid Merkner (Northfield), 2:23.12; 14. Mazie Johnson (Denver North), 2:27.06; 15. KATELAND RODRIGUEZ (RANGEVIEW), 2:30.71; 16. DAVEAH ARCHIBEQUE (RANGEVIEW), 2:31.35; 17. LEXI FINNIMORE (RANGEVIEW), 2:36.41; 18. Lily Sturhahn, 2:39.07

200 YARD INDIV. MEDLEY: A Final — 1. Tuva Siegel (Denver North), 2 minutes, 10.27 seconds; 2. Madeline Bichon (Denver South), 2:21.79; 3. Grace Lyford (Denver East) 2:23.90; 4. Neve Behmer (Denver South), 2:31.24; 5. Schuyler Parker (Denver East), 2:32.54; 6. Addy Newman (Denver East), 2:34.46

B Final — 7. Sarah Runge (Northfield), 2:32.16; 8. Celia Morin (Denver East), 2:33.14; 9. Sophie Graham (Geo. Wash), 2:34.00; 10. Caitlyn Wesoky (Northfield), 2:39.73; 11. KAYLA ALLEN (RANGEVIEW), 2:40.16; 12. Ellie Perak (Geo. Wash), 2:41.83

C Final — 13. Lilly Fauerbach (Northfield), 2:42.68; 14. Aimee Harling (Geo. Wash), 2:43.92; 15. DeeAnna Conrrado (Northfield), 2:49.11; 16. FERNANDA RECIO (RANGEVIEW), 2:49.36; 17. FENIX Z’DORN (GATEWAY), 3:00.29; BELLA GONZALEZ (RANGEVIEW) DQ

50 YARD FREESTYLE: A Final — 1. Josie Fields (Denver East), 24.77 seconds; 2. Ella Terch (Denver East), 26.05; 3. Olivia Gillard (Geo. Wash), 26.23; 4. Elliot Rogers (Denver East), 26.72; 5. Kate Jordan Little (Th. Jefferson), 26.86; 6. Kerith Reilly (Denver East), 27.07

B Final — 7. Jenna Kelly (Geo. Wash), 26.71; 8. Anna Sandene (Northfield), 27.10; 9. SAVANNAH SNOW (RANGEVIEW), 27.22; 10. Kate Gilmore (Denver South), 27.83; 11. Amanda Leidtke (Geo. Wash), 27.85; 12. Charlize Briggs (Northfield), 27.87

C Final — 13. Elizabeth Heitman (Denver South), 28.04; 14. Maura Walshe (Geo. Wash), 28.30; 15. SHEMIAH TURNER (RANGEVIEW), 28.72; 16. Sally Wilson (Th. Jefferson), 29.35; 17. Gabriella Atkinson (Northfield), 29.38; 18. Sophie Messer (Denver North), 29.53

1-METER DIVING: A Final — 1. Morgan Manley (Denver East), 472.05 points; 2. Avalon Johnson (Denver North), 385.45; 3. Lucy Seawell (Denver East), 379.75; 4. Nikki Fain (Geo. Wash), 355.00; 5. Kate Jordan Little (Th. Jefferson), 349.35; 6. HAILEY MCDONALD (RANGEVIEW), 344.75; 7. Sophia Sandel (Denver East), 334.75; 8. Linnea Kropp (Denver East), 329.85; 9. Ocean Pierce (Northfield), 329.70; 10. Sophia Zizzo (Th. Jefferson), 322.10; 11. Sophia Isom (Denver North), 320.20; 12. Samantha Sankoff (Denver South), 307.10; 13. Evelyn Champine (Denver South), 297.40; 14. Dagny McLain (Th. Jefferson), 261.80; 15. SHAYLA TRESSIDER (RANGEVIEW), 258.50; 16. Mavi Luepke (Denver North), 257.65; 17. Thea Buran (Geo. Wash), 253.50; 18. Caroline Ortman (Geo. Wash), 234.50;

