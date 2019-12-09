GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The top-end strength of the Cherokee Trail girls swim team delivered the Intra State 8 championship Saturday.

The Cougars came away with title of the event that features eight teams and just one entry per event with a total of 111 points, good enough for a nine-point victory over host Cherry Creek and a mix of other teams from the Centennial, Continental and Jeffco leagues.

Coach Kevin Chatham’s Cherokee Trail team swept the three relay events, had an event champion in sophomore Skylar Brgoch (100 yard butterfly) and had the runner-up in four other events in a strong early season showing.

The Cougars set the tone with a winning 200 yard medley relay performance from Morgan Walker, Kiyah Dotson, Skylar Brgoch and Sarah Torline, then had three-straight second place finishes from Hannah Woren (200 freestyle), Walker (200 individual medley) and Torline (50 freestyle) in the opening portion of the meet.

Following Autumn Ivester’s third-place finish in the 1-meter diving competition, Brgoch dropped a time of 1 minute, 0.20 seconds, for a comfortable win in the 100 butterfly.

The time was 0.01 of a second better than Brgoch’s time in the season-opening dual meet against Overland a couple of days earlier and also was faster than the 1:00.81 she posted in the prelims of last season’s Class 5A state swim meet.

Torline and Emily Sovern swam on Cherokee Trail’s winning 200 yard and 400 yard freestyle relay teams, with Brgoch and Dotson (who was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke) swimming on the former and Walker and Hannah Woren on the latter.

The Cougars return to their home pool for a Centennial League dual meet against Grandview at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

2019 INTRA STATE 8 GIRLS SWIMMING INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 111 points; 2. Cherry Creek 102; 3. Heritage 74; 4. Chatfield 73; 5. Legend 65; 6. Rock Canyon 46; 7. Mullen 45; 8. Highlands Ranch 36

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherokee Trail (Morgan Walker, Kiyah Dotson, Skylar Brgoch, Sarah Torline), 1 minute, 53.79 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. K. Cohen (Cherry Creek), 2 minutes, 5.86 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. A. Storm (Chatfield), 2 minutes, 16.76 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. E. Maxey (Cherry Creek), 25.58 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. M. Stefanski (Cherry Creek), 273.15 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 0.20 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. A. Case (Rock Canyon), 56.58 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. K. Cohen (Cherry Creek), 5 minutes, 32.94 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherokee Trail (Sarah Torline, Kiyah Dotson, Emily Sovern, Skylar Brgoch), 1 minute, 44.34 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 1 minute, 1.45 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. A. Barnett (Heritage), 1 minute, 7.08 seconds; 400 yard freestyle — 1. Cherokee Trail (Sarah Torline, Emily Sovern, Hannah Woren, Morgan Walker), 3 minutes, 49.15 seconds