THORNTON | Aurora individual and relay placers from the 2020 Class 5A girls state swim meet held on Feb. 14, 2020, at the Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center:

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Skylar Brgoch, soph. (15th, 200 yard freestyle/17th, 100 yard butterfly)

Relays — 200 yard medley relay (Morgan Walker, Kiyah Dotson, Skylar Brgoch, Sarah Torline), 16th; 200 yard freestyle relay (Kiyah Dotson, Trudi Paetzold, Claire Whitner, Emily Sovern), 20th; 400 yard freestyle relay (Sarah Torline, Emily Sovern, Tatum Louthan, Skylar Brgoch), 17th

EAGLECREST: Catie Rodocker, jr. (3rd, 1-meter diving)

GRANDVIEW: Brynn Koehler, fr. (20th, 500 yard freestyle); Hailey Matthews, jr. (5th, 200 yard freestyle)

Relays — 200 yard medley relay (Megan Thomas, Paige Dailey, Jenna Moss, Rebecca Hildebrand), 18th; 200 yard freestyle relay (Rebecca Hildebrand, Kya Guikema, Jenna Moss, Hailey Matthews), 13th; 400 yard freestyle relay (Kya Guikema, Megan Thomas, Megan Doubrava, Hailey Matthews), 16th

REGIS JESUIT: Samantha Aguirre, fr. (19th, 100 yard butterfly); Parker Biley, sr. (8th, 100 yard backstroke/13th, 100 yard freestyle); Catherine Bradac, jr. (8th, 100 yard breaststroke); Sophia Bradac, sr. (state champion, 100 yard breaststroke/9th, 200 yard individual medley); Kenna Cashman, soph. (16th, 500 yard freestyle); Isalina Colsman, sr. (16th, 50 yard freestyle); Grace Dale, soph. (8th, 50 yard freestyle/8th, 100 yard freestyle); Franna Hutchens, sr. (14th, 100 yard butterfly); Rosie Jump, fr. (14th, 200 yard freestyle/15th, 500 yard freestyle); Ellie Lopez, jr. (13th, 100 yard backstroke/14th, 200 yard individual medley); Faith Marsicek, soph. (20th, 200 yard freestyle); Ariana Mitsuoka, sr. (18th, 50 yard freestyle/20th, 100 yard freestyle); Manna Nelson, sr. (13th, 500 yard freestyle); Olivia Roumph, fr. (20th, 100 yard breaststroke); Jada Surrell-Norwood, sr. (3rd, 100 yard freestyle/4th, 50 yard freestyle);

Relays — 200 yard medley relay (Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Greta Leege, Ariana Mitsuoka), 4th; 200 yard freestyle relay (Grace Dale, Ariana Mitsuoka, Isalina Colsman, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 2nd; 400 yard freestyle relay (Grace Dale, Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 3rd

SMOKY HILL: Blythe Iverson, sr. (10th, 500 yard freestyle); Maggie Robben, sr. (10th, 200 yard freestyle/19th, 100 yard breaststroke)

Relays — 200 yard medley relay (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Annelise Thomas, Katie Power), 17th; 400 yard freestyle relay (Katie Power, Kristina Domashevich, Annelise Thomas, Maggie Robben), 15th