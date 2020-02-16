Girls Swimming: Rodocker adds to Eaglecrest’s diving tradition at state meet

THORNTON | Even though she didn’t have her Eaglecrest team with her Saturday in the finals of the Class 5A girls state swim meet, Catie Rodocker had plenty of support on deck at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.

Though she was the lone Raptor to make it through the prelims the previous day, the junior diver had plenty of her Mile High Dive Club teammates around her and it helped propel her to new heights.

Rodocker racked up 480.80 points to finish third — matching the feat of former Eaglecrest standout Indiya Williams from 2015 — to join several of her club teammates on the medal stand (including state champion Izzy Gregerson of Ralston Valley) and put the Raptors on the scoreboard for the first time in five seasons.

“It was really fun; my diving friends were really supportive and they helped me get through it,” said Rodocker, who appeared at state for the first time since her freshman year, when she placed 10th in 2018 while diving for Grandview.

Thanks to the 20 points earned by Rodocker, Eaglecrest finished 24th in the overall team standings and it kept the program’s diving tradition at the state meet alive.

According to archived results from the Colorado High School Activities Association, the Raptors have now scored at the state meet five times since 2000 and in four of those times, the points have come exclusively from divers.

Not since 2010 when Lindsey Morris accrued 20 points in swimming events has Eaglecrest made it on the state scoreboard in anything other than diving. Since then, Aubrey Bush finished fourth in 2008 before heading off to New Mexico and Williams (who went on to an NCAA career at Idaho) had back-to-back top-10 performances with an eighth in 2014 and third in 2015.

Rodocker — with first-year Eaglecrest diving coach JJ Eagleston helping to guide her — moved up from fifth after the semifinals (when she was the only one of six Aurora area competitors to reach the final) and managed to top Williams’ total of 474.15 points from 2015 to establish the school record.

Her front 2 1/2 dive served her best in the finals and helped her finish in front of close pursuers and Lewis-Palmer teammates Megan DuMond and Dahlia Allen, who both finished less than four points behind her.

“During the warmup, I was cold, so it wasn’t as great as I was thinking it would be, but it was better during the meet,” Rodocker said.

Rodocker also managed to finish in front of Cherry Creek’s Maya Stefanski, who had bested her by just points a week earlier in the finals of the Centennial “A” League Championship meet. Rodocker also finished as the league runner-up in 2018.

Eagleston enjoyed seeing the end result of her first season working with a group of Eaglecrest divers that included Rodocker, who impressed her from the first day.

“I was recruited to coach this year and I showed up and Catie was at practice and I was like ‘Oh, this is awesome,'” Eagleston said.

Gregerson (a junior who scored 497.45 points to win her first state title) should return next season, but runner-up Ally Brown of Horizon graduates, giving Rodocker hopes of a run at a state championship.

“Next year, my goal is getting top three again, probably first place,” she said, sheepishly. “I need to set the goals higher.”

Eaglecrest’s qualifying 200 yard medley relay team of Courtney Menefee, Hadley Phipps, Karla Velasquez and Alejandra Selenke was disqualified in prelims.

2020 COLORADO 5A STATE DIVING COMPETITION

1-meter diving: Championship final — 1. I. Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 497.45 points; 2. A. Brown (Horizon), 487.40; 3. CATIE RODOCKER (EAGLECREST), 480.80; 4. M. DuMond (Lewis-Palmer), 477.25; 5. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 477.00; 6. M. Stefanski (Cherry Creek), 472.70; 7. J. Graves (Legend), 467.55; 8. G. Downing (Heritage), 451.90; 9. K. Tatum (Arapahoe), 449.50; 10. J. Okamoto (Ralston Valley), 440.95; 11. C. Brown (Denver East), 435.00; 12. M. Manley (Denver East), 428.05; 13. E. Drazek (ThunderRidge), 421.70; 14. A. Warnygora (Fossil Ridge), 418.85; 15. D. Killeen (Columbine), 417.00; 16. P. Dorsett (ThunderRidge), 416.40; 17. P. Roberts (Ralston Valley), 414.25; 18. J. Read (Denver East), 412.35; 19. I. Bassock (Heritage), 411.20; 20. E. Cook (Lewis-Palmer), 400.00

