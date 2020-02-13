THORNTON | Preliminary results for the 2020 Class 5A girls state swim meet on Feb. 13, 2019, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Top 10 qualify for championship finals Feb. 14 (5 p.m.), next 10 make consolation finals. Will be updated as events are completed. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

200 yard medley relay: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. Fairview, 1 minute, 43.26 seconds; 2. Fossil Ridge, 1:43.59; 3. REGIS JESUIT (Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Greta Leege, Ariana Mitsuoka), 1:44.86; 4. Legacy, 1:46.14; 5. Cherry Creek, 1:46.27; 6. Heritage, 1:46.46; 7. Arapahoe, 1:47.09; 8. Lewis-Palmer, 1:48.03; 9. Mountain Vista, 1:48.96; 10. Rocky Mountain, 1:49.04

Consolation finals qualifiers — 11. Ralston Valley, 1:49.30; 12. Valor Christian, 1:49.30; 13. ThunderRidge, 1:49.83; 14. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Morgan Walker, Kiyah Dotson, Skylar Brgoch, Sarah Torline), 1:49.96; 15. Boulder, 1:49.89; 16. Chatfield, 1:50.06; 17. SMOKY HILL (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Annelise Thomas, Katie Power), 1:50.95; 18. GRANDVIEW (Megan Thomas, Paige Dailey, Jenna Moss, Rebecca Hildebrand), 1:51.84; 19. Chaparral, 1:52.03; 20. Fort Collins, 1:52.04; Other Aurora results: 31. Rangeview (Irene Kim, Jasmine Johnson, Haley Zant, Avery Hill), 2:01.28; Eaglecrest (Courtney Menefee, Hadley Phipps, Karla Velasquez, Alejandra Selenke) DQ

200 yard freestyle: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 1 minute, 50.69 seconds; 2. R. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 1:52.92; 3. K. Bank (Fairview), 1:53.16; 4. E. Culberson (Boulder), 1:53.32; 5. M. Kroening (Douglas County), 1:53.47; 6. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 1:53.85; 7. M. Saldanha (Cherry Creek), 1:54.42; 8. MAGGIE ROBBEN (SMOKY HILL), 1:54.50; 9. HAILEY MATTHEWS (GRANDVIEW), 1:54.54; 10. E. Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 1:54.60

Consolation finals qualifiers — 11. E. Ziegert (Fairview), 1:54.75; 12. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:55.91; 13. B. Ford (Mountain Vista), 1:56.76; 14. ROSIE JUMP (REGIS JESUIT), 1:56.78; 15. M. Bergstrom (Arapahoe), 1:57.25; 16. R. Cruz-Abrams (Fairview), 1:57.26; 17. H. Maclachlan (Fairview), 1:57.34; 18. A. Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 1:57.35; T19. FAITH MARSICEK (REGIS JESUIT), 1:57.51; 19. K. Lessing (Fairview), 1:57.51; Other Aurora results: 27. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 1:59.17; 28. Kya Guikema (Grandview), 1:59.40; 31. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 1:59.54; 47. Camille Shifrin (Regis Jesuit), 2:01.09

200 yard individual medley: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 2 minutes, 0.11 seconds; 2. J. Smith (Cherry Creek), 2:04.18; 3. T. Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2:04.67; 4. S. Capp (Mountain Vista), 2:04.71; 5. J. Jones (Fairview), 2:05.45; 6. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 2:05.59; 7. K. McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 2:06.71; 8. M. Erlandson (Fossil Ridge), 2:07.23; 9. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 2:07.62; 10. K. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 2:07.65

Consolation finals qualifiers — 11. K. Baker (ThunderRidge), 2:07.81; 12. A. Dickerson (Ralston Valley), 2:08.49; 13. ELLIE LOPEZ (REGIS JESUIT), 2:08.58; 14. Q. Hinerfeld (Rocky Mountain0, 2:09.15; 15. I. Rich (Fairview), 2:09.49; 16. M. Hoehn (Valor Christian), 2:09.73; 17. M. Griffin (Arapahoe), 2:09.99; 18. S. Inman (Fairview), 2:10.33; 19. A. Barnett (Heritage), 2:10.67; 20. S. McKenzie (Lewis-Palmer), 2:10.98; Other Aurora results: 25. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 2:12.51; 26. Ava Leege (Regis Jesuit), 2:12.66; 29. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 2:13.44; 32. Morgan Walker (Cherokee Trail), 2:14.20; 39. Megan Thomas (Grandview), 2:15.83; 42. Sophia Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 2:16.55; 44. Caroline Clouatre (Regis Jesuit), 2:16.69

