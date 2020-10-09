FORT COLLINS | Smoky Hill’s softball suffering in the postseason continued Thursday with a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-inning loss to Fossil Ridge in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

The same cruelty — a walk-off home run by an opponent — has befallen the Buffaloes four times in the last six seasons in the state tournament, the latest coming at the hands of the SaberCats, who got a solo blast from Kodi Alvord leading off the bottom of the eighth inning to deny Smoky Hill a trip to the semifinals.

Coach B.J. Kingsbaker’s fifth-seeded Buffaloes had a one-run lead through five innings before No. 4 Fossil Ridge (15-3) scratched across the tying run in the bottom of the sixth inning and made a big defensive play in the top of the eighth before getting the run that sends its to the Aurora Sports Park for a matchup with No. 8 Grand Junction Central Saturday.

Smoky Hill, the Centennial League champion, finished 16-2 on the season.

In a pitching duel between Buffaloes’ junior Delaney Farnsworth and the SaberCats’ Nikki McGaffin, Smoky Hill had gained the advantage with a single run in the fourth inning when junior Paris Elsberry knocked in Farnsworth.

Fossil Ridge cashed in on a leadoff double in the sixth inning and tied it on a grounder at a drawn-in infield.

Smoky Hill had a prime chance to go ahead in the top of the eighth inning when junior Kenedy Sandoval doubled to left field to open the inning and senior pinch runner Kailen Theel got to third after sophomore Eliana Trujillo executed a sacrifice bunt with two strikes.

Kingsbaker called for a squeeze play with senior leadoff hitter Jahlisa Klear at the plate, but Klear’s bunt popped into the air and was snared by Fossil Ridge first baseman Jordan McKinnon, who fired to third base for a double play as Theel tried to retreat after getting halfway towards the plate.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL QUARTERFINAL

FOSSIL RIDGE 2, SMOKY HILL 1 (8 INN.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 000 100 00 — 1 5 0

Fossil Ridge 000 001 01 — 2 7 0

WP — Fossil Ridge: Nikki McGaffin. LP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth. Smoky Hill hitting: Paris Elsberry 2 hits, RBI; Kenedy Sandoval 2 hits, 2B