THORNTON | Final team scores plus championship and consolation finals results for the 2020 Class 5A girls state swim meet, held on Feb. 14, 2020, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2020 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET

Feb. 14 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center

Team scores: 1. Fairview 382.5 points; 2. Cherry Creek 348; 3. REGIS JESUIT 326; 4. Fossil Ridge 284; 5. Arapahoe 247; 6. Heritage 222; 7. Legacy 216; 8. Chatfield 203; 9. Mountain Vista 179; 10. Lewis-Palmer 156.5; 11. Rocky Mountain 127; 12. ThunderRidge 123; 13. Ralston Valley 109; 14. Valor Christian 108; 15. Boulder 78; 16. Rock Canyon 64; 17. GRANDVIEW 51; T18. SMOKY HILL 48; T18. Douglas County 48; 20. CHEROKEE TRAIL 20; 21. Fort Collins 25; 22. Denver East 23; 23. Horizon 21; 24. EAGLECREST 20; 25. Legend 18; 26. Columbine 16; 27. Lakewood 14; T28. Chaparral 4; T28. Mountain Range 4

200 yard medley relay: Championship final — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 41.50 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:42.06; 3. Heritage, 1:44.31; 4. REGIS JESUIT (Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Greta Leege, Ariana Mitsuoka), 1:44.62; 5. Legacy, 1:44.89; 6. Cherry Creek, 1:44.93; 7. Lewis-Palmer, 1:47.42; 8. Arapahoe, 1:47.77; 9. Mountain Vista, 1:48.10; 10. Rocky Mountain, 1:48.13

Consolation final — 11. Valor Christian, 1:47.81; 12. Boulder, 1:48.99; 13. ThunderRidge, 1:49.16; 14. Chatfield, 1:49.33; 15. Ralston Valley, 1:50.07; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Morgan Walker, Kiyah Dotson, Skylar Brgoch, Sarah Torline), 1:51.49; 17. SMOKY HILL (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Annelise Thomas, Katie Power), 1:51.54; 18. GRANDVIEW (Megan Thomas, Paige Dailey, Jenna Moss, Rebecca Hildebrand), 1:51.58; 19. Chaparral, 1:52.39; 20. Fort Collins, 1:58.85

200 yard freestyle: Championship final — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 1 minute, 49.41 seconds; 2. M. Kroening (Douglas County), 1:52.31; 3. E. Brock (Cherry Creek0, 1:53.83; 4. R. Matheison (Rock Canyon), 1:53.91; 5. HAILEY MATTHEWS (GRANDVIEW), 1:54.48; 6. M. Saldanha (Cherry Creek), 1:54.56; 7. K. Bank (Fairview), 1:54.60; 8. E. Culberson (Boulder), 1:54.87; 9. E. Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 1:56.10; 10. MAGGIE ROBBEN (SMOKY HILL), 1:56.83

Consolation final — 11. E. Ziegert (Fairview), 1:54.70; 12. B. Ford (Mountain Vista), 1:56.06; 13. M. Bergstrom (Arapahoe), 1:56.95; 14. ROSIE JUMP (REGIS JESUIT), 1:56.98; 15. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:57.07; 16. H. Maclachlan (Fairview), 1:57.17; 17. L. Genson (Fort Collins), 1:57.56; 18. R. Cruz-Abrams (Fairview), 1:58.34; 19. A. Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 1:58.44; 20. FAITH MARSICEK (REGIS JESUIT), 1:59.88

200 yard individual medley: Championship final — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 58.16 seconds; 2. J. Jones (Fairview), 2:04.36; 3. J. Smith (Cherry Creek), 2:04.81; 4. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2:05.34; 5. S. Capp (Mountain Vista), 2:05.35; 6. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:05.80; 7. M. Erlandson (Fossil Ridge), 2:05.85; 8. K. McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 2:07.92; 9. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 2:08.13; 10. K. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 2:08.48

Consolation final — 11. Q. Hinerfeld (Rocky Mountain), 2:07.44; 12. A. Dickerson (Ralston Valley), 2:07.49; 13. K. Baker (ThunderRidge), 2:07.69; 14. ELLIE LOPEZ (REGIS JESUIT), 2:07.98; 15. A. Barnett (Heritage), 2:08.92; 16. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 2:09.32; 17. M. Hoehn (Valor Christian), 2:10.22; 18. M. Griffin (Arapahoe), 2:10.39; 19. S. Inman (Fairview), 2:11.02; 20. I. Rich (Fairview), 2:11.19

50 yard freestyle: Championship final — 1. A. Shaw (Heritage), 22.99 seconds; 2. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 23.12; 3. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 23.28; 4. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 23.56; 5. M. Lukinac (Fairview), 23.65; 6. A. Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 23.68; 7. A. Turney (Chatfield), 23.89; 8. GRACE DALE (REGIS JESUIT), 23.90; 9. I. Armon (Legacy), 24.00; 10. A. Osmun (Mountain Vista), 24.08