100 YARD BUTTERFLY: A Final — 1. Sophia Swanson (Denver East), 1 minute, 1.19 seconds; 2. Grace Lyford (Denver East), 1:03.94; 3. Gabrielle Densen (Denver East), 1:04.31; 4. Ellie Reimer (Geo. Wash), 1:04.52; 5. Madeline Bichon (Denver South), 1:05.33; 6. Schuyler Parker (Denver East), 1:11.55

B Final — 7. Sophie Graham (Geo. Wash), 1:11.99; 8. KAYLA ALLEN (RANGEVIEW), 1:14.01; 9. Cassidy Johnson (Northfield), 1:14.33; 10. HAILEY MCDONALD (RANGEVIEW), 1:18.16; 11. Mina Doebele (Geo. Wash), 1:19.64; Sydney Williams (Northfield) DQ

C Final — 13. Lexie Brown (Th. Jefferson), 1:18.49; 14. DeeAnna Conrrado (Northfield), 1:20.22; 15. Olivia Osterhaus-Binkert (Th. Jefferson), 1:21.67; 16. FENIX Z’DORN (GATEWAY), 1:22.47; 17. MADDIE FORBIS (RANGEVIEW), 1:26.02; Mena Dorsey (Northfield) DQ

100 YARD FREESTYLE: A Final — 1. Josie Fields (Denver East), 54.09 seconds; 2. Paige Reilly (Geo. Wash), 54.67; 3. Harper Young (Denver East), 55.61; 4. Gabriela Kobak (Northfield), 56.69; 5. Abigail Slater (Denver South), 57.63; 6. Olivia Gillard (Geo. Wash), 58.06

B Final — 7. Rowan Hillhouse (Denver East), 57.34; 8. Lucy Strawbridge (Geo. Wash), 59.01; 9. Aaliyah Henry (Denver East), 59.40; 10. Jenna Kelly (Geo. Wash), 59.47; 11. Emma Gentry (Denver North), 59.79; 12. Harper Pederson (Denver South), 1:00.70

C Final — 13. SHEMIAH TURNER (RANGEVIEW), 1:03.09; 14. Sally Wilson (Th. Jefferson), 1:04.70; 15. Stella Scheidt-Trulli (Northfield), 1:04.77; 16. Mackenzie Saunders (Northfield), 1:06.98; 17. Charlize Briggs (Northfield), 1:12.31; DAVEAH ARCHIBEQUE (RANGEVIEW) DQ

500 YARD FREESTYLE: A Final — 1. Tuva Siegel (Denver North), 5 minutes, 19.27 seconds; 2. Summer Banaszewski (Denver South), 5:46.68; 3. Leah Welborn (Northfield), 6:02.14; 4. Mina Doebele (Geo. Wash), 6:08.71; 5. Abby Newman (Denver East), 6:11.88; Caitlyn Wesoky (Northfield), DQ

B Final — 7. Hailey Pulis (Denver South), 6:12.13; 8. Isabelle Stadlemann (Denver East), 6:15.33; 9. Kate Newsome (Geo. Wash), 6:24.09; 10. Maura Walshe (Geo. Wash), 6:25.26; 11. Ruth Garcia (Denver East), 6:29.00; 12. Georgia Lamoreaux (Denver East), 6:35.42

C Final — 13. Elizabeth Heitman (Denver South), 6:35.42; 14. Ingrid Merkner (Northfield), 6:34.10; 15. FERNANDA RECIO (RANGEVIEW), 6:40.39; 16. KATELAND RODRIGUEZ (RANGEVIEW), 6:49.73; 17. LEXI FINNIMORE (RANGEVIEW), 6:52.25; 18. LILIA JUAREZ (RANGEVIEW), 7:23.24

