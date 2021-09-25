AURORA | Five pitches in the game Saturday, the Smoky Hill softball team had a lead against rival Cherokee Trail. And this time, the Buffaloes wouldn’t give it up.

The Cougars rallied in the final inning to steal one from Smoky Hill in the first Centennial League meeting between the teams, but the rematch saw the Buffaloes go in front after just two hitters on a home run by senior Amrajie Bass and keep their foot on the pedal on the way to an 11-4 victory at Cherokee Trail.

Bass homered for a second time to begin a seven-run fifth inning, which gave senior pitcher Delaney Farnsworth plenty of cushion to finish off the contest. Coach B.J. Kingsbaker’s Buffaloes improved to 15-3 overall and moved along into first place atop the Centennial League standings with a league mark of 6-1.

Seniors Izzy Giroux and Paris Elsberry also hit home runs, Bass drove in three on the day and juniors Gabi Giroux and Eliana Trujillo had two RBI apiece for Smoky Hill, which came into the game ranked No. 7 in CHSAANow.com’s latest Class 5A rankings.

Farnsworth scattered four hits and struck out 10 in the victory.

Coach Caley Mitchell’s Cherokee Trail team saw a three-game winning streak come to an end and now sits 10-7 overall and is tied with Arapahoe in second place in the conference standings at 5-2.

Sophomore Cayman Lightner homered and drove in two runs for the Cougars, who also scored when senior CC Cushenbery drove in senior Ryleigh Cruz and when Lightner reached on a dropped third strike that allowed sophomore Chiara Pryor to come home.

SMOKY HILL 11, CHEROKEE TRAIL 4

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 300 071 0 — 11

Cher. Trail 110 002 0 — 4

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 10 K). LP — Cherokee Trail: Alyssa Fullmer (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Paris Elsberry 3-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Amrajie Bass 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Gabi Giroux 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Eliana Trujillo 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run. Cherokee Trail hitting: Cayman Lightner 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, run; Chiara Pryor 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; CC Cushenbery 1-4, RBI; Ryleigh Cruz run