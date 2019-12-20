AURORA | Aurora team and individual entries for the Coaches Invitational on Dec. 20-21, 2019, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Diving prelims begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 20, with swimming prelims scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and finals in swimming and diving scheduled for 4 p.m.:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 REX ABELEIN INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET

Aurora individual entries by schools (events, seeding, times)

CHEROKEE TRAIL (14): Skylar Brgoch, soph., 50 yard freestyle (62nd, 26.13 seconds) & 100 yard butterfly (28th, 29.85); Ava Cobb, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (71st, 2:23.42) & 500 yard freestyle (55th, 5:41.69); Dilyn Clarke, soph., 500 yard freestyle (63rd, 5:43.81); Kiyah Dotson, jr., 50 yard freestyle (119th, 26.88) & 100 breaststroke (56th, 1:12.47); Mary Gallagher, sr., 100 yard backstroke (58th, 1:03.27); Paige Hickman, sr., 100 breaststroke (47th, 1:11.72); Autumn Ivester, jr., 1-meter diving; Tatum Louthan, jr., 200 yard freestyle (33rd, 2:02.63) & 100 yard butterfly (59th, 1:03.54); McKenna Mazeski, fr., 200 yard freestyle (71st, 2:07.62) & 100 yard butterfly (98th, 1:06.17); Emily Sovern, soph., 200 yard freestyle (67th, 2:07.26) & 100 yard butterfly (89th, 1:05.92); Sarah Torline, sr., 50 yard freestyle (26th, 25.34) & 100 yard freestyle (23rd, 54.83); Morgan Walker, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (48th, 2:17.30) & 100 yard backstroke (45th, 1:02.60); Claire Whitner, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (87th, 2:25.53) & 100 yard backstroke (71st, 1:04.12); Hannah Woren, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (69th, 2:22.87) & 100 yard butterfly (50th, 1:02.31)

Relays (6): 200 medley A (18th, 1:52.46) & B (44th, 2:01.28), 200 freestyle A (16th, 1:42.46) & B (44th, 1:49.61), 400 freestyle A (26th, 3:49.15) & B (54th, 4:06.56)

GRANDVIEW (25): Allyson Chu, jr. 200 yard indiv. medley (98th, 2:26.00) & 100 breaststroke (99th, 1:15.39); Paige Dailey, fr., 100 breaststroke (38th, 1:10.98); Mattea Dolan, fr., 1-meter diving; Megan Doubrava, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (55th, 2:19.07) & 500 yard freestyle (45th, 5:35.86); Mia Finlay, soph., 100 yard backstroke (88th, 1:05.07); Tessa Fostvedt, fr., 100 yard butterfly (90th, 1:05.93); Jaida Graham, fr., 50 yard freestyle (101st, 26.68); Kya Guikema, fr., 200 yard freestyle (55th, 2:05.77) & 500 yard freestyle (51st, 5:39.69); Isabella Hansen, fr., 100 yard butterfly (92nd, 1:05.97); Madeline Hemstreet, soph., 1-meter diving; Becky Hildebrand, fr., 50 yard freestyle (77th, 26.40) & 500 yard freestyle (71st, 5:46.33); Roni Hildebrand, sr., 500 yard freestyle (39th, 5:34.28) & 100 yard backstroke (41st, 1:02.50); Brynn Koehler, fr., 200 yard freestyle (39th, 2:03.38) & 500 yard freestyle (78th, 5:47.59); Julia Matney, jr., 50 yard freestyle (20th, 25.24) & 100 yard butterfly (15th, 58.40); Hailey Matthews, jr., 200 yard freestyle (20th, 1:58.79) & 100 yard freestyle (26th, 55.27); Jenna Moss, jr., 50 yard freestyle (48th, 25.88) & 100 yard butterfly (99th, 1:06.30); Skylar Nollenberger, soph., 500 yard freestyle (80th, 5:48.46); Taylor Oden, jr., 1-meter diving; Sydney Patten, sr., 100 yard butterfly (85th, 1:05.60); Caroline Payne, fr., 100 yard butterfly (73rd, 1:04.51) & 500 yard freestyle (56th, 5:42.32); Madison Scicchtano, fr., 50 yard freestyle (132nd, 26.98) & 100 yard freestyle (89th, 58.48); Samantha Smith, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (99th, 2:26.00) & 100 yard butterfly (101st, 1:06.35); Daniela Solok, soph., 1-meter diving; Megan Thomas, soph., 200 yard freestyle (37th, 2:03.33) & 100 yard backstroke (74th, 1:04.15); Charlene Yee, fr., 100 breaststroke (83rd, 1:14.66)

Relays (6): 200 medley A (28th, 1:55.61) & B (47th, 2:02.24), 200 freestyle A (18th, 1:42.61) & B (41st, 1:49.11), 400 freestyle A (21st, 3:45.85) & B (44th, 3:58.99)

OVERLAND: Milan Richman, jr., 1-meter diving

RANGEVIEW: Jasmine Johnson, sr., 100 yard breaststroke (46th, 1:11.69)

Relays (3): 200 medley (38th, 1:59.66), 200 freestyle (64th, 1:53.00) & 400 freestyle (36th, 3:56.57)