Consolation final — 11. E. Riccio (Boulder), 24.10; 12. L. Ficken (Cherry Creek), 24.13; 13. S. Mosier (Fairview), 24.14; 14. A. Wetzel (Arapahoe), 24.16; 15. M. Norrid (Chatfield), 24.27; 16. ISALINA COLSMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 24.30; 17. M. Mitchell (Heritage), 24.39; 18. ARIANA MITSUOKA (REGIS JESUIT), 24.72; 19. E. Turken (Cherry Creek), 24.81; 20. A. Hall (Cherry Creek), 24.82

1-meter diving: Championship final — 1. I. Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 497.45 points; 2. A. Brown (Horizon), 487.40; 3. CATHERINE RODOCKER (EAGLECREST), 480.80; 4. M. DuMond (Lewis-Palmer), 477.25; 5. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 477.00; 6. M. Stefanski (Cherry Creek), 472.70; 7. J. Graves (Legend), 467.55; 8. G. Downing (Heritage), 451.90; 9. K. Tatum (Arapahoe), 449.50; 10. J. Okamoto (Ralston Valley), 440.95; 11. C. Brown (Denver East), 435.00; 12. M. Manley (Denver East), 428.05; 13. E. Drazek (ThunderRidge), 421.70; 14. A. Warnygora (Fossil Ridge), 418.85; 15. D. Killeen (Columbine), 417.00; 16. P. Dorsett (ThunderRidge), 416.40; 17. P. Roberts (Ralston Valley), 414.25; 18. J. Read (Denver East), 412.35; 19. I. Bassock (Heritage), 411.20; 20. E. Cook (Lewis-Palmer), 400.00

100 yard butterfly: Championship final — 1. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 53.47 seconds; 2. E. Simecek (Fairview), 54.24; 3. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 54.78; 4. M. Kroening (Douglas County), 55.84; 5. I. Ehm (Heritage), 56.07; 6. S. Bales (Legacy), 56.92; 7. L. Ficken (Cherry Creek), 57.09; 8. K. Baker (ThunderRidge), 57.11; 9. A. Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 57.94; 10. S. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 58.04

Consolation final — 11. M. Hoehn (Valor Christian), 57.24; 12. M. Bane (Lewis-Palmer), 58.10; 13. M. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 58.22; 14. FRANNA HUTCHENS (REGIS JESUIT), 58.47; 15. E. Stahl (Fossil Ridge), 58.56; 16. H. Sun (Fairview), 58.62; 17. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 58.77; 18. A. Zadorozny (Legacy), 58.90; 19. SAMANTHA AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 58.93; 20. L. Oram (Fort Collins), 59.20

100 yard freestyle: Championship final — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 49.81 seconds; 2. A. Shaw (Heritage), 50.10; 3. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 50.78; 4. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 50.84; 5. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 51.04; 6. A. Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 51.14; 7. J. Smith (Cherry Creek), 51.45; 8. GRACE DALE (REGIS JESUIT), 52.11; 9. A. Turney (Chatfield), 52.15; 10. A. Osmun (Mountain Vista), 52.47

Consolation final — 11. I. Armon (Legacy), 52.26; 12. M. Saldanha (Cherry Creek), 52.50; 13. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 52.64; 14. R. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 52.78; 15. E. Culberson (Boulder), 53.05; 16. S. Mosier (Fairview), 53.32; 17. D. Colon (Valor Christian), 53.44; 18. K. Lee (Fairview), 53.55; 19. L. Louder (Arapahoe), 53.63; 20. ARIANA MITSUOKA (REGIS JESUIT), 53.65

500 yard freestyle: Championship final — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 4 minutes, 54.07 seconds; 2. M. Bergstrom (Arapahoe), 5:05.19; 3. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 5:05.29; 4. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 5:06.28; 5. B. Ford (Mountain Vista), 5:07.19; 6. M. Griffin (Arapahoe), 5:08.11; 7. K. Lessing (Fairview), 5:09.79; 8. K. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 5:12.68; 9. H. Maclachlan (Fairview), 5:14.68; 10. BLYTHE IVERSON (SMOKY HILL), 5:16.32

Consolation final — 11. R. Cruz-Abrams (Fairview), 5:12.56; 12. P. Peitz-Diaz (Cherry Creek), 5:13.05; 13. MANNA NELSON (REGIS JESUIT), 5:13.81; 14. T. Rooney (Ralston Valley), 5:16.50; 15. ROSIE JUMP (REGIS JESUIT), 5:16.75; 16. KENNA CASHMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 5:17.57; 17. A. Kramer (Cherry Creek), 5:18.10; 18. P. Croston (ThunderRidge), 5:18.21; 19. M. Andrews (Fairview), 5:22.92; 20. BRYNN KOEHLER (GRANDVIEW), 5:24.13

