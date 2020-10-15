AURORA | Seven Aurora softball players from five different programs have been selected to play in the Colorado Coaches of Girls (CCGS) Class 5A All-State Game Sunday.

Shortstop Kelsey Bell of Cherokee Trail — which made it to the 5A state championship game last Saturday — is one of six players on the Red Team roster for the game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Field 1 at the Lutz Complex in Arvada.

Besides Bell (.351 batting average), a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs commitment whose team lost to Fossil Ridge in the 5A final, the Red Team also features two pairs of teammates from Aurora programs. Third baseman Kilee Stortz (.444 batting average) and pitcher Lanie Smith (8-6, 4.77 ERA) represent Regis Jesuit, which qualified as one of the 16 teams in the 5A state tournament before a first round loss at Chatfield.

Eaglecrest missed the postseason this year, but pitcher Alex Hendrian (4-6, 3.99 ERA) and third baseman Sadie Runia (.475 batting average) represent the Raptors, while Rangeview center fielder Ivy Robinson (.488 batting average) — a first team All-EMAC selection — made the game individually from her program.

The Blue Team has a lone representative of an Aurora program in Grandview second baseman Jenny Allen (.411, 4 home runs).

2020 CCGS CLASS 5A ALL-STATE SOFTBALL GAME

1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Lutz Complex (Field 1)

RED TEAM: ALEX HENDRIAN, P, EAGLECREST; Bryna Kapelke, OF, Broomfield; Genevieve Bower, C, Douglas County; Hadlee Reichert, SS, Broomfield; IVY ROBINSON, CF, RANGEVIEW; J’Lyssa Martinez, CF, Pomona; KELSEY BELL, SS, CHEROKEE TRAIL; Kenzi Garner, 1B, Broomfield; KILEE STORTZ, 3B, REGIS JESUIT; LANIE SMITH, P, REGIS JESUIT; Myah Arrieta, 2B, Grand Junction Central; Nevaeh Ogden, OF, Columbine; Trish Leins, C, Monarch; SADIE RUNIA, 3B, EAGLECREST. Coaches: Jim Santanello, Columbine and Jim Biddle, Pomona

BLUE TEAM: Alexis Folks, 2B, Arvada West; Anna Reimers, P, Rock Canyon; Bradie Strang, P, Fort Collins; DemiRae Woolsey, C, Prairie View; DesaRae Woolsey, P, Prairie View; Jaiden Geist, C, Ralston Valley; JENNY ALLEN, 2B, GRANDVIEW; Jordan West, SS, Ralston Valley; Katie Dack-Howell, C, Rock Canyon; Katie Maney, CF, Arapahoe; McKenna Fitzgerald, 1B, Ralston Valley; Peyton Bowser, 3B, Arvada West; Rachel McClave, C, Fossil Ridge; Rylee Crouch, CF, Horizon. Coaches: Gary Mares, Horizon and Mark Gonzales, Prairie View