50 yard freestyle: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. A. Shaw (Heritage), 22.99 seconds; 2. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 23.35; 3. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 23.49; 4. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 23.62; 5. M. Lukinac (Fairview), 23.74; 6. A. Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 23.76; 7. GRACE DALE (REGIS JESUIT), 23.82; 8. A. Osmun (Mountain Vista), 23.93; 9. A. Turner (Chatfield), 23.99; (Swim-off required) T10. A. Wetzel (Arapahoe), 24.07, T10. I. Armon (Legacy), 24.07

Consolation finals qualifiers — 12. L. Ficken (Cherry Creek), 24.17; 13. S. Mosier (Fairview), 24.20; 14. M. Mitchell (Heritage), 24.22; 15. E. Riccio (Boulder), 24.24; 16. M. Norrid (Chatfield), 24.28; 17. A. Hall (Cherry Creek), 24.39; 18. ISALINA COLSMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 24.42; 19. ARIANA MITSUOKA (REGIS JESUIT), 24.57; 20. E. Turken (Cherry Creek), 24.58; Other Aurora results: 21 (1st alternate): Julie Plumleigh (Regis Jesuit), 24.60; 27. Sarah Torline (Cherokee Trail), 24.81; 28. Greta Leege (Regis Jesuit), 24.82; 34. Jenna Moss (Grandview), 25.10; T37. Amelia Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 25.12; 39. Shelby Enderlein (Regis Jesuit), 25.15; 49. Juliette Bruner (Regis Jesuit), 25.48; 64. Kylar Cronin (Regis Jesuit), 26.03

1-meter diving: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. I. Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 351.10 points; 2. G. Downing (Heritage), 348.60; 3. A. Brown (Horizon), 343.10; 4. M. Stefanski (Cherry Creek), 339.10; T5. CATHERINE RODOCKER (EAGLECREST), 338.45; T5. D. Allen (Lewis-Palmer), 338.45; 7. M. DuMond (Lewis-Palmer), 333.10; 8. J. Okamoto (Ralston Valley), 329.25; 9. J. Graves (Legend), 317.25; 10. P. Dorsett (ThunderRidge), 314.75; 11. A. Warnygora (Fossil Ridge), 314.00; 12. C. Brown (Denver East), 313.20; 13. E. Drazek (ThunderRidge), 312.50; 14. M. Manley (Denver East), 309.75; 15. K. Tatum (Arapahoe), 309.15; 16. D. Killeen (Columbine), 305.00; 17. E. Cook (Lewis-Palmer), 299.35; 18. J. Read (Denver East), 298.05; 19. I. Bassock (Heritage), 296.15; 20. P. Roberts (Ralston Valley), 292.30; Other Aurora results: 23. Chiara Lopach (Regis Jesuit), 279.25; 31. Autumn Ivester (Cherokee Trail), 172.75; 33. Cara Williams (Regis Jesuit), 171.60; 36. Olivia Baptiste (Regis Jesuit), 162.45; 44. Milan Richman (Overland), 143.00

100 yard butterfly: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. R. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 53.99 seconds; 2. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 55.64; 3. E. Simecek (Fairview), 55.77; 4. M. Kroening (Douglas Co.), 56.18; 5. S. Bales (Legacy), 57.00; 6. I. Ehm (Heritage), 57.39; 7. L. Ficken (Cherry Creek), 57.41; 8. A. Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 57.98; 9. K. Baker (ThunderRidge), 58.09; 10. S. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 58.15

Consolation finals qualifiers — 11. FRANNA HUTCHENS (REGIS JESUIT), 58.26; T12. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 58.37; T12. M. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 58.37; 14. E. Stahl (Fossil Ridge), 58.44; 15. L. Oram (Fort Collins), 58.46; 16. M. Bane (Lewis-Palmer), 58.49; 17. H. Sun (Fairview), 58.60; 18. M. Hoehn (Valor Christian), 58.62; T19. SAMANTHA AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 58.68; T19. A. Zadorozny (Legacy), 58.68; Other Aurora results: 22. Greta Leege (Regis Jesuit), 58.81; 24. Ava Leege (Regis Jesuit), 59.52; 27. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 59.61; 31. Sophia Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 59.88; 41. Kristina Domashevich (Smoky Hill), 1:01.16; 42. Jenna Moss (Grandview), 1:01.28; 44. Megan Thomas (Grandview), 1:01.50; 47. Hannah Woren (Cherokee Trail), 1:01.72; 51. Caroline Payne (Grandview), 1:02.03