200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: A Final — 1. Denver East, 1 minute, 45.16 seconds; 2. Geo. Washington, 1:45.39; 3. Northfield, 1:48.46; 4. Denver South, 1:49.93; 5. Denver North, 1:51.46; 6. Thomas Jefferson, 1:54.63

B Final — 7. RANGEVIEW (Shemiah Turner, Daveah Archibeque, Leilani Ransburg, Fernanda Recio), 2:01.06; 8. HINKLEY (Zarahi Wakasagui, Ana Campos, Janelle Hawley, Vicky Castellon), 2:12.16; 9. AURORA CENTRAL (Audrey Sandoval, Jade King, Berenice Guerrero), 2:21.14; 10. Westminster, 2:28.62; Lincoln DQ

100 YARD BACKSTROKE: A Final — 1. Sophia Swanson (Denver East), 1 minute, 1.71 seconds; 2. Ellie Reimer (Geo. Wash), 1:02.74; 3. Kerith Reilly (Denver East), 1:03.32; 4. Greta Bellamy (Geo. Wash), 1:06.53; 5. Sarah Runge (Northfield), 1:07.01; 6. Neve Behmer (Denver South), 1:07.31

B Final — 7. Harper Pederson (Denver South), 1:07.52; 8. Lucy Strawbridge (Geo. Wash), 1:09.43; 9. Gabriella Robinson (Denver East), 1:10.06; 10. Stella Scheidt-Trulli (Northfield), 1:13.07; 11. SAVANNAH SNOW (RANGEVIEW), 1:13.92; 12. Lucy Lavonas (Northfield), 1:15.28

C Final — 13. Lilly Fauerbach (Northfield), 1:14.50; 14. Lily Sturhahn (Denver South), 1:16.37; 15. Georgia Rudolph (Geo. Wash), 1:18.28; 16. KATE GOMEZ (RANGEVIEW), 1:20.13; 17. Alexandra Molokin (Denver South), 1:20.34; 18. Katheryn Robinson (Denver North), 1:23.66

100 YARD BREASTSTROKE: A Final — 1. Gabriela Kobak (Northfield), 1 minute, 11.68 seconds; 2. Harper (Denver East), 1:11.87; 3. Abigail Slater (Denver South), 1:12.15; 4. Ella Terch (Denver East), 1:14.23; 5. Emma Gentry (Denver North), 1:15.01; 6. Gabriella Atkinson (Northfield), 1:19.22

B Final — 7. Anna Sandene (Northfield), 1:17.25; 8. Lila Brimah (Denver East), 1:18.10; 9. Aimee Harling (Geo. Wash), 1:18.72; 10. Elliot Rogers (Denver East), 1:18.74; 11. Hailey Pulis (Denver South), 1:20.01; 12. Kate Gilmore (Denver South), 1:23.32

C Final — 13. Amanda Leidtke (Geo. Wash), 1:23.17; 14. Sophie Messer (Denver North), 1:24.91; 15. Laura Ault (Geo. Wash), 1:24.92; 16. BELLA GONZALEZ (RANGEVIEW), 1:25.06; 17. Kaila Peterson (Northfield), 1:28.43; Kailee Elliott (Denver South) DQ

400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: A Final — 1. Denver East, 3 minutes, 45.84 seconds; 2. George Washington, 3:49.66; 3. Northridge, 4:16.19; 4. RANGEVIEW (Shemiah Turner, Hailey McDonald, Daveah Archibeque, Savannah Snow), 4:20.16; 5. Denver South, 4:30.79; 6. Denver North, 4:47.75

B Final — 7. HINKLEY (Zarahi Wakasugi, Janelle Hawley, Ana Campos, Vicky Castellon), 4:56.66; 8. GATEWAY (Nyssa Bailey, River Akiwumi-otu, Fenix Z’Dorn, Cassidy Ryan), 5:03.14; 9. AURORA CENTRAL (Lizzett Mireles, Mirage Sanchez, Karen Martinez, Wendole Rebollo), 7:01.40