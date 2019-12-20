Smoky Hill senior Maggie Robben is qualified for the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke in the Rex Abelein Invitational girls swim meet scheduled for Dec. 21, 2019, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Robben is among 86 individuals and 26 relay teams from six Aurora programs set to compete in the multi-classification event that sends the sport into winter break. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Aurora team and individual entries for the Coaches Invitational on Dec. 20-21, 2019, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Diving prelims begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 20, with swimming prelims scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and finals in swimming and diving scheduled for 4 p.m.:

2019 REX ABELEIN INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET

Aurora individual entries by schools (events, seeding, times)

CHEROKEE TRAIL (14): Skylar Brgoch, soph., 50 yard freestyle (62nd, 26.13 seconds) & 100 yard butterfly (28th, 29.85); Ava Cobb, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (71st, 2:23.42) & 500 yard freestyle (55th, 5:41.69); Dilyn Clarke, soph., 500 yard freestyle (63rd, 5:43.81); Kiyah Dotson, jr., 50 yard freestyle (119th, 26.88) & 100 breaststroke (56th, 1:12.47); Mary Gallagher, sr., 100 yard backstroke (58th, 1:03.27); Paige Hickman, sr., 100 breaststroke (47th, 1:11.72); Autumn Ivester, jr., 1-meter diving; Tatum Louthan, jr., 200 yard freestyle (33rd, 2:02.63) & 100 yard butterfly (59th, 1:03.54); McKenna Mazeski, fr., 200 yard freestyle (71st, 2:07.62) & 100 yard butterfly (98th, 1:06.17); Emily Sovern, soph., 200 yard freestyle (67th, 2:07.26) & 100 yard butterfly (89th, 1:05.92); Sarah Torline, sr., 50 yard freestyle (26th, 25.34) & 100 yard freestyle (23rd, 54.83); Morgan Walker, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (48th, 2:17.30) & 100 yard backstroke (45th, 1:02.60); Claire Whitner, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (87th, 2:25.53) & 100 yard backstroke (71st, 1:04.12); Hannah Woren, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (69th, 2:22.87) & 100 yard butterfly (50th, 1:02.31)

Relays (6): 200 medley A (18th, 1:52.46) & B (44th, 2:01.28), 200 freestyle A (16th, 1:42.46) & B (44th, 1:49.61), 400 freestyle A (26th, 3:49.15) & B (54th, 4:06.56)

GRANDVIEW (25): Allyson Chu, jr. 200 yard indiv. medley (98th, 2:26.00) & 100 breaststroke (99th, 1:15.39); Paige Dailey, fr., 100 breaststroke (38th, 1:10.98); Mattea Dolan, fr., 1-meter diving; Megan Doubrava, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (55th, 2:19.07) & 500 yard freestyle (45th, 5:35.86); Mia Finlay, soph., 100 yard backstroke (88th, 1:05.07); Tessa Fostvedt, fr., 100 yard butterfly (90th, 1:05.93); Jaida Graham, fr., 50 yard freestyle (101st, 26.68); Kya Guikema, fr., 200 yard freestyle (55th, 2:05.77) & 500 yard freestyle (51st, 5:39.69); Isabella Hansen, fr., 100 yard butterfly (92nd, 1:05.97); Madeline Hemstreet, soph., 1-meter diving; Becky Hildebrand, fr., 50 yard freestyle (77th, 26.40) & 500 yard freestyle (71st, 5:46.33); Roni Hildebrand, sr., 500 yard freestyle (39th, 5:34.28) & 100 yard backstroke (41st, 1:02.50); Brynn Koehler, fr., 200 yard freestyle (39th, 2:03.38) & 500 yard freestyle (78th, 5:47.59); Julia Matney, jr., 50 yard freestyle (20th, 25.24) & 100 yard butterfly (15th, 58.40); Hailey Matthews, jr., 200 yard freestyle (20th, 1:58.79) & 100 yard freestyle (26th, 55.27); Jenna Moss, jr., 50 yard freestyle (48th, 25.88) & 100 yard butterfly (99th, 1:06.30); Skylar Nollenberger, soph., 500 yard freestyle (80th, 5:48.46); Taylor Oden, jr., 1-meter diving; Sydney Patten, sr., 100 yard butterfly (85th, 1:05.60); Caroline Payne, fr., 100 yard butterfly (73rd, 1:04.51) & 500 yard freestyle (56th, 5:42.32); Madison Scicchtano, fr., 50 yard freestyle (132nd, 26.98) & 100 yard freestyle (89th, 58.48); Samantha Smith, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (99th, 2:26.00) & 100 yard butterfly  (101st, 1:06.35); Daniela Solok, soph., 1-meter diving; Megan Thomas, soph., 200 yard freestyle (37th, 2:03.33) & 100 yard backstroke (74th, 1:04.15); Charlene Yee, fr., 100 breaststroke (83rd, 1:14.66)

Relays (6): 200 medley A (28th, 1:55.61) & B (47th, 2:02.24), 200 freestyle A (18th, 1:42.61) & B (41st, 1:49.11), 400 freestyle A (21st, 3:45.85) & B (44th, 3:58.99)

OVERLAND: Milan Richman, jr., 1-meter diving

RANGEVIEW: Jasmine Johnson, sr., 100 yard breaststroke (46th, 1:11.69)

Relays (3): 200 medley (38th, 1:59.66), 200 freestyle (64th, 1:53.00) & 400 freestyle (36th, 3:56.57)