200 yard freestyle relay: Championship final — 1. Chatfield, 1 minute, 34.12 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT (Grace Dale, Ariana Mitsuoka, Isalina Colsman, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 1:34.53; 3. Cherry Creek, 1:35.47; 4. Fairview, 1:35.74; 5. Arapahoe, 1:35.82; 6. Mountain Vista, 1:38.30; 7. Rocky Mountain, 1:38.81; 8. Heritage, 1:38.96; 9. Legacy, 1:38.97; 10. Fossil Ridge, 1:40.61

Consolation final — 11. Rock Canyon, 1:38.72; 12. Lewis-Palmer, 1:38.80; 13. GRANDVIEW (Rebecca Hildebrand, Kya Guikema, Jenna Moss, Hailey Matthews), 1:40.23; 14. Lakewood, 1:40.54; 15. Fort Collins, 1:41.04; 16. Boulder, 1:41.65; 17. Douglas County, 1:42.05; 18. Columbine, 1:42.50; 19. Valor Christian, 1:42.53; 20. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Kiyah Dotson, Trudi Paetzold, Claire Whitner, Emily Sovern), 1:43.77

100 yard backstroke: Championship final — 1. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 54.77 seconds; 2. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 54.97; 3. S. Bales (Legacy), 55.41; 4. A. Storm (Chatfield), 55.64; 5. Q. Hinderfeld (Rocky Mountain), 56.41; 6. E. Ziegert (Fairview), 56.60; 7. S. Capp (Mountain Vista), 56.95; 8. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 56.97; 9. S. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 57.21; 10. L. Louder (Arapahoe), 58.19

Consolation final — 11. E. Simecek (Fairview), 57.24; 12. A. Kehmeier (Legacy), 57.53; 13. ELLIE LOPEZ (REGIS JESUIT), 57.78; 14. D. Colon (Valor Christian), 57.85; 15. M. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 57.95; 16. A. Malloy (Cherry Creek), 58.12; 17. M. Gonzales (Mountain Range), 58.15; 18. E. Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 58.22; 19. M. Lindeman (Legacy), 58.26; 20. K. Lee (Fairview), 58.67

100 yard breaststroke: Championship final — 1. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1 minute, 2.22 seconds; 2. A. Barnett (Heritage), 1:02.87; 3. M. Erlandson (Fossil Ridge), 1:04.20; 4. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 1:04.29; 5. A. Wetzel (Arapahoe), 1:04.49; T6. K. McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 1:04.52; T6. J. Jones (Fairview), 1:04.52; 8. CATHERINE BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1:04.85; 9. I. Rich (Fairview), 1:05.12; 10. A. Dickerson (Ralston Valley), 1:05.46

Consolation final — 11. K. Cohen (Cherry Creek), 1:04.99; 12. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 1:05.19; 13. R. Johnston (Arapahoe), 1:05.49; 14. A. Urroz (Heritage), 1:05.76; 15. M. Mitchell (Heritage), 1:05.94; 16. E. Drury (Cherry Creek), 1:06.15; 17. K. Bank (Fairview), 1:06.19; 18. E. Kulbida (Legacy), 1:06.83; 19. MAGGIE ROBBEN (SMOKY HILL), 1:06.92; 20. OLIVIA ROUMPH (REGIS JESUIT), 1:07.89

400 yard freestyle relay: Championship final — 1. Fossil Ridge, 3 minute, 25.55 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 3:27.79; 3. REGIS JESUIT (Grace Dale, Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 3:27.98; 4. Chatfield, 3:28.75; 5. Fairview, 3:30.34; 6. Legacy, 3:30.53; 7. Arapahoe, 3:32.77; 8. Mountain Vista, 3:33.16; 9. Heritage, 3:34.25; 10. ThunderRidge, 3:36.47

Consolation final — 11. Valor Christian, 3:36.37; 12. Boulder, 3:36.45; 13. Rock Canyon, 3:37.80; 14. Lewis-Palmer, 3:38.15; 15. SMOKY HILL (Katie Power, Kristina Domashevich, Annelise Thomas, Maggie Robben), 3:38.34; 16. GRANDVIEW (Kya Guikema, Megan Thomas, Megan Doubrava, Hailey Matthews), 3:39.39; 17. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Sarah Torline, Emily Sovern, Tatum Louthan, Skylar Brgoch), 3:40.58; 18. Fort Collins, 3:41.58; 19. Columbine, 3:43.67; 20. Legend, 3:44.09