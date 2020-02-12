AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the 2020 Class 5A girls state swim meet Feb. 13-14 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psyche sheets released Feb. 12 (will be updated with changes). All events are in yards:

AURORA’S CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIMMING QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

Feb. 13-14 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton

CHEROKEE TRAIL (8): Skylar Brgoch, soph., 200 yard freestyle (11th) & 100 yard butterfly (11th); Kiyah Dotson, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (32nd); Autumn Ivester, jr., 1-meter diving; Emily Sovern, soph., 100 yard freestyle (39th); Sarah Torline, sr., 50 yard freestyle (19th) & 100 yard butterfly (19th); Morgan Walker, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (26th) & 100 yard backstroke (20th); Claire Whitner, jr., 100 yard backstroke (53rd); Hannah Woren, sr., 100 yard butterfly (54th); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (17th), 200 yard freestyle (15th) & 400 yard freestyle (18th)

EAGLECREST: Catherine Rodocker, jr., 1-meter diving; Relay: 200 yard medley (32nd)

GRANDVIEW (8): Paige Dailey, fr., 100 yard breaststroke (35th); Megan Doubrava, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (18th) & 500 yard freestyle (25th); Kai Guikema, fr., 200 yard freestyle (58th) & 500 yard freestyle (38th); Brynn Koehler, fr., 500 yard freestyle (36th); Hailey Matthews, jr., 200 yard freestyle (2nd) & 100 yard freestyle (10th); Jenna Moss, jr., 50 yard freestyle (48th) & 100 yard butterfly (38th); Caroline Payne, fr., 100 yard butterfly (50th); Megan Thomas, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (48th) & 100 yard butterfly (38th); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (16th), 200 yard freestyle (9th), 400 yard freestyle (15th)

OVERLAND: Milan Richman, jr., 1-meter diving

RANGEVIEW: Jasmine Johnson, sr., 100 yard breaststroke (43rd); Relays (2): 200 yard medley (27th) & 200 yard freestyle (31st)

REGIS JESUIT (32): Samantha Aguirre, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (29th) & 100 yard butterfly (19th); Olivia Baptiste, jr., 1-meter diving; Parker Biley, sr., 100 yard freestyle (21st) & 100 yard backstroke (15th); Catherine Bradac, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (24th) & 100 yard breaststroke (15th); Sophia Bradac, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (16th) & 100 yard breaststroke (15th); Juliette Bruner, jr., 50 yard freestyle (34th); Kenna Cashman, soph., 500 yard freestyle (26th) & 100 yard breaststroke (40th); Caroline Clouatre, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (39th) & 100 yard backstroke (60th); Amelie Colsman, soph., 50 yard freestyle (39th) & 100 yard breaststroke (65th); Isalina Colsman, sr., 50 yard freestyle (36th) & 100 yard freestyle (52nd); Kylar Cronin, jr., 50 yard freestyle (60th); Grace Dale, soph., 50 yard freestyle (13th) & 100 yard freestyle (20th); Claudia Donez, fr., 100 yard backstroke (42nd); Shelby Enderlein, soph., 50 yard freestyle (46th) & 100 yard freestyle (49th); Sophia Frei, fr., 100 yard backstroke (46th); Hannah Hubka, jr., 100 yard backstroke (48th); Franna Hutchens, sr., 100 yard butterfly (39th); Rosie Jump, fr., 200 yard freestyle (25th) & 500 yard freestyle (21st); Ava Leege, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (30th) & 100 yard butterfly (37th); Greta Leege, soph., 50 yard freestyle (64th) & 100 yard butterfly (30th); Chiara Lopach, soph., 1-meter diving; Ellie Lopez, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (12th) & 100 yard backstroke (13th); Faith Marsicek, soph., 200 yard freestyle (42nd) & 100 yard freestyle (16th); Ariana Mitsuoka, sr., 50 yard freestyle (17th) & 100 yard freestyle (22nd); Sophia Mitsuoka, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (48th) & 100 yard butterfly (26th); Manna Nelson, sr., 200 yard freestyle (45th) & 500 yard freestyle (18th); Julie Plumleigh, jr., 50 yard freestyle (40th) & 100 yard freestyle (59th); Olivia Roumph, fr., 100 yard breaststroke (53rd); Ella Queenan, jr., 500 yard freestyle (44th); Camille Shifrin, soph., 200 yard freestyle (47th) & 500 yard freestyle (27th); Jada Surrell-Norwood, sr., 50 yard freestyle (11th) & 100 yard butterfly (18th); Cara Williams, jr., 1-meter diving; Relays (3): 200 yard medley (5th), 200 yard freestyle (6th) and 400 yard freestyle (12th)

SMOKY HILL (5): Kristina Domashevich, jr., 100 yard butterfly (45th) & 100 yard backstroke (43rd); Blythe Iverson, sr., 200 yard freestyle (44th) & 500 yard freestyle (14th); Katie Power, sr., 100 yard freestyle (35th) & 100 yard breaststroke (36th); Maggie Robben, sr., 200 yard freestyle (9th) & 100 yard breaststroke (11th); Annelise Thomas, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (25th) & 100 yard butterfly (29th); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (18th), 200 yard freestyle (20th) & 400 yard freestyle (16th)