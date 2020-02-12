The Class 5A girls state swim meet is set for Feb. 13-14 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton and there is plenty of Aurora flavor.

It took awhile to find out how much, however, as the Colorado High School Activities Association released psych sheets for the meet just a day before it was set to begin.

New this year is a requirement that swimmers compete in at least six meets — not including league championship meets — during the season or they would be unable to swim at the state meet. Last year, just four meets were required according to Smoky Hill coach Scott Cohen, who is chairman of the Swimming/Diving Committee and some swimmers were allowed to compete with just three meets.

The CHSAA had to check that all entries submitted had the right amount of meets. Seven Aurora programs have at least one individual or relay team qualified with a combined total of 55 swimmers and divers and of 15 relays.

Regis Jesuit leads the way with 32 individual qualifiers, including senior Jada Surrell-Norwood, the defending 5A champion in the 100 yard freestyle. She swam the event just one time during the season, however, and comes in seeded No. 18. The highest-seeded swimmer for coach Nick Frasersmith’s team is senior Sophia Bradac, who holds the No. 5 slot in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Grandview has eight individual state qualifiers, led by junior Hailey Matthews, Aurora’s highest-seeded individual who comes into the state meet with the No. 2 seed in the 200 yard freestyle. Matthews is also seeded to be a finalist in the 100 freestyle for coach Karen Ammon’s Wolves, who have five freshman in their group of qualifiers.

Cherokee Trail joins the Wolves with eight individual qualifiers — only two of which are seniors — with sophomore Skylar Brgoch and senior Sarah Torline seeded to score in two events apiece.

Senior Maggie Robben headlines Smoky Hill’s handful of qualifiers, while Rangeview has an individual and two relay teams, Eaglecrest has a diver and relay team and Overland a diver set to compete.

PREPSWIMCO.COM’S 2020 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET PROJECTIONS

PrepSwimCo.com used the psych sheets released by the Colorado High School Activities Association to score a virtual Class 5A girls state swim meet. Here is the projected point total and order of finish (Aurora teams bold and uppercased):

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 347 points; 2. Fairview 301; 3. Arapahoe 277; 4. Heritage 269; 5. Fossil Ridge 251; 6. Chatfield 234; 7. Legacy 225; 8. Mountain Vista 211; 9. REGIS JESUIT 175; 10. Lewis-Palmer 166; 11. Valor Christian 160; 12. Rock Canyon 122; 13. ThunderRidge 120; 14. GRANDVIEW 100; 15. Ralston Valley 98; 16. Boulder 76; 17. Rocky Mountain 69; 18. SMOKY HILL 50; 19. CHEROKEE TRAIL 47; 20. Denver East 39