100 yard freestyle: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. L. Bell (Fossil Ridge), 49.70 seconds; 2. A. Shaw (Heritage), 50.53; 3. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 50.61; 4. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 50.74; T5. J. Smith (Cherry Creek), 51.44; T5. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 51.44; 7. A. Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 51.97; 8. A. Turner (Chatfield), 52.39; 9. A. Osmun (Mountain Vista), 52.41; 10. GRACE DALE (REGIS JESUIT), 52.45

Consolation finals qualifiers — 11. I. Armon (Legacy), 52.86; 12. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 52.87; 13. E. Culberson (Boulder), 52.98; 14. D. Colon (Valor Christian), 53.15; 15. S. Mosier (Fairview), 53.17; 16. R. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 53.36; 17. M. Saldanha (Cherry Creek), 53.40; 18. ARIANA MITSUOKA (REGIS JESUIT), 53.42; 19. L. Louder (Arapahoe), 53.45; 20. ISALINA COLSMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 53.64; Other Aurora results: 23. Faith Marsicek (Regis Jesuit), 54.04; 24. Sarah Torline (Cherokee Trail), 54.14; 26. Hailey Matthews (Grandview), 54.26; 33. Julie Plumleigh (Regis Jesuit), 54.69; T35. Katie Power (Smoky Hill), 55.01; T40. Shelby Enderlein (Regis Jesuit), 55.69; 46. Emily Sovern (Cherokee Trail), 55.92

500 yard freestyle: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 4 minutes, 55.28 seconds; 2. M. Bergstrom (Arapahoe), 5:05.47; 3. E. Brock (Cherry Creek), 5:06.43; 4. S. Rachjaibun (Legacy), 5:06.93; 5. K. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 5:07.15; 6. B. Ford (Mountain Vista), 5:09.13; 7. K. Lessing (Fairview), 5:09.39; 8. BLYTHE IVERSON (SMOKY HILL), 5:09.41; 9. M. Griffin (Arapahoe), 5:11.70; 10. H. Maclachlan (Fairview), 5:12.71

Consolation finals qualifiers — 11. MANNA NELSON (REGIS JESUIT), 5:13.62; 12. KENNA CASHMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 5:15.23; 13. A. Kramer (Cherry Creek), 5:15.66; 14. M. Andrews (Fairview), 5:16.21; 15. T. Rooney (Ralston Valley), 5:16.44; 16. ROSIE JUMP (REGIS JESUIT), 5:17.46; 17. R. Cruz-Abrams (Fairview), 5:18.62; 18. P. Croston (ThunderRidge), 5:18.76; 19. P. Peitz-Diaz (Cherry Creek), 5:20.43; 20. BRYNN KOEHLER (GRANDVIEW), 5:20.46; Other Aurora results: 22. (2nd alternate) Kya Guikema (Grandview), 5:20.95; 23. Camille Shifrin (Regis Jesuit), 5:21.40; 25. Megan Doubrava (Grandview), 5:22.06; 40. Ella Queenan (Regis Jesuit), 5:29.57

200 yard freestyle relay: Championship finals qualifiers — 1. Chatfield, 1 minute, 35.85 seocnds; 2. REGIS JESUIT (Jada Surrell-Norwood, Greta Leege, Faith Marsicek, Grace Dale), 1:36.29; 3. Fairview, 1:36.57; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:36.63; 5. Arapahoe, 1:36.64; 6. Heritage, 1:38.73; 7. Mountain Vista, 1:38.95; 8. Rockyk Mountain, 1:39.32; 9. Fossil Ridge, 1:39.57; 10. Legacy, 1:39.87

Consolation finals qualifiers — 11. Rock Canyon, 1:39.93; 12. Lewis-Palmer, 1:40.15; 13. Douglas County, 1:41.25; 14. Fort Collins, 1:41.50; 15. GRANDVIEW (Rebecca Hildebrand, Kya Guikema, Jenna Moss, Hailey Matthews), 1:42.78; 16. Boulder, 1:42.83; 17. Lakewood, 1:42.89; 18. Columbine, 1:42.93; 19. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Kiyah Dotson, Trudi Paetzold, Claire Whitney, Emily Sovern), 1:43.14; 20. Valor Christian, 1:43.34; Other Aurora results: 28. Smoky Hill (Gabriella Goris, Blythe Iverson, Cassie Scott, Kendall Bergstrom), 1:45.48; 29. Rangeview (Jasmine Johnson, Irene Kim, Avery Hill, Haley Zant), 1:48.04