AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Jan. 15, 2020. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (JAN. 15, 2020)

Team rankings/points: 1. Cherry Creek 389 points; 2. Fairview 386; 3. Heritage 307; 4. Chatfield 236; 5. Arapahoe 235; 6. REGIS JESUIT 225; 7. Fossil Ridge 197; 8. Legacy 194; 9. Valor Christian 182; 10. Lewis-Palmer 152; 11. Mountain Vista 141; 12. ThunderRidge 140; 13. GRANDVIEW 132; 14. Rock Canyon 122; 15. Ralston Valley 75; 16. SMOKY HILL 68; 17. Boulder 58; 18. Rocky Mountain 57; 19. CHEROKEE TRAIL 50; 20. Castle View/Douglas County 39

200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 2 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. Heritage, 1 minute, 45.95 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:46.39; 3. REGIS JESUIT, 1:46.71; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:47.73; 5. Fossil Ridge, 1:47.80; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 13. Smoky Hill, 1:52.09; 14. Cherokee Trail, 1:52.26; 16. Grandview, 1:52.92

200 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 2 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 1 minute, 50.71 seconds; 2. HAILEY MATTHEWS (GRANDVIEW), 1:53.83; 3. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 1:54.64; 4. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1:55.19; 5. A. Gardner (Rock Canyon), 1:55.29; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:55.73; 16. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 1:58.06

200 Yard Individual Medley (5A SQT 2 minutes, 18.50 seconds) — 1. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2 minutes, 3.78 seconds; 2. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:04.86; 3. J. Smith (Cherry Creek), 2:05.01; 4. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 2:05.68; 5. A. Shaw (Heritage), 2:07.74; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 2:10.61; 12. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2:10.64; 20. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 2:12.45

50 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 25.80 seconds) — 1. A. Shaw (Heritage), 23.34 seconds; 2. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 23.57; 3. A. Turney (Chatfield), 23.59; 4. M. Mitchell (Heritage), 24.03; 5. JULIA MATNEY (GRANDVIEW), 24.10; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 24.27; 13. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 24.44; 20. Ariana Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 24.78

1-meter diving (5A SQT 345 points (12.3DD)) — 1. I. Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 526.65 points; 2. A. Brown (Horizon), 489.20; 3. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 482.45; 4. E. Drazek (ThunderRidge), 471.20; 5. M. Stefanski (Cherry Creek), 470.45; Aurora diver in top 20 — 15. Catherine Rodocker (Eaglecrest), 429.90

100 Yard Butterfly (5A SQT 1 minutes, 2.50 seconds) — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 54.67 seconds; 2. E. Simecek (Fairview), 55.04; 3. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 56.43; 4. I. Ehm (Heritage), 56.89; 5. A. Osmun (Mountain Vista), 57.05; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Julia Matney (Grandview), 57.53; 15. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 58.73

100 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 56.40 seconds) — 1. A. Shaw (Heritage), 51.21 seconds; 2. A. Turney (Chatfield), 51.79; 3. A. Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 52.20; 4. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 52.36; 5. A. Hall (Cherry Creek), 52.54; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Hailey Matthews (Grandview), 53.03; 17. Julia Matney (Grandview), 54.08

500 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 5 minutes, 32.00 seconds) — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 4 minutes, 53.63 seconds; 2. A. Gardner (Rock Canyon), 5:06.48; 3. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 5:06.92; 4. K. Lessing (Fairview), 5:08.15; 5. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 5:09.05; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 14. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:16.12; 20. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 5:20.09

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 50 seconds) — 1. Chatfield, 1 minute, 35.71 seconds; 2. Arapahoe, 1:36.26; 3. Fairview, 1:37.79; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:37.82; 5. Heritage, 1:38.39; Aurora teams in top 20 — 6. Regis Jesuit, 1:39.20; 8. Grandview, 1:40.86; 14. Cherokee Trail, 1:41.60; 20. Smoky Hill, 1:45.54

100 Yard Backstroke (5A SQT 1 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. A. Storm (Chatfield), 56.11 seconds; 2. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 57.09; 3. S. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 57.25; 4. E. Ziegert (Fairview), 57.66; 5. S. Capp (Mountain Vista), 57.87; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 58.50; 10. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 58.67; 13. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 58.94; 15. Hailey Matthews (Grandview), 59.03

100 Yard Breaststroke (5A SQT 1 minute, 12.30 seconds) — 1. T. Steinmartz (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 4.78 seconds; 2. A. Barnett (Heritage), 1:04.98; 3. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1:05.26; 4. M. Mitchell (Heritage), 1:05.29; 5. R. Johnston (Arapahoe), 1:05.42; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:05.79; 15. Catherine Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 1:07.22

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 4 minutes, 0 seconds) — 1. Chatfield, 3 minutes, 30.19 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 3:30.77; 3. Valor Christian, 3:34.36; 4. Legacy, 3:34.60; 5. Arapahoe, 3:35.25; Aurora teams in top 20 — 9. Regis Jesuit, 3:37.33; 13. Grandview, 3:40.69; 15. Smoky Hill, 3:43.16; 18. Cherokee Trail, 3:47.44