REGIS JESUIT (38): Samantha Aguirre, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (36th, 2:15.57) & 100 yard butterfly (32nd, 1:00.20); Caroline Armstead, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (75th, 2:24.11) & 100 yard butterfly (72nd, 1:04.46); Olivia Baptiste, jr., 1-meter diving; Parker Biley, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (40th, 2:16.41) & 100 yard backstroke (19th, 59.08); Catherine Bradac, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (34th, 2:15.33) & 100 breaststroke (39th, 1:11.00); Sophia Bradac, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (16th, 2:10.66) & 100 breaststroke (17th, 1:07.12); Juliette Bruner, jr., 50 yard freestyle (123rd, 26.90) & 100 yard butterfly (97th, 1:06.16); Kenna Cashman, soph., 500 yard freestyle (46th, 5:36.34) & 100 breaststroke (41st, 1:11.32); Caroline Clouatre, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (66th, 2:21.62) & 100 yard backstroke (57th, 1:03.26); Amelie Colsman, soph., 50 yard freestyle (49th, 25.92) & 100 breaststroke (65th, 1:13.33); Isalina Colsman, sr., 50 yard freestyle (41st, 25.73) & 500 yard freestyle (74th, 5:47.18); Kylar Cronin, jr., 50 yard freestyle (43rd, 25.76) & 100 yard freestyle (63rd, 57.42); Grace Dale, soph., 100 yard freestyle (25th, 55.13) & 100 yard backstroke (35th, 1:01.97); Claudia Donez, fr., 100 yard butterfly (69th, 1:04.21) & 100 yard backstroke (92nd, 1:05.49); Shelby Enderlein, soph., 100 yard butterfly (82nd, 1:05.47) & 100 yard freestyle (51st, 56.42); Sophie Frei, fr., 100 yard butterfly (100th, 1:06.33) & 100 yard backstroke (104th, 1:06.04); Sophia Gwaltney, fr., 100 yard backstroke (99th, 1:05.66); Hannah Hubka, jr., 100 yard butterfly (52nd, 1:02.62) & 100 yard backstroke (93rd, 1:05.54); Franna Hutchens, sr., 200 yard freestyle (30th, 2:01.69) & 100 yard butterfly (47th, 1:01.86); Rosie Jump, fr., 500 yard freestyle (23rd, 5:21.18) & 100 breaststroke (29th, 1:09.66); Hannah Lawson, fr., 500 yard freestyle (82nd, 5:48.87) & 100 yard backstroke (105th, 1:06.04); Ava Leege, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (33rd, 2:15.23) & 100 yard butterfly (33rd, 1:00.25); Greta Leege, soph., 200 yard freestyle (86th, 2:08.89) & 100 yard butterfly (31st, 1:00.06); Chiara Lopach, soph., 1-meter diving; Ellie Lopez, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (21st, 2:12.18) & 100 yard backstroke (34th, 1:01.56); Faith Marsicek, soph. 200 yard freestyle (60th, 2:06.32) & 100 yard freestyle (20th, 54.65); Ariana Mitsuoka, sr., 50 yard freestyle (19th, 25.21) & 100 yard freestyle (31st, 55.47); Sophia Mitsuoka, fr., 50 yard freestyle (65th, 26.20) & 100 yard butterfly (45th, 1:01.47); Manna Nelson, sr., 200 yard freestyle (50th, 2:04.81) & 500 yard freestyle (28th, 5:24.04); Molly Nichols, fr., 50 yard freestyle (54th, 25.98) & 100 yard freestyle (91st, 58.49); Julie Plumleigh, jr., 50 yard freestyle (73rd, 26.34) & 100 yard freestyle (70th, 57.65); Maddie Proctor, jr., 50 yard freestyle (100th, 26.67) & 100 yard backstroke (87th, 1:05.05); Olivia Roumph, fr. 200 yard indiv. medley (73rd, 2:24.00) & 100 breaststroke (24th, 1:08.56); Camille Shifrin, soph., 200 yard freestyle (41st, 2:03.66) & 500 yard freestyle (52nd, 5:40.65); Miriam Skari, sr., 100 yard butterfly (64th, 1:03.83) & 100 yard backstroke (76th, 1:04.20); Jada Surrell-Norwood, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (31st, 2:15.15) & 100 yard freestyle (7th, 53.23); Josie West, jr., 500 yard freestyle (61st, 5:43.65); Ava Wiley, soph., 50 yard freestyle (74th, 26.34) & 100 yard backstroke (89th, 1:05.22)

Relays (6): 200 medley A (17th, 1:52.14) & B (24th, 1:54.77), 200 freestyle A (10th, 1:40.44) & B (19th, 1:42.68), 400 freestyle A (7th, 3:38.17) & B (16th, 3:43.21)

SMOKY HILL (7): Kristina Domashevich, jr., 100 yard butterfly (66th, 1:03.89) & 100 yard backstroke (69th, 1:03.97); Gabriella Goris, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (85th, 2:25.21) & 500 yard freestyle (79th, 5:47.83); Blythe Iverson, sr., 200 yard freestyle (46th, 2:04.35) & 500 yard freestyle (24th, 5:21.50); Korin Mogler, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (74th, 1:14.14); Katie Power, sr., 100 yard freestyle (62nd, 57.32) & 100 yard breaststroke (73rd, 1:14.04); Maggie Robben, sr., 200 yard freestyle (23rd, 2:00.14) & 100 yard breaststroke (26th, 1:08.95); Annelise Thomas, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (28th, 2:14.36) & 100 yard butterfly (49th, 1:02.07)

Relays (5): 200 medley A (22nd, 1:54.22) & B (62nd, 2:05.52), 200 freestyle (30th, 1:46.61), 400 freestyle A (29th, 3:50.17) & B (58th, 4:08.01)