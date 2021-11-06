AURORA | Two senior players and a coach from the Centennial League champion Smoky Hill softball team have been selected to play in the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports (CCGS) Class 5A All-State Game Sunday.

Among the 24 senior players selected were infielders Amrajie Bass and Izzy Giroux, who were the main power sources in the Buffaloes’ 22-win season that came to an end in the first round of the 5A state tournament.

Bass slugged 12 home runs and had 22 of her 39 hits go for extra bases and drove in 51 runs in her senior season, in which she hit .494, second on the Smoky Hill team to Giroux, who finished at .510. Giroux — a recent Fort Lewis commitment — homered eight times among 20 extra bases hits and knocked in 45 runs.

The Smoky Hill players will be part of the White Team for the All-State Game, which will be coached by the Buffaloes’ BJ Kingsbaker.

The CCGS will hold All-State Games in Classes 3A, 4A and 5A at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Lutz Complex in Arvada.

2021 CCGS CLASS 5A ALL-STATE ROSTERS

RED TEAM: Alexis Mohr, 3B, Horizon; Allie Medrano, 2B, Horizon; Brynn Jackson, SS, Pine Creek; Elena Free, 1B, Legacy; Jaidyn Studebaker, P, Monarch; Janessa Esquibel, P, Legacy; Kendall Aragon, CF, Legacy; Leah Connor, 2B, Legacy; Lilyana Baeza, SS, Prairie View; Naiah Ackerman, SS, Chaparral; Sydney Rodriguez, 3B, Brighton; Zoey Gallegos, CF, Prairie View

Coach(es): Dawn Gaffin, Legacy and Gary Mares, Horizon

WHITE TEAM: Alanna Burkey, SS, Legend; AMRAJIE BASS, 3B, SMOKY HILL; Chelsie Hirtler, P, Ralston Valley; Elizabeth Thorngren, CF, Broomfield; Hunter Huddle, SS, Arvada West; IZZY GIROUX, 1B, SMOKY HILL; Maya Bachman, SS, Ralston Valley; Peyton Shepard, CF, Chatfield; Reagan Medina, P, Lakewood; Sidona Johnston, OF, Central Grand Junction; Sydney Wilken, 3B, Ralston Valley; Vivienne Schack, C, Arvada West

Coach: BJ KINGSBAKER, SMOKY HILL