AURORA | Centennial League softball teams aren’t finished seeing each other yet this season with the Centennial League Challenge ahead.

The teams just completed a 13-game league season where they saw each other multiple times and now they will conclude the regular season with a three-game tournament that begins Tuesday.

Centennial League champion Smoky Hill — which went 13-0 in league play to earn an automatic berth in the Class 5A state tournament — received the top seed and will face eighth-seeded Overland, which went independent during the season and reenters the league just for the final three games.

Cherokee Trail is the second seed and plays host to seventh-seeded Eaglecrest, which just played a doubleheader against the Cougars on Saturday.

Sixth-seeded Grandview opens at third-seeded Arapahoe, while fifth-seeded Mullen is at No. 4 Cherry Creek.

The tournament continues Thursday and concludes Saturday.

2020 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE CHALLENGE

Sept. 29: No. 8 Overland at No. 1 Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.; No. 7 Eaglecrest at No. 2 Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.; No. 6 Grandview at No. 3 Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.; No. 5 Mullen at No. 4 Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 1: Overland/Smoky Hill winner vs. Cherry Creek/Mullen winner; Grandview/Arapahoe winner vs. Eaglecrest/Cherokee Trail winner