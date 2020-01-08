AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Jan. 8, 2020. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (JAN. 8, 2020)

Team rankings/points: 1. Cherry Creek 395 points; 2. Fairview 389; 3. Heritage 282; 4. Arapahoe 247; 5. Chatfield 242; 6. REGIS JESUIT 216; 7. Valor Christian 192; 8. Fossil Ridge 190; 9. Legacy 166; 10. Lewis-Palmer 156; 11. Mountain Vista 153; 12. ThunderRidge 146; 13. GRANDVIEW 132; 14. Rock Canyon 123; 15. Ralston Valley 83; 16. SMOKY HILL 67; 17. Rocky Mountain 66; 18. Boulder 62; 19. CHEROKEE TRAIL 46; 20. Castle View/Douglas County 42

200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 2 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. Heritage, 1 minute, 45.95 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:46.39; 3. REGIS JESUIT, 1:46.71; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:47.73; 5. Valor Christian, 1:49.18; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 13. Cherokee Trail, 1:52.34; 15. Smoky Hill, 1:52.44; 16. Grandview, 1:52.92

200 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 2 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 1 minute, 51.35 seconds; 2. HAILEY MATTHEWS (GRANDVIEW), 1:53.83; 3. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 1:54.64; 4. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1:55.19; 5. A. Gardner (Rock Canyon), 1:55.29; Other Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 7. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:55.73

200 Yard Individual Medley (5A SQT 2 minutes, 18.50 seconds) — 1. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2 minutes, 3.78 seconds; 2. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:04.86; 3. J. Smith (Cherry Creek), 2:05.01; 4. M. Hoehn (Valor Christian), 2:07.87; 5. I. Rich (Fairview), 2:09.38; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 2:10.61; 16. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 2:12.45

50 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 25.80 seconds) — 1. A. Shaw (Heritage), 23.34 seconds; 2. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 23.57; 3. A. Turney (Chatfield), 23.59; 4. M. Mitchell (Heritage), 24.03; 5. JULIA MATNEY (GRANDVIEW), 24.10; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 24.27; 18. Ariana Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 24.78

1-meter diving (5A SQT 345 points (12.3DD)) — 1. I. Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 526.65 points; 2. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 482.45; 3. A. Brown (Horizon), 473.90; 4. E. Drazek (ThunderRidge), 471.20; 5. M. Stefanski (Cherry Creek), 470.45; Aurora diver in top 20 — 14. Catherine Rodocker (Eaglecrest), 429.90

100 Yard Butterfly (5A SQT 1 minutes, 2.50 seconds) — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 54.67 seconds; 2. E. Simecek (Fairview), 55.04; 3. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 56.43; 4. I. Ehm (Heritage), 57.04; 5. A. Osmun (Mountain Vista), 57.05; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Julia Matney (Grandview), 57.53; 14. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 58.73

100 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 56.40 seconds) — 1. A. Shaw (Heritage), 51.21 seconds; 2. A. Turney (Chatfield), 51.79; 3. A. Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 52.20; 4. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 52.36; 5. A. Hall (Cherry Creek), 52.54; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Hailey Matthews (Grandview), 53.03; 15. Julia Matney (Grandview), 54.08

500 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 5 minutes, 32.00 seconds) — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 4 minutes, 53.63 seconds; 2. A. Gardner (Rock Canyon), 5:06.48; 3. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 5:06.92; 4. K. Lessing (Fairview), 5:08.15; 5. P. Peitz-Diaz (Cherry Creek), 5:10.53; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 13. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:16.12; 20. R. Jump (Regis Jesuit), 5:21.18

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 50 seconds) — 1. Chatfield, 1 minute, 35.71 seconds; 2. Arapahoe, 1:36.26; 3. Fairview, 1:37.79; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:37.92; 5. Heritage, 1:38.39; Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Regis Jesuit, 1:40.33; 8. Grandview, 1:40.86; 13. Cherokee Trail, 1:41.60

100 Yard Backstroke (5A SQT 1 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. A. Storm (Chatfield), 56.77 seconds; 2. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 57.09; 3. S. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 57.25; 4. E. Ziegert (Fairview), 57.66; 5. S. Capp (Mountain Vista), 57.87; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 58.50; 11. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 58.84; 13. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 58.94; 14. Hailey Matthews (Grandview), 59.03

100 Yard Breaststroke (5A SQT 1 minute, 12.30 seconds) — 1. T. Steinmartz (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 4.78 seconds; 2. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1:05.26; 3. M. Mitchell (Heritage), 1:05.29; 4. R. Johnston (Arapahoe), 1:05.42; 5. A. Urroz (Heritage), 1:05.52; Other Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 14. Catherine Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 1:07.22

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 4 minutes, 0 seconds) — 1. Chatfield, 3 minutes, 30.19 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 3:30.77; 3. Valor Christian, 3:34.36; 4. Legacy, 3:34.60; 5. Arapahoe, 3:35.25; Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Regis Jesuit, 3:37.33; 13. Grandview, 3:40.69; 15. Smoky Hill, 3:43.75; 19. Cherokee Trail, 3:49.15