REGIS JESUIT (38): Samantha Aguirre, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (36th, 2:15.57) & 100 yard butterfly (32nd, 1:00.20); Caroline Armstead, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (75th, 2:24.11) & 100 yard butterfly (72nd, 1:04.46); Olivia Baptiste, jr., 1-meter diving; Parker Biley, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (40th, 2:16.41) & 100 yard backstroke (19th, 59.08); Catherine Bradac, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (34th, 2:15.33) & 100 breaststroke (39th, 1:11.00); Sophia Bradac, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (16th, 2:10.66) & 100 breaststroke (17th, 1:07.12); Juliette Bruner, jr., 50 yard freestyle (123rd, 26.90) & 100 yard butterfly (97th, 1:06.16); Kenna Cashman, soph., 500 yard freestyle (46th, 5:36.34) & 100 breaststroke (41st, 1:11.32); Caroline Clouatre, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (66th, 2:21.62) & 100 yard backstroke (57th, 1:03.26); Amelie Colsman, soph., 50 yard freestyle (49th, 25.92) & 100 breaststroke (65th, 1:13.33); Isalina Colsman, sr., 50 yard freestyle (41st, 25.73) & 500 yard freestyle (74th, 5:47.18); Kylar Cronin, jr., 50 yard freestyle (43rd, 25.76) & 100 yard freestyle (63rd, 57.42); Grace Dale, soph., 100 yard freestyle (25th, 55.13) & 100 yard backstroke (35th, 1:01.97); Claudia Donez, fr., 100 yard butterfly (69th, 1:04.21) & 100 yard backstroke (92nd, 1:05.49); Shelby Enderlein, soph., 100 yard butterfly (82nd, 1:05.47) & 100 yard freestyle (51st, 56.42); Sophie Frei, fr., 100 yard butterfly (100th, 1:06.33) & 100 yard backstroke (104th, 1:06.04); Sophia Gwaltney, fr., 100 yard backstroke (99th, 1:05.66); Hannah Hubka, jr., 100 yard butterfly (52nd, 1:02.62) & 100 yard backstroke (93rd, 1:05.54); Franna Hutchens, sr., 200 yard freestyle (30th, 2:01.69) & 100 yard butterfly (47th, 1:01.86); Rosie Jump, fr., 500 yard freestyle (23rd, 5:21.18) & 100 breaststroke (29th, 1:09.66); Hannah Lawson, fr., 500 yard freestyle (82nd, 5:48.87) & 100 yard backstroke (105th, 1:06.04); Ava Leege, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (33rd, 2:15.23) & 100 yard butterfly (33rd, 1:00.25); Greta Leege, soph., 200 yard freestyle (86th, 2:08.89) & 100 yard butterfly (31st, 1:00.06); Chiara Lopach, soph., 1-meter diving; Ellie Lopez, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (21st, 2:12.18) & 100 yard backstroke (34th, 1:01.56); Faith Marsicek, soph. 200 yard freestyle (60th, 2:06.32) & 100 yard freestyle (20th, 54.65); Ariana Mitsuoka, sr., 50 yard freestyle (19th, 25.21) & 100 yard freestyle (31st, 55.47); Sophia Mitsuoka, fr., 50 yard freestyle (65th, 26.20) & 100 yard butterfly (45th, 1:01.47); Manna Nelson, sr., 200 yard freestyle (50th, 2:04.81) & 500 yard freestyle (28th, 5:24.04); Molly Nichols, fr., 50 yard freestyle (54th, 25.98) & 100 yard freestyle (91st, 58.49); Julie Plumleigh, jr., 50 yard freestyle (73rd, 26.34) & 100 yard freestyle (70th, 57.65); Maddie Proctor, jr., 50 yard freestyle (100th, 26.67) & 100 yard backstroke (87th, 1:05.05); Olivia Roumph, fr. 200 yard indiv. medley (73rd, 2:24.00) & 100 breaststroke (24th, 1:08.56); Camille Shifrin, soph., 200 yard freestyle (41st, 2:03.66) & 500 yard freestyle (52nd, 5:40.65); Miriam Skari, sr., 100 yard butterfly (64th, 1:03.83) & 100 yard backstroke (76th, 1:04.20); Jada Surrell-Norwood, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (31st, 2:15.15) & 100 yard freestyle (7th, 53.23); Josie West, jr., 500 yard freestyle (61st, 5:43.65); Ava Wiley, soph., 50 yard freestyle (74th, 26.34) & 100 yard backstroke (89th, 1:05.22)

Relays (6): 200 medley A (17th, 1:52.14) & B (24th, 1:54.77), 200 freestyle A (10th, 1:40.44) & B (19th, 1:42.68), 400 freestyle A (7th, 3:38.17) & B (16th, 3:43.21)

SMOKY HILL (7): Kristina Domashevich, jr., 100 yard butterfly (66th, 1:03.89) & 100 yard backstroke (69th, 1:03.97); Gabriella Goris, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (85th, 2:25.21) & 500 yard freestyle (79th, 5:47.83); Blythe Iverson, sr., 200 yard freestyle (46th, 2:04.35) & 500 yard freestyle (24th, 5:21.50); Korin Mogler, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (74th, 1:14.14); Katie Power, sr., 100 yard freestyle (62nd, 57.32) & 100 yard breaststroke (73rd, 1:14.04); Maggie Robben, sr., 200 yard freestyle (23rd, 2:00.14) & 100 yard breaststroke (26th, 1:08.95); Annelise Thomas, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (28th, 2:14.36) & 100 yard butterfly (49th, 1:02.07)

Relays (5): 200 medley A (22nd, 1:54.22) & B (62nd, 2:05.52), 200 freestyle (30th, 1:46.61), 400 freestyle A (29th, 3:50.17) & B (58th, 4:08.